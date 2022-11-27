The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 12, and the injury report has plenty of questions needing sorting through before kickoff. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ now until kickoff to cover the Week 12 slate from every ankle.
And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we've got other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer and Frank Stampfl starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.
Dan Schneier and R.J. White are pinch-hitting for me in the injury report section below, but you can find my updated rankings at the end of this newsletter. For more Week 12 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:
Week 12 Injury Report
Quarterbacks
- Out: Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck)
With Stafford sidelined and John Wolford limited in practice this week, it's expected to be Bryce Perkins under center for the Rams in a tough matchup against the Chiefs. Perkins made his debut briefly in Week 10 against the Cardinals, then completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards with three sacks against the Saints last week, adding five carries for 39 yards. He's an intriguing dart throw with the Rams likely playing from behind all day, as he'll likely scramble for enough rushing yards to have a solid floor.
- Questionable: Justin Fields (shoulder)
Fields enters Sunday questionable but reports indicate he's unlikely to play. That means it'll be the Trevor Siemian show, with Nathan Peterman backing him up. Needless to say, Siemian doesn't present nearly the challenge to defend for the Jets that Fields would have; despite the tough matchup, it's possible taking Fields' rushing plays out of the equation boosts the potential of the other Bears skill players, though the floor is pretty low across the board.
Running backs
- Out: Joe Mixon (concussion), Leonard Fournette (hip), Jaylen Warren (hamstring)
The Mixon injury clears the way for Samaje Perine to serve as the lead back against the Titans after he scored three receiving touchdowns in Week 11. He figures to see the lion's share of the touches at the position for Cincinnati. With Fournette out, it's likely the Rachaad White show for Tampa Bay, but Giovani Bernard was activated from IR and could steal some work. Warren's absence raises the ceiling for Najee Harris, as the first-year player managed 22 touches in two games prior to playing just three snaps in Week 11, when Harris had 116 total yards and two touchdowns.
- Doubtful: Raheem Mostert (knee)
With Mostert likely sidelined, Jeff Wilson has the opportunity to have a massive day with the Dolphins huge favorites against a Texans team that gives up loads of Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Now, if the Dolphins are indeed up by a wide margin in the second half, it's possible Miami turns to Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed to salt the game away, but Wilson figures to be a big factor today even if he doesn't play through to the final whistle.
- Expected to play: Josh Jacobs (calf), Gus Edwards (hamstring), Giovani Bernard (ankle)
Jacobs was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday after only seeing a limited practice. He's yet to miss a game all year, and no other Raiders back has more than eight carries on the season. Reports Sunday morning indicate he's expected to play, but it would be wise to have an alternative handy from the late afternoon slate in case something changes in pregame warmups. Edwards said this week he felt he made a lot of progress, and he is expected to return to action this week. He should return to starting duties, but the Ravens figure to continue mixing Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in at running back as well, so Edwards should be nothing more than a flex option. As mentioned above, Bernard is back to give the Bucs some support behind Rachaad White with Leonard Fournette sidelined, but he's not an option for Fantasy managers, nor should his presence be reason to doubt in White as a starter.
Wide receivers
- Out: Mike Williams (ankle), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Rondale Moore (groin), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Russell Gage (hamstring), Romeo Doubs (ankle)
The big name here is Williams, who aggravated his ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Chiefs while playing just six snaps in the game. His absence means Josh Palmer continues to hold significant value after averaging 10 targets over his last four games, including notching 106 yards on eight catches last week.
- Questionable: Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Allen Robinson (ankle), Greg Dortch (thumb), Terrace Marshall (shoulder)
Chase is unexpected to make his return this week, leaving Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd as strong plays against the Titans. Robinson is not expected to play for the Rams, meaning Bryce Perkins' top options at the position should be Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek. Not great! Dortch is unlikely to play, a missed opportunity at a DFS sleeper with Rondale Moore sidelined.
- Expected to play: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Marquise Brown (foot), Demarcus Robinson (hip), Devin Duvernay (hamstring), DeSean Jackson (hamstring)
Samuel is dealing with his second hamstring injury of the season, though they appear to be unrelated. Reports indicate he is expected to play barring pregame setbacks, so feel good about starting him as usual, though it would be wise to carry an emergency option from the later slate. Brown was activated off IR on Saturday, setting him up to pair with DeAndre Hopkins for the first time this season. Brown averaged just over 10 targets per game in his run as the team's top wideout with Hopkins suspended, and it's likely neither will see the mass amount of targets they've enjoyed to date, though the absence of Rondale Moore may help.
Tight ends
- Questionable: Tyler Higbee (knee), Isaiah Likely (ankle)
Higbee is yet another Rams pass-catcher dealing with an injury this week, which tells you the state of the L.A. offense.
- Expected to play: Logan Thomas (ribs)
Thomas was downgraded to a missed practice on Friday, but he's reportedly in line to be in action against the Falcons..
Rankings Updates
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes vs. LAR
- Jalen Hurts vs. GB
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. HOU
- Lamar Jackson @JAX
- Justin Herbert @ARI
- Tom Brady @CLE
- Geno Smith vs. LV
- Joe Burrow @TEN
- Kyler Murray vs. LAC
- Trevor Lawrence vs. BAL
- Derek Carr @SEA
- Aaron Rodgers @PHI
- Russell Wilson @CAR
- Taylor Heinicke vs. ATL
- Kenny Pickett @IND
- Andy Dalton @SF
- Jacoby Brissett vs. TB
- Marcus Mariota @WAS
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. NO
- Kyle Allen @MIA
- Matt Ryan vs. PIT
- Bryce Perkins @KC
- Ryan Tannehill vs. CIN
- Zach Wilson vs. CHI
- Baker Mayfield vs. DEN
- Trevor Siemian @NYJ
Running backs
- Austin Ekeler @ARI
- Josh Jacobs @SEA
- Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
- Derrick Henry vs. CIN
- Jonathan Taylor vs. PIT
- Alvin Kamara @SF
- Kenneth Walker vs. LV
- Aaron Jones @PHI
- Travis Etienne vs. BAL
- Nick Chubb vs. TB
- Rachaad White @CLE
- James Conner vs. LAC
- David Montgomery @NYJ
- Jeff Wilson vs. HOU
- Samaje Perine @TEN
- Dameon Pierce @MIA
- Najee Harris @IND
- Antonio Gibson vs. ATL
- Miles Sanders vs. GB
- Latavius Murray @CAR
- Cordarrelle Patterson @WAS
- Michael Carter vs. CHI
- Kenyan Drake @JAX
- D'Onta Foreman vs. DEN
- Jerick McKinnon vs. LAR
- Isiah Pacheco vs. LAR
- Elijah Mitchell vs. NO
- James Robinson vs. CHI
- Rex Burkhead @MIA
- Kareem Hunt vs. TB
- A.J. Dillon @PHI
- Chuba Hubbard vs. DEN
- Myles Gaskin vs. HOU
- Marlon Mack @CAR
- Deon Jackson vs. PIT
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. CIN
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. ATL
- Kyren Williams @KC
- Cam Akers @KC
- Justice Hill @JAX
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn @CLE
- Tyler Allgeier @WAS
- Zamir White @SEA
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. GB
- Dwayne Washington @SF
- Darrell Henderson @KC
- Jamycal Hasty vs. BAL
- Caleb Huntley @WAS
- Sony Michel @ARI
- Boston Scott vs. GB
Wide receivers
- Tyreek Hill vs. HOU
- Davante Adams @SEA
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC
- A.J. Brown vs. GB
- Tee Higgins @TEN
- Jaylen Waddle vs. HOU
- Chris Godwin @CLE
- Keenan Allen @ARI
- Marquise Brown vs. LAC
- Amari Cooper vs. TB
- Mike Evans @CLE
- Tyler Lockett vs. LV
- Chris Olave @SF
- Courtland Sutton @CAR
- Deebo Samuel vs. NO
- Christian Kirk vs. BAL
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAR
- DK Metcalf vs. LV
- Michael Pittman vs. PIT
- DeVonta Smith vs. GB
- Allen Lazard @PHI
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TB
- Curtis Samuel vs. ATL
- Josh Palmer @ARI
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. NO
- George Pickens @IND
- Diontae Johnson @IND
- Garrett Wilson vs. CHI
- Terry McLaurin vs. ATL
- Tyler Boyd @TEN
- Christian Watson @PHI
- Darnell Mooney @NYJ
- Jarvis Landry @SF
- Parris Campbell vs. PIT
- Nico Collins @MIA
- Zay Jones vs. BAL
- Treylon Burks vs. CIN
- Brandin Cooks @MIA
- D.J. Moore vs. DEN
- Drake London @WAS
- Mack Hollins @SEA
- Robert Woods vs. CIN
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAR
- Allen Robinson @KC
- Devin Duvernay @JAX
- Marvin Jones vs. BAL
- Chase Claypool @NYJ
- Justin Watson vs. LAR
- Terrace Marshall vs. DEN
- Julio Jones @CLE
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce vs. LAR
- Mark Andrews @JAX
- Pat Freiermuth @IND
- George Kittle vs. NO
- Tyler Higbee @KC
- David Njoku vs. TB
- Juwan Johnson @SF
- Hayden Hurst @TEN
- Cole Kmet @NYJ
- Evan Engram vs. BAL
- Greg Dulcich @CAR
- Robert Tonyan @PHI
- Tyler Conklin vs. CHI
- Trey McBride vs. LAC
- Foster Moreau @SEA
- Noah Fant vs. LV
- Cade Otton @CLE
- Mike Gesicki vs. HOU
- Will Dissly vs. LV
- Logan Thomas vs. ATL
Flex
- Austin Ekeler @ARI
- Travis Kelce vs. LAR
- Tyreek Hill vs. HOU
- Josh Jacobs @SEA
- Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
- Derrick Henry vs. CIN
- Jonathan Taylor vs. PIT
- Davante Adams @SEA
- Alvin Kamara @SF
- Kenneth Walker vs. LV
- Aaron Jones @PHI
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC
- Travis Etienne vs. BAL
- Nick Chubb vs. TB
- Rachaad White @CLE
- A.J. Brown vs. GB
- James Conner vs. LAC
- Tee Higgins @TEN
- David Montgomery @NYJ
- Jeff Wilson vs. HOU
- Jaylen Waddle vs. HOU
- Samaje Perine @TEN
- Dameon Pierce @MIA
- Chris Godwin @CLE
- Najee Harris @IND
- Keenan Allen @ARI
- Marquise Brown vs. LAC
- Amari Cooper vs. TB
- Mike Evans @CLE
- Tyler Lockett vs. LV
- Mark Andrews @JAX
- Chris Olave @SF
- Courtland Sutton @CAR
- Deebo Samuel vs. NO
- Christian Kirk vs. BAL
- JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAR
- Antonio Gibson vs. ATL
- DK Metcalf vs. LV
- Michael Pittman vs. PIT
- DeVonta Smith vs. GB
- Allen Lazard @PHI
- Miles Sanders vs. GB
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TB
- Latavius Murray @CAR
- Curtis Samuel vs. ATL
- Josh Palmer @ARI
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. NO
- George Pickens @IND
- Diontae Johnson @IND
- Garrett Wilson vs. CHI
- Pat Freiermuth @IND
- Terry McLaurin vs. ATL
- Tyler Boyd @TEN
- Christian Watson @PHI
- George Kittle vs. NO
- Darnell Mooney @NYJ
- Jarvis Landry @SF
- Cordarrelle Patterson @WAS
- Michael Carter vs. CHI
- Kenyan Drake @JAX
- Parris Campbell vs. PIT
- Nico Collins @MIA
- Zay Jones vs. BAL
- Treylon Burks vs. CIN
- Brandin Cooks @MIA
- D'Onta Foreman vs. DEN
- Tyler Higbee @KC
- Jerick McKinnon vs. LAR
- Isiah Pacheco vs. LAR
- Elijah Mitchell vs. NO
- James Robinson vs. CHI
- David Njoku vs. TB
- Rex Burkhead @MIA
- Juwan Johnson @SF
- D.J. Moore vs. DEN
- Hayden Hurst @TEN
- Drake London @WAS
- Mack Hollins @SEA
- Cole Kmet @NYJ
- Robert Woods vs. CIN
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAR
- Evan Engram vs. BAL
- Allen Robinson @KC
- Devin Duvernay @JAX
- Kareem Hunt vs. TB
- Greg Dulcich @CAR
- A.J. Dillon @PHI
- Marvin Jones vs. BAL
- Robert Tonyan @PHI
- Tyler Conklin vs. CHI
- Chase Claypool @NYJ
- Justin Watson vs. LAR
- Chuba Hubbard vs. DEN
- Myles Gaskin vs. HOU
- Terrace Marshall vs. DEN
- Marlon Mack @CAR
- Julio Jones @CLE
- Trey McBride vs. LAC
- DeMarcus Robinson @JAX
- Deon Jackson vs. PIT
- Foster Moreau @SEA
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. CIN
- Russell Gage @CLE
- DeAndre Carter @ARI
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. ATL
- Alec Pierce vs. PIT
- Kyren Williams @KC
- Van Jefferson @KC
- Noah Fant vs. LV
- Chris Moore @MIA
- Cam Akers @KC
- Cade Otton @CLE
- Skyy Moore vs. LAR
- Justice Hill @JAX
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn @CLE
- Mike Gesicki vs. HOU
- Will Dissly vs. LV
- Logan Thomas vs. ATL
- Sammy Watkins @PHI
- Robbie Anderson vs. LAC
- Trent Sherfield vs. HOU
- Tyler Allgeier @WAS
- Marquez Callaway @SF
- Kylen Granson vs. PIT
- Elijah Moore vs. CHI