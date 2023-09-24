If you haven't checked out my latest two-start pitcher rankings, let me make you aware of what I covered there regarding a pitcher's two-start status for this final week of the regular season.

Basically, there are all number of reasons it could go poof. For non-contenders, there's no tomorrow, which gives them more freedom to color outside the lines and insert spot starters willy-nilly. For contenders, tomorrow is even more important than today, which means they're also likely to add spot starters to reconfigure their rotation for the playoffs.

You'll want to use extra care, then, when targeting any pitcher for his two-start status. Consider if you could live with him making only the first of those two starts, because that's very likely to happen.

With that in mind, here are my 10 recommended streamers for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.