We're going to be watching plenty of injuries coming out of Week 15, but the most important of them might be the ankle injury that forced Jonathan Taylor out of Saturday's game against the Vikings after just one touch. It was a brutal bit of bad luck for Fantasy players relying on Taylor in the Fantasy playoffs, but it also potentially creates an opportunity for two viable Fantasy running backs to emerge on waivers ahead of Week 16.

With Tayor leaving the game after just two snaps, the Colts turned to a combination of Zack Moss and Deon Jackson at running back. Though Jackson had been the lead back when Taylor missed time earlier in the season, it was Moss who led the way Saturday, playing 53 of 79 offensive snaps; Jackson played 25.

Unsurprisingly, given that, Moss was the more productive of the two, rushing for 81 yards on 24 carries, while Jackson had 55 yards on 13 carries. Jackson did have a catch (for just 1 yard), but both he and Moss had just one target, and Moss surprisingly played 25 pass snaps to 11 for Jackson; he ran 14 routes while Jackson ran just nine.

Which is to say, while the game script – the Colts led 33-0 at one point before ultimately losing – surely helped Moss get to 24 carries, it's not at all obvious that is why he had the edge on Jackson. The passing game role was more split than the overall role, but Moss was still the lead there, as he was in all other facets of the game.

The Colts probably aren't going to have too many other opportunities with a 30-point lead, so those two aren't going to combine for 30-plus carries if Taylor is out next week. However, the schedule does set up pretty well, with a Chargers defense allowing 5.4 yards per carry this season on the way in Week 16. We don't know the extent of the injury at this point, however with the Colts season effectively over and Taylor having suffered multiple injuries to his ankle, it's worth considering the possibility that this might end his season early; Adam Schefter reported Saturday evening that it is "uncertain when or if he'll play again this season."

That could put Moss in line not just for the matchup against the Chargers in Week 16 but also a roughly equally juicy matchup against the Giants in Week 17. Moss and Jackson would likely split work again, but with Moss emerging as the lead alternative Saturday, I'd bet on him being the lead back, and he might just be a top-24 RB for next week; Jackson would be more like a PPR RB3.

We'll be keeping a close eye on Taylor's status in the coming days, but as of Sunday evening, he's looking like the top target for waivers heading into the Fantasy semifinals. Here's who else we'll be looking to add heading into Week 16: