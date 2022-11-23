Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET BUF -9.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 480 REC 30 REYDS 218 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 Singletary is starting to look like a reliable Fantasy option with his performance in the past two games against Minnesota and Cleveland. He's scored at least 15 PPR points in each of those outings, and he has three rushing touchdowns over that span. And now he gets a matchup with the Lions, who have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns on the season and eight running backs to score at least 12 PPR points. Singletary is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. And in deeper leagues, James Cook can be used as a sleeper after he had 11 carries for 86 yards in Week 11 against Cleveland.

Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -10 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 485 REC 7 REYDS 37 TD 6 FPTS/G 12 Tony Pollard is the leader of the Dallas backfield now a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, but I would still use Elliott as a No. 2 running back this week against the Giants. It's a good matchup since the Giants have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in five games in a row, with seven touchdowns over that span. And six running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points in those five games. Elliott had 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns in Week 11 at Minnesota, and he now has five touchdowns in his past three games. He also had 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown at the Giants in Week 3, and he has seven total touchdowns in his past five meetings with the Giants, while scoring at least 14 PPR points in each outing over that span.

James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 356 REC 24 REYDS 151 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Conner is not going to look pretty how he produces, but he's now scored at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games against the Rams and 49ers. He has three touchdowns over that span, which has saved him, and hopefully he'll score again in Week 12 against the Chargers. It's a good matchup since the Chargers have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in four games in a row, and for the season, Los Angeles is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Conner should be considered a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 12.

Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL WAS -4.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 444 REC 37 REYDS 284 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.7 Gibson has proven to be the best running back in Washington of late, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games, including two in a row. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Falcons, who have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in five games in a row, with total touchdowns over that span. Brian Robinson can be a flex option in non-PPR leagues for this week, but Gibson should be considered a No. 2 running back in all formats. It's great that he has at least 17 total touches in each of his past two games against the Eagles and Texans.