The Guardians are expected to call up Valera from Triple-A Columbus prior to Monday's game against the Red Sox, SI.com reports.

An international signee for the Guardians in 2017, Valera will finally reach the big leagues after eight-plus seasons in the organization. The 24-year-old had been regarded as one of the Guardians' top position prospects at various points during his time in the organization, but his star had dimmed after injuries had slowed his ascent through the farm system. Valera has had two separate stints on Columbus' injured list this season, but the outfielder has been productive when available, slashing .255/.346/.457 with three home runs over 107 plate appearances. Valera will bolster the Guardians' depth in the outfield, but he's unlikely to find his way to regular playing time while he's up with the big club.