There are no Week 12 byes to deal with, but three Thanksgiving games plus injury questions regarding Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Gus Edwards and others will make for some challenges for Fantasy managers.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 12 numbers to know and more.
Running Backs
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Singletary is starting to look like a reliable Fantasy option with his performance in the past two games against Minnesota and Cleveland. He's scored at least 15 PPR points in each of those outings, and he has three rushing touchdowns over that span. And now he gets a matchup with the Lions, who have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns on the season and eight running backs to score at least 12 PPR points. Singletary is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. And in deeper leagues, James Cook can be used as a sleeper after he had 11 carries for 86 yards in Week 11 against Cleveland.
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Tony Pollard is the leader of the Dallas backfield now a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, but I would still use Elliott as a No. 2 running back this week against the Giants. It's a good matchup since the Giants have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in five games in a row, with seven touchdowns over that span. And six running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points in those five games. Elliott had 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns in Week 11 at Minnesota, and he now has five touchdowns in his past three games. He also had 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown at the Giants in Week 3, and he has seven total touchdowns in his past five meetings with the Giants, while scoring at least 14 PPR points in each outing over that span.
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Conner is not going to look pretty how he produces, but he's now scored at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games against the Rams and 49ers. He has three touchdowns over that span, which has saved him, and hopefully he'll score again in Week 12 against the Chargers. It's a good matchup since the Chargers have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in four games in a row, and for the season, Los Angeles is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Conner should be considered a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 12.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Gibson has proven to be the best running back in Washington of late, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games, including two in a row. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Falcons, who have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in five games in a row, with total touchdowns over that span. Brian Robinson can be a flex option in non-PPR leagues for this week, but Gibson should be considered a No. 2 running back in all formats. It's great that he has at least 17 total touches in each of his past two games against the Eagles and Texans.
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Sanders has been tough to trust lately with a combined 10 PPR points in his past two games against Washington and Indianapolis. He has one reception in his past four games on just two targets, and he's basically become a touchdown-or-bust running back. But I'm expecting him to rebound this week against the Packers, who have allowed a running back to score in each of the past two games with Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry. The Eagles relied on their run game to beat the Colts late in Week 11, and that will hopefully carry over to this matchup against the Packers in Week 12. Sanders is better in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues, but I would rely on him as a No. 2 running back in all formats for this week.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Murray is in a great spot with Melvin Gordon no longer on the Broncos roster, and Chase Edmonds (ankle) is on injured reserve. Murray just had 21 total touches in Week 11 against the Raiders with Gordon playing, so another outing with 20-plus touches should happen against the Panthers. He also has seven catches in his past two games on seven targets, so he should remain involved in the passing game (Gordon had nine catches on 11 targets over that span), and Gordon has scored a touchdown in three of his past four outings. The Panthers have allowed seven running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Murray should be considered a flex option in all leagues.
Kenyan Drake RB
BAL Baltimore • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
We'll see if Gus Edwards (hamstring) will play this week against the Jaguars, and Edwards will impact the status for Drake. If Edwards is out then Drake has the chance to be a No. 2 running back in all leagues. While he only had six PPR points against Carolina in Week 11, he did score at least 16 PPR points in three of his previous four games. It's a favorable matchup with the Jaguars, who have allowed six running backs to score at least 11 PPR points in their past five games.
TB Tampa Bay • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
It appears like White will take over as the lead running back for Tampa Bay coming off the bye in Week 11, and White was the best running back for the Buccaneers the last time they played in Week 10 against Seattle in Germany. Leonard Fournette injured his hip against the Seahawks, and White finished the game with 22 carries for 105 yards. If he stays in the lead role against the Browns, White should be considered a strong flex play in all leagues. Fournette can also be considered a flex, but White is trending in the right direction and has more upside. And Cleveland has allowed five running backs to score at least 12 PPR points in the past three games.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Carter and James Robinson should both benefit with Mike White taking over as the starting quarterback for the Jets. White played the majority of three games for the Jets in 2021, and Carter had 21 catches over that span, including two outings with at least eight receptions for 67 yards. We'll see how the Jets use Carter and Robinson against Chicago, but both should be considered high-end flex options. The Bears have allowed eight touchdowns to running backs in their past five games, and Carter and Robinson both scored touchdowns in the same game as recently as Week 9 against Buffalo. Hopefully, the same thing happens again in Week 12.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is on injured reserve, and Pacheco's stock is on the rise for the past two weeks. Over that span against the Jaguars and Chargers, Pacheco has 31 carries for 189 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 and has just one catch for 4 yards in his past four games on one target, but he's worth using as a flex option in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats. The Chiefs are favored by two touchdowns against the Rams at home, and hopefully Pacheco gets plenty of work to help Kansas City finish off a win in Week 12. And the Rams have allowed a running back to score at least 11 PPR points in seven games in a row. Jerick McKinnon can also be considered a sleeper in this matchup.
DET Detroit • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Swift has been saved by touchdowns of late, but he's still not getting enough work to warrant using him as anything more than a flex option in the majority of leagues. He's been at 10 touches or less in four games in a row, and he's been held to 33 yards or less in three of those outings. The good news is he's scored three touchdowns over that span, but that's hard to rely on. Jamaal Williams remains the lead running back for the Lions, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. But it's not an easy matchup against the Bills, who just held Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to a combined 15 PPR points in Week 11.
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Hunt had another disappointing game in Week 11 at Buffalo with five carries for 32 yards and two catches for 22 yards on two targets. That's now four times in his past five games with seven total touches or less, and he only has one touchdown over that span. It's hard to expect a breakout game against the Buccaneers as long as Nick Chubb is healthy, and Tampa Bay is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs for the season. Hunt is barely worth using as a flex option this week in the majority of leagues.
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Patterson was awesome in Week 11 against Chicago if you get points for kickoff returns. He had a 103-yard kickoff return against the Bears, but his production as a running back was minimal with 10 carries for 52 yards, along with two catches for 7 yards on two targets and a lost fumble. He's now combined for just seven PPR points in his past two games against Chicago and Carolina, and he will likely struggle again in Week 12 at Washington if he fails to score an offensive touchdown. The Commanders defense has been dominant against running backs in the past two games, holding Miles Sanders (54 total yards) and Dameon Pierce (17 total yards) to a combined eight PPR points. Washington should be able to contain Patterson this week as well.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Akers is now the lead back for the Rams with Darrell Henderson no longer on the roster, but that doesn't mean Akers is worth starting in the majority of leagues, even as a flex. While he had 14 carries for 61 yards in Week 11 at New Orleans, he failed to score or catch a pass, which is a common theme for him this season since he has one touchdown and two catches for 18 yards on six targets in eight games. Kyren Williams will have a bigger role in the passing game, and Akers could be in trouble behind a bad offensive line, along with Matthew Stafford (concussion) likely out.
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Foreman will hopefully benefit with Sam Darnold taking over at quarterback for the Panthers, but this could still be another shaky performance against the Broncos at home. While Denver's run defense has been suspect at times this season, only four running backs have scored touchdowns against the Broncos. Foreman has scored four PPR points or less in two of his past three games, and he was wrecked by the Ravens in Week 11 with just 11 carries for 24 yards and no catches on one target. I still consider him a flex play in the majority of leagues because he should lead Carolina in touches, but if he doesn't score then his Fantasy production could be minimal given his limited involvement in the passing game (four catches for 25 yards on eight targets in his past five games). And Foreman played fewer snaps than Chuba Hubbard against the Ravens, which hopefully isn't a sign of things to come.