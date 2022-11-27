Syndication: USA TODAY
Albert Cesare

The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 12, and the injury report has plenty of questions needing sorting through before kickoff. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ now until kickoff to cover the Week 12 slate from every ankle. 

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we've got other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer and Frank Stampfl starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in. 

Dan Schneier and R.J. White are pinch-hitting for me in the injury report section below, but you can find my updated rankings at the end of this newsletter. For more Week 12 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Week 12 Injury Report

Quarterbacks

  • Out: Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck)

With Stafford sidelined and John Wolford limited in practice this week, it's expected to be Bryce Perkins under center for the Rams in a tough matchup against the Chiefs. Perkins made his debut briefly in Week 10 against the Cardinals, then completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards with three sacks against the Saints last week, adding five carries for 39 yards. He's an intriguing dart throw with the Rams likely playing from behind all day, as he'll likely scramble for enough rushing yards to have a solid floor. 

  • Questionable: Justin Fields (shoulder)

Fields enters Sunday questionable but reports indicate he's unlikely to play. That means it'll be the Trevor Siemian show, with Nathan Peterman backing him up. Needless to say, Siemian doesn't present nearly the challenge to defend for the Jets that Fields would have; despite the tough matchup, it's possible taking Fields' rushing plays out of the equation boosts the potential of the other Bears skill players, though the floor is pretty low across the board.

Running backs

  • Out: Joe Mixon (concussion), Leonard Fournette (hip), Jaylen Warren (hamstring)

The Mixon injury clears the way for Samaje Perine to serve as the lead back against the Titans after he scored three receiving touchdowns in Week 11. He figures to see the lion's share of the touches at the position for Cincinnati. With Fournette out, it's likely the Rachaad White show for Tampa Bay, but Giovani Bernard was activated from IR and could steal some work. Warren's absence raises the ceiling for Najee Harris, as the first-year player managed 22 touches in two games prior to playing just three snaps in Week 11, when Harris had 116 total yards and two touchdowns.

  • Doubtful: Raheem Mostert (knee)

With Mostert likely sidelined, Jeff Wilson has the opportunity to have a massive day with the Dolphins huge favorites against a Texans team that gives up loads of Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Now, if the Dolphins are indeed up by a wide margin in the second half, it's possible Miami turns to Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed to salt the game away, but Wilson figures to be a big factor today even if he doesn't play through to the final whistle.

  • Expected to play: Josh Jacobs (calf), Gus Edwards (hamstring), Giovani Bernard (ankle)

Jacobs was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday after only seeing a limited practice. He's yet to miss a game all year, and no other Raiders back has more than eight carries on the season. Reports Sunday morning indicate he's expected to play, but it would be wise to have an alternative handy from the late afternoon slate in case something changes in pregame warmups. Edwards said this week he felt he made a lot of progress, and he is expected to return to action this week. He should return to starting duties, but the Ravens figure to continue mixing Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in at running back as well, so Edwards should be nothing more than a flex option. As mentioned above, Bernard is back to give the Bucs some support behind Rachaad White with Leonard Fournette sidelined, but he's not an option for Fantasy managers, nor should his presence be reason to doubt in White as a starter.

Wide receivers

  • Out: Mike Williams (ankle), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Rondale Moore (groin), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Russell Gage (hamstring), Romeo Doubs (ankle)

The big name here is Williams, who aggravated his ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Chiefs while playing just six snaps in the game. His absence means Josh Palmer continues to hold significant value after averaging 10 targets over his last four games, including notching 106 yards on eight catches last week.

  • Questionable: Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Allen Robinson (ankle), Greg Dortch (thumb), Terrace Marshall (shoulder)

Chase is unexpected to make his return this week, leaving Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd as strong plays against the Titans. Robinson is not expected to play for the Rams, meaning Bryce Perkins' top options at the position should be Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek. Not great! Dortch is unlikely to play, a missed opportunity at a DFS sleeper with Rondale Moore sidelined.

  • Expected to play: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Marquise Brown (foot), Demarcus Robinson (hip), Devin Duvernay (hamstring), DeSean Jackson (hamstring)

Samuel is dealing with his second hamstring injury of the season, though they appear to be unrelated. Reports indicate he is expected to play barring pregame setbacks, so feel good about starting him as usual, though it would be wise to carry an emergency option from the later slate. Brown was activated off IR on Saturday, setting him up to pair with DeAndre Hopkins for the first time this season. Brown averaged just over 10 targets per game in his run as the team's top wideout with Hopkins suspended, and it's likely neither will see the mass amount of targets they've enjoyed to date, though the absence of Rondale Moore may help.

Tight ends

  • Questionable: Tyler Higbee (knee), Isaiah Likely (ankle)

Higbee is yet another Rams pass-catcher dealing with an injury this week, which tells you the state of the L.A. offense.

  • Expected to play: Logan Thomas (ribs)

Thomas was downgraded to a missed practice on Friday, but he's reportedly in line to be in action against the Falcons..  

Rankings Updates

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. LAR
  2. Jalen Hurts vs. GB
  3. Tua Tagovailoa vs. HOU
  4. Lamar Jackson @JAX
  5. Justin Herbert @ARI
  6. Tom Brady @CLE
  7. Geno Smith vs. LV
  8. Joe Burrow @TEN
  9. Kyler Murray vs. LAC
  10. Trevor Lawrence vs. BAL
  11. Derek Carr @SEA
  12. Aaron Rodgers @PHI
  13. Russell Wilson @CAR
  14. Taylor Heinicke vs. ATL
  15. Kenny Pickett @IND
  16. Andy Dalton @SF
  17. Jacoby Brissett vs. TB
  18. Marcus Mariota @WAS
  19. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. NO
  20. Kyle Allen @MIA
  21. Matt Ryan vs. PIT
  22. Bryce Perkins @KC
  23. Ryan Tannehill vs. CIN
  24. Zach Wilson vs. CHI
  25. Baker Mayfield vs. DEN
  26. Trevor Siemian @NYJ

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler @ARI
  2. Josh Jacobs @SEA
  3. Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
  4. Derrick Henry vs. CIN
  5. Jonathan Taylor vs. PIT
  6. Alvin Kamara @SF
  7. Kenneth Walker vs. LV
  8. Aaron Jones @PHI
  9. Travis Etienne vs. BAL
  10. Nick Chubb vs. TB
  11. Rachaad White @CLE
  12. James Conner vs. LAC
  13. David Montgomery @NYJ
  14. Jeff Wilson vs. HOU
  15. Samaje Perine @TEN
  16. Dameon Pierce @MIA
  17. Najee Harris @IND
  18. Antonio Gibson vs. ATL
  19. Miles Sanders vs. GB
  20. Latavius Murray @CAR
  21. Cordarrelle Patterson @WAS
  22. Michael Carter vs. CHI
  23. Kenyan Drake @JAX
  24. D'Onta Foreman vs. DEN
  25. Jerick McKinnon vs. LAR
  26. Isiah Pacheco vs. LAR
  27. Elijah Mitchell vs. NO
  28. James Robinson vs. CHI
  29. Rex Burkhead @MIA
  30. Kareem Hunt vs. TB
  31. A.J. Dillon @PHI
  32. Chuba Hubbard vs. DEN
  33. Myles Gaskin vs. HOU
  34. Marlon Mack @CAR
  35. Deon Jackson vs. PIT
  36. Dontrell Hilliard vs. CIN
  37. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. ATL
  38. Kyren Williams @KC
  39. Cam Akers @KC
  40. Justice Hill @JAX
  41. Ke'Shawn Vaughn @CLE
  42. Tyler Allgeier @WAS
  43. Zamir White @SEA
  44. Kenneth Gainwell vs. GB
  45. Dwayne Washington @SF
  46. Darrell Henderson @KC
  47. Jamycal Hasty vs. BAL
  48. Caleb Huntley @WAS
  49. Sony Michel @ARI
  50. Boston Scott vs. GB

Wide receivers

  1. Tyreek Hill vs. HOU
  2. Davante Adams @SEA
  3. DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC
  4. A.J. Brown vs. GB
  5. Tee Higgins @TEN
  6. Jaylen Waddle vs. HOU
  7. Chris Godwin @CLE
  8. Keenan Allen @ARI
  9. Marquise Brown vs. LAC
  10. Amari Cooper vs. TB
  11. Mike Evans @CLE
  12. Tyler Lockett vs. LV
  13. Chris Olave @SF
  14. Courtland Sutton @CAR
  15. Deebo Samuel vs. NO
  16. Christian Kirk vs. BAL
  17. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAR
  18. DK Metcalf vs. LV
  19. Michael Pittman vs. PIT
  20. DeVonta Smith vs. GB
  21. Allen Lazard @PHI
  22. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TB
  23. Curtis Samuel vs. ATL
  24. Josh Palmer @ARI
  25. Brandon Aiyuk vs. NO
  26. George Pickens @IND
  27. Diontae Johnson @IND
  28. Garrett Wilson vs. CHI
  29. Terry McLaurin vs. ATL
  30. Tyler Boyd @TEN
  31. Christian Watson @PHI
  32. Darnell Mooney @NYJ
  33. Jarvis Landry @SF
  34. Parris Campbell vs. PIT
  35. Nico Collins @MIA
  36. Zay Jones vs. BAL
  37. Treylon Burks vs. CIN
  38. Brandin Cooks @MIA
  39. D.J. Moore vs. DEN
  40. Drake London @WAS
  41. Mack Hollins @SEA
  42. Robert Woods vs. CIN
  43. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAR
  44. Allen Robinson @KC
  45. Devin Duvernay @JAX
  46. Marvin Jones vs. BAL
  47. Chase Claypool @NYJ
  48. Justin Watson vs. LAR
  49. Terrace Marshall vs. DEN
  50. Julio Jones @CLE

Tight Ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. LAR
  2. Mark Andrews @JAX
  3. Pat Freiermuth @IND
  4. George Kittle vs. NO
  5. Tyler Higbee @KC
  6. David Njoku vs. TB
  7. Juwan Johnson @SF
  8. Hayden Hurst @TEN
  9. Cole Kmet @NYJ
  10. Evan Engram vs. BAL
  11. Greg Dulcich @CAR
  12. Robert Tonyan @PHI
  13. Tyler Conklin vs. CHI
  14. Trey McBride vs. LAC
  15. Foster Moreau @SEA
  16. Noah Fant vs. LV
  17. Cade Otton @CLE
  18. Mike Gesicki vs. HOU
  19. Will Dissly vs. LV
  20. Logan Thomas vs. ATL

Flex

  1. Austin Ekeler @ARI
  2. Travis Kelce vs. LAR
  3. Tyreek Hill vs. HOU
  4. Josh Jacobs @SEA
  5. Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
  6. Derrick Henry vs. CIN
  7. Jonathan Taylor vs. PIT
  8. Davante Adams @SEA
  9. Alvin Kamara @SF
  10. Kenneth Walker vs. LV
  11. Aaron Jones @PHI
  12. DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC
  13. Travis Etienne vs. BAL
  14. Nick Chubb vs. TB
  15. Rachaad White @CLE
  16. A.J. Brown vs. GB
  17. James Conner vs. LAC
  18. Tee Higgins @TEN
  19. David Montgomery @NYJ
  20. Jeff Wilson vs. HOU
  21. Jaylen Waddle vs. HOU
  22. Samaje Perine @TEN
  23. Dameon Pierce @MIA
  24. Chris Godwin @CLE
  25. Najee Harris @IND
  26. Keenan Allen @ARI
  27. Marquise Brown vs. LAC
  28. Amari Cooper vs. TB
  29. Mike Evans @CLE
  30. Tyler Lockett vs. LV
  31. Mark Andrews @JAX
  32. Chris Olave @SF
  33. Courtland Sutton @CAR
  34. Deebo Samuel vs. NO
  35. Christian Kirk vs. BAL
  36. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAR
  37. Antonio Gibson vs. ATL
  38. DK Metcalf vs. LV
  39. Michael Pittman vs. PIT
  40. DeVonta Smith vs. GB
  41. Allen Lazard @PHI
  42. Miles Sanders vs. GB
  43. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TB
  44. Latavius Murray @CAR
  45. Curtis Samuel vs. ATL
  46. Josh Palmer @ARI
  47. Brandon Aiyuk vs. NO
  48. George Pickens @IND
  49. Diontae Johnson @IND
  50. Garrett Wilson vs. CHI
  51. Pat Freiermuth @IND
  52. Terry McLaurin vs. ATL
  53. Tyler Boyd @TEN
  54. Christian Watson @PHI
  55. George Kittle vs. NO
  56. Darnell Mooney @NYJ
  57. Jarvis Landry @SF
  58. Cordarrelle Patterson @WAS
  59. Michael Carter vs. CHI
  60. Kenyan Drake @JAX
  61. Parris Campbell vs. PIT
  62. Nico Collins @MIA
  63. Zay Jones vs. BAL
  64. Treylon Burks vs. CIN
  65. Brandin Cooks @MIA
  66. D'Onta Foreman vs. DEN
  67. Tyler Higbee @KC
  68. Jerick McKinnon vs. LAR
  69. Isiah Pacheco vs. LAR
  70. Elijah Mitchell vs. NO
  71. James Robinson vs. CHI
  72. David Njoku vs. TB
  73. Rex Burkhead @MIA
  74. Juwan Johnson @SF
  75. D.J. Moore vs. DEN
  76. Hayden Hurst @TEN
  77. Drake London @WAS
  78. Mack Hollins @SEA
  79. Cole Kmet @NYJ
  80. Robert Woods vs. CIN
  81. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAR
  82. Evan Engram vs. BAL
  83. Allen Robinson @KC
  84. Devin Duvernay @JAX
  85. Kareem Hunt vs. TB
  86. Greg Dulcich @CAR
  87. A.J. Dillon @PHI
  88. Marvin Jones vs. BAL
  89. Robert Tonyan @PHI
  90. Tyler Conklin vs. CHI
  91. Chase Claypool @NYJ
  92. Justin Watson vs. LAR
  93. Chuba Hubbard vs. DEN
  94. Myles Gaskin vs. HOU
  95. Terrace Marshall vs. DEN
  96. Marlon Mack @CAR
  97. Julio Jones @CLE
  98. Trey McBride vs. LAC
  99. DeMarcus Robinson @JAX
  100. Deon Jackson vs. PIT
  101. Foster Moreau @SEA
  102. Dontrell Hilliard vs. CIN
  103. Russell Gage @CLE
  104. DeAndre Carter @ARI
  105. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. ATL
  106. Alec Pierce vs. PIT
  107. Kyren Williams @KC
  108. Van Jefferson @KC
  109. Noah Fant vs. LV
  110. Chris Moore @MIA
  111. Cam Akers @KC
  112. Cade Otton @CLE
  113. Skyy Moore vs. LAR
  114. Justice Hill @JAX
  115. Ke'Shawn Vaughn @CLE
  116. Mike Gesicki vs. HOU
  117. Will Dissly vs. LV
  118. Logan Thomas vs. ATL
  119. Sammy Watkins @PHI
  120. Robbie Anderson vs. LAC
  121. Trent Sherfield vs. HOU
  122. Tyler Allgeier @WAS
  123. Marquez Callaway @SF
  124. Kylen Granson vs. PIT
  125. Elijah Moore vs. CHI