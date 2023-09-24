If you haven't checked out my latest two-start pitcher rankings, let me make you aware of what I covered there regarding a pitcher's two-start status for this final week of the regular season.
Basically, there are all number of reasons it could go poof. For non-contenders, there's no tomorrow, which gives them more freedom to color outside the lines and insert spot starters willy-nilly. For contenders, tomorrow is even more important than today, which means they're also likely to add spot starters to reconfigure their rotation for the playoffs.
- Week 27: Sleeper hitters | Two-start pitchers
You'll want to use extra care, then, when targeting any pitcher for his two-start status. Consider if you could live with him making only the first of those two starts, because that's very likely to happen.
With that in mind, here are my 10 recommended streamers for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
Michael King RP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #34 • Age: 28
The stuff that made King an ace reliever has held up completely in a starting role, and it just so happens he lines up for two starts immediately after his breakthrough seven-inning, 13-strikeout performance. He seems more likely than most two-start pitchers to actually keep that second start, too.
Reese Olson SP
DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24
The rookie is hitting his stride right as the season is drawing to a close, going six innings or more while allowing two earned runs or fewer in each of his past four starts. He's a good bet to stick the landing with the Royals and Guardians on the schedule this week.
Ryan Pepiot SP
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #47 • Age: 26
Pepiot has been so automatic with his newfound control that it's hard to imagine him doing wrong even at Coors Field. That's important because his second start at San Francisco is highly uncertain to happen.
Kenta Maeda SP
MIN Minnesota • #18 • Age: 35
Maeda seems to have righted himself in his past three outings after a bumpy four-start stretch, making him well worth considering in a two-start week. Better yet, the first of those matchups (vs. the Athletics) is the more favorable one. You almost won't mind if he misses out on that second start at Coors Field.
OAK Oakland • #58 • Age: 29
Blackburn is the most stable of the Athletics' starting pitchers, so at least in points leagues, he's one to consider with two favorable matchups. The Twins are one of the most strikeout-prone teams in history, and the Angels aren't anything to fear without Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.
PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 28
Suarez has been as steady when they come when healthy this season, with even his worst starts generally seeing him go the minimum five innings required for the win. A quality start seems like a safe bet with the Pirates on the schedule this week.
DET Detroit • #66 • Age: 25
Gipson-Long has been surprisingly sharp in three major-league starts, showing an ability to pile up whiffs with his slider and changeup. No reason to shy away from him with the Royals on the schedule in Week 27.
CLE Cleveland • #63 • Age: 24
The hard-throwing rookie seemed to get back on track with an impressive outing against the Rangers last time out, and while the Reds can be a dangerous lineup, a pitcher with stuff as good as Williams' is likely to take advantage of their tendency toward strikeouts.
MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 25
Cabrera has managed to keep the walks under control in his past two starts, though he didn't exactly bring his strikeout potential to bear in either. There's a good chance that changes in his next start at the Pirates.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #36 • Age: 27
Schmidt finds himself with two favorable matchups thanks to some bad weather this past weekend. He rarely delivers a quality start but rarely gets blown out either, which makes him a viable choice if you're looking to make up ground in a two-week playoff matchup.