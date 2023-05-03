This week at Dynasty Central, we have begun to pump out our post-Draft Dynasty content. Below you'll find a brand new rookie-only top 40 with rankings for PPR, non-PPR, one-QB, and Superflex leagues as well as color-coded PPR tiers. You'll also find a write-up of our first post-Draft rookie-only draft from Jamey Eisenberg. There have also been post-draft updates made to all of the player profiles below.

We broke down the mock live on FFT Dynasty. Check it out here:

One thing I've learned from my first mock and the rankings process is that I really want to get into the top seven of a one-QB draft or the top nine of a Superflex draft. There will be good players from the later rounds, but my degree of confidence drops severely once we get past the top three QBs, top two RBs, and top four WRs. Here's my top seven for one-QB leagues, you'll have to click the link below to see the full top 40.

In the next week, we'll have a brand new episode of FFT Dynasty, with a live rookie-only mock draft. That will air on the Fantasy Football Today YouTube page at 11 ET. We'll also have updated post-draft Dynasty rankings for all positions and a new trade chart

As a reminder, if you loved Dynasty Fantasy Football and you haven't signed up for our newsletter, you absolutely should. Get the link below:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Fridays on the newsletter are now reserved for Dynasty Download with a recap of everything we've added to this page, analysis of the week's news from a Dynasty point of view.

For the next eight months this will be the home to all the Dynasty content produced at CBS Sports. Stay tuned.

Dynasty Rankings

Quarterback Rankings 3/28

Running Back Rankings 3/29

Wide Receiver Rankings 3/29

Tight End Rankings 3/30

Trade Chart and Top 150 3/31

Rookie-Only Rankings 5/1

Dynasty Tiers

Quarterback Tiers 1/23

Running Back Tiers 1/24

Wide Receiver Tiers 1/25

Tight End Tiers 1/26

Dynasty Mock Drafts

One-QB Rookie-Only Mock 5/3

Superflex Rookie-Only Mock 4/4

Superflex Start-up Mock 2/8

One-QB Start-up Mock 2/2

NFL Draft Prospect Profiles

QB

Bryce Young 2/21

Anthony Richardson 3/3

C.J. Stroud 3/10

Will Levis 4/6

Hendon Hooker 4/19

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs 2/27

Bijan Robinson 3/6

Zach Charbonnet 3/20

Tyjae Spears 4/5

WR

Quentin Johnson 2/27

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3/23

Zay Flowers 3/24

Jordan Addison 3/31

Jalin Hyatt 4/12

Cedric Tillman 4/13

TE

Michael Mayer 4/25

Mailbags

Dynasty Mailbag 1/31

Dynasty Mailbag 2/28