Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR

Williams (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. With the veteran speedster reinjuring himself in Week 11, Joshua Palmer will slot into the No. 2 receiver role versus Arizona, while DeAndre Carter will bump up to the No. 3 role.

Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

Samuel (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Samuel is expected to play barring any pregame setbacks. If he were to reverse course, the likes of Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and even elite pass-catching back Christian McCaffrey would all benefit.

Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals WR

Brown (foot) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers. Brown is likely to be on some type of snap limit per late-week reports, but with Arizona expected to be down Greg Dortch (thumb) in addition to Rondale Moore (groin), Brown's workload could be larger than initially planned.

Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR

Kupp (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Nov. 15 and underwent surgery the following day. Per latest reports, he'll likely sit out the remainder of the season with the defending champions likely to soon be eliminated from playoff contention.

Chase (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per late Saturday night reports, Chase isn't projected to suit up versus Tennessee. In his expected absence, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd should remain as Joe Burrow's top targets after Boyd posted a 9-148 line on 13 targets versus the Steelers in Week 11.

Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos WR

Jeudy (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. With KJ Hamler (hamstring) also sidelined, Russell Wilson will likely be targeting Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton, Jalen Virgil and tight end Greg Dulcich substantially when dropping back versus Carolina.

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

Toney (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. With Mecole Hardman (IR-foot) also out, Justin Watson is expected to bump up to the No. 3 receiver role behind the returning JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Corey Davis New York Jets WR

Davis is off the injury report and set to return to his usual starting role in Sunday's game against the Bears after missing the Week 11 loss to the Patriots with a knee injury.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Kansas City Chiefs WR

Smith-Schuster has cleared concussion protocol and will start in Sunday's game against the Rams after missing the Week 11 win over the Chargers. Smith-Schuster could be in for even more targets than usual with Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (IR-abdomen) unavailable.

Hamler (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Jalen Virgil should serve as the No. 3 receiver.

Allen Robinson Los Angeles Rams WR

Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Robinson isn't expected to play. If he sits out as expected, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek will serve as the top two targets for either John Wolford or Bryce Perkins, while Brandon Powell should bump up to a No. 3 role.

Demarcus Robinson Baltimore Ravens WR

Robinson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but worked back to a full practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Robinson is expected to play and will be in line to serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver after posting a 9-128 line on nine targets versus the Panthers in Week 11.

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals WR

Moore (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. With Greg Dortch (thumb) also expected to sit out, Robbie Anderson and A.J. Green should have larger roles than usual behind DeAndre Hopkins and the returning Marquise Brown.

Devin Duvernay Baltimore Ravens WR

Duvernay (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after logging a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Duvernay is expected to play and serve as the de facto No. 2 receiver alongside Demarcus Robinson.

Russell Gage Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Gage (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, more opportunities should be available for Julio Jones and Scotty Miller behind top targets Mike Evans and Chris Goodwin.

Romeo Doubs Green Bay Packers WR

Doubs (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, more opportunities should be available for Christian Watson and Randall Cobb alongside Sammy Watkins.

Greg Dortch Arizona Cardinals WR

Dortch (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. As per late Saturday night reports, Dortch isn't expected to play. In his likely absence and that of Rondale Moore (groin), Robbie Anderson and A.J. Green should see additional opportunities.

Marshall (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos but did work back to a full practice Friday. If Marshall were to sit out, Shi Smith and Laviska Shenault would work as the top wideout options behind D.J. Moore.