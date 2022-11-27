The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help you get your lineups set for Week 12, and the injury report has plenty of questions needing sorting through before kickoff. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dave Richard are live on CBS Sports HQ now until kickoff to cover the Week 12 slate from every ankle.

And if you want more direct answers to your questions, we've got other opportunities to help: Go to Twitter and use the hashtag "#AskFFT", where our whole team will be answering questions all morning; and go to the FFT YouTube channel to chat with Adam Aizer and Frank Stampfl starting at 11:30. We'll be there right up until kickoff answering as many questions as we can, so make sure you're in the chat early to get your questions in.

Dan Schneier and R.J. White are pinch-hitting for me in the injury report section below, but you can find my updated rankings at the end of this newsletter. For more Week 12 help, here's the rest of our preview content to get you ready:

Quarterbacks

Out: Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck)

With Stafford sidelined and John Wolford limited in practice this week, it's expected to be Bryce Perkins under center for the Rams in a tough matchup against the Chiefs. Perkins made his debut briefly in Week 10 against the Cardinals, then completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards with three sacks against the Saints last week, adding five carries for 39 yards. He's an intriguing dart throw with the Rams likely playing from behind all day, as he'll likely scramble for enough rushing yards to have a solid floor.

Questionable: Justin Fields (shoulder)



Fields enters Sunday questionable but reports indicate he's unlikely to play. That means it'll be the Trevor Siemian show, with Nathan Peterman backing him up. Needless to say, Siemian doesn't present nearly the challenge to defend for the Jets that Fields would have; despite the tough matchup, it's possible taking Fields' rushing plays out of the equation boosts the potential of the other Bears skill players, though the floor is pretty low across the board.

Running backs

Out: Joe Mixon (concussion), Leonard Fournette (hip), Jaylen Warren (hamstring)

The Mixon injury clears the way for Samaje Perine to serve as the lead back against the Titans after he scored three receiving touchdowns in Week 11. He figures to see the lion's share of the touches at the position for Cincinnati. With Fournette out, it's likely the Rachaad White show for Tampa Bay, but Giovani Bernard was activated from IR and could steal some work. Warren's absence raises the ceiling for Najee Harris, as the first-year player managed 22 touches in two games prior to playing just three snaps in Week 11, when Harris had 116 total yards and two touchdowns.

Doubtful: Raheem Mostert (knee)

With Mostert likely sidelined, Jeff Wilson has the opportunity to have a massive day with the Dolphins huge favorites against a Texans team that gives up loads of Fantasy points to opposing running backs. Now, if the Dolphins are indeed up by a wide margin in the second half, it's possible Miami turns to Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed to salt the game away, but Wilson figures to be a big factor today even if he doesn't play through to the final whistle.

Expected to play: Josh Jacobs (calf), Gus Edwards (hamstring), Giovani Bernard (ankle)

Jacobs was a surprise addition to the injury report on Friday after only seeing a limited practice. He's yet to miss a game all year, and no other Raiders back has more than eight carries on the season. Reports Sunday morning indicate he's expected to play, but it would be wise to have an alternative handy from the late afternoon slate in case something changes in pregame warmups. Edwards said this week he felt he made a lot of progress, and he is expected to return to action this week. He should return to starting duties, but the Ravens figure to continue mixing Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill in at running back as well, so Edwards should be nothing more than a flex option. As mentioned above, Bernard is back to give the Bucs some support behind Rachaad White with Leonard Fournette sidelined, but he's not an option for Fantasy managers, nor should his presence be reason to doubt in White as a starter.

Wide receivers

Out: Mike Williams (ankle), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Rondale Moore (groin), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Russell Gage (hamstring), Romeo Doubs (ankle)

The big name here is Williams, who aggravated his ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Chiefs while playing just six snaps in the game. His absence means Josh Palmer continues to hold significant value after averaging 10 targets over his last four games, including notching 106 yards on eight catches last week.

Questionable: Ja'Marr Chase (hip), Allen Robinson (ankle), Greg Dortch (thumb), Terrace Marshall (shoulder)

Chase is unexpected to make his return this week, leaving Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd as strong plays against the Titans. Robinson is not expected to play for the Rams, meaning Bryce Perkins' top options at the position should be Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek. Not great! Dortch is unlikely to play, a missed opportunity at a DFS sleeper with Rondale Moore sidelined.

Expected to play: Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Marquise Brown (foot), Demarcus Robinson (hip), Devin Duvernay (hamstring), DeSean Jackson (hamstring)

Samuel is dealing with his second hamstring injury of the season, though they appear to be unrelated. Reports indicate he is expected to play barring pregame setbacks, so feel good about starting him as usual, though it would be wise to carry an emergency option from the later slate. Brown was activated off IR on Saturday, setting him up to pair with DeAndre Hopkins for the first time this season. Brown averaged just over 10 targets per game in his run as the team's top wideout with Hopkins suspended, and it's likely neither will see the mass amount of targets they've enjoyed to date, though the absence of Rondale Moore may help.

Tight ends

Questionable: Tyler Higbee (knee), Isaiah Likely (ankle)

Higbee is yet another Rams pass-catcher dealing with an injury this week, which tells you the state of the L.A. offense.

Expected to play: Logan Thomas (ribs)

Thomas was downgraded to a missed practice on Friday, but he's reportedly in line to be in action against the Falcons..

Rankings Updates

Patrick Mahomes vs. LAR Jalen Hurts vs. GB Tua Tagovailoa vs. HOU Lamar Jackson @JAX Justin Herbert @ARI Tom Brady @CLE Geno Smith vs. LV Joe Burrow @TEN Kyler Murray vs. LAC Trevor Lawrence vs. BAL Derek Carr @SEA Aaron Rodgers @PHI Russell Wilson @CAR Taylor Heinicke vs. ATL Kenny Pickett @IND Andy Dalton @SF Jacoby Brissett vs. TB Marcus Mariota @WAS Jimmy Garoppolo vs. NO Kyle Allen @MIA Matt Ryan vs. PIT Bryce Perkins @KC Ryan Tannehill vs. CIN Zach Wilson vs. CHI Baker Mayfield vs. DEN Trevor Siemian @NYJ

Austin Ekeler @ARI Josh Jacobs @SEA Christian McCaffrey vs. NO Derrick Henry vs. CIN Jonathan Taylor vs. PIT Alvin Kamara @SF Kenneth Walker vs. LV Aaron Jones @PHI Travis Etienne vs. BAL Nick Chubb vs. TB Rachaad White @CLE James Conner vs. LAC David Montgomery @NYJ Jeff Wilson vs. HOU Samaje Perine @TEN Dameon Pierce @MIA Najee Harris @IND Antonio Gibson vs. ATL Miles Sanders vs. GB Latavius Murray @CAR Cordarrelle Patterson @WAS Michael Carter vs. CHI Kenyan Drake @JAX D'Onta Foreman vs. DEN Jerick McKinnon vs. LAR Isiah Pacheco vs. LAR Elijah Mitchell vs. NO James Robinson vs. CHI Rex Burkhead @MIA Kareem Hunt vs. TB A.J. Dillon @PHI Chuba Hubbard vs. DEN Myles Gaskin vs. HOU Marlon Mack @CAR Deon Jackson vs. PIT Dontrell Hilliard vs. CIN Brian Robinson Jr. vs. ATL Kyren Williams @KC Cam Akers @KC Justice Hill @JAX Ke'Shawn Vaughn @CLE Tyler Allgeier @WAS Zamir White @SEA Kenneth Gainwell vs. GB Dwayne Washington @SF Darrell Henderson @KC Jamycal Hasty vs. BAL Caleb Huntley @WAS Sony Michel @ARI Boston Scott vs. GB

Tyreek Hill vs. HOU Davante Adams @SEA DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC A.J. Brown vs. GB Tee Higgins @TEN Jaylen Waddle vs. HOU Chris Godwin @CLE Keenan Allen @ARI Marquise Brown vs. LAC Amari Cooper vs. TB Mike Evans @CLE Tyler Lockett vs. LV Chris Olave @SF Courtland Sutton @CAR Deebo Samuel vs. NO Christian Kirk vs. BAL JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. LAR DK Metcalf vs. LV Michael Pittman vs. PIT DeVonta Smith vs. GB Allen Lazard @PHI Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TB Curtis Samuel vs. ATL Josh Palmer @ARI Brandon Aiyuk vs. NO George Pickens @IND Diontae Johnson @IND Garrett Wilson vs. CHI Terry McLaurin vs. ATL Tyler Boyd @TEN Christian Watson @PHI Darnell Mooney @NYJ Jarvis Landry @SF Parris Campbell vs. PIT Nico Collins @MIA Zay Jones vs. BAL Treylon Burks vs. CIN Brandin Cooks @MIA D.J. Moore vs. DEN Drake London @WAS Mack Hollins @SEA Robert Woods vs. CIN Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAR Allen Robinson @KC Devin Duvernay @JAX Marvin Jones vs. BAL Chase Claypool @NYJ Justin Watson vs. LAR Terrace Marshall vs. DEN Julio Jones @CLE

Travis Kelce vs. LAR Mark Andrews @JAX Pat Freiermuth @IND George Kittle vs. NO Tyler Higbee @KC David Njoku vs. TB Juwan Johnson @SF Hayden Hurst @TEN Cole Kmet @NYJ Evan Engram vs. BAL Greg Dulcich @CAR Robert Tonyan @PHI Tyler Conklin vs. CHI Trey McBride vs. LAC Foster Moreau @SEA Noah Fant vs. LV Cade Otton @CLE Mike Gesicki vs. HOU Will Dissly vs. LV Logan Thomas vs. ATL

Flex