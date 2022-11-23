There are no byes to deal with, but three early Thanksgiving games plus Justin Fields and Kyler Murray dealing with injuries will make for some challenges for Fantasy managers.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for QB here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 12 numbers to know and more.
Quarterbacks
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tagovailoa should stay hot coming off Miami's bye in Week 11, and he scored at least 29 Fantasy points in three games in a row. The Texans, despite being No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, won't be able to stop anything the Dolphins throw at them. And two of the past three opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against Houston. Tagovailoa, once again, has top-five upside in Week 12.
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Burrow will hopefully get Ja'Marr Chase (hip) back this week, which will only enhance his value. But even without Chase, Burrow has been fantastic and just scored 34 Fantasy points at Pittsburgh in Week 11. Overall, Burrow has scored at least 34 Fantasy points in three of his past five outings, and the Titans are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Two of the past three opposing quarterbacks against Tennessee have scored at least 23 Fantasy points, and Burrow should follow suit in Week 12.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Russell Wilson only scored nine Fantasy points against the Raiders in Week 11, but that's more about Wilson than it is the Las Vegas defense. Smith should do what most quarterbacks have done against the Raiders this season, which is score at least 20 Fantasy points, something eight of 10 quarterbacks have accomplished. Smith has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he should stay hot in this matchup at home coming off a bye.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Garoppolo just had his best game of the season in Week 11 at Arizona with 33 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 20 points in five of his past six games. He lived up to the hype of having a tremendous receiving corps by throwing four touchdowns to George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, who each scored twice, and Deebo Samuel also ran for a touchdown. It's hard to expect New Orleans to slow down Garoppolo, and the Saints just allowed Matthew Stafford -- without Cooper Kupp (ankle) -- to score 18 Fantasy points through three quarters before suffering a concussion. New Orleans is also beat up on defense, with Cameron Jordan (eye), Marcus Davenport (calf), Pete Werner (ankle) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), all dealing with injuries.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Prescott was great as the Start of the Week in Week 11 at Minnesota with 24 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 24 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He has scored at least 27 Fantasy points in three of his past five meetings with the Giants. The Giants have only allowed three quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season, but Prescott is rolling right now and won't be stopped on Thanksgiving Day.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
We'll see if Tannehill can stay hot in Week 12 against the Bengals, and he comes into Week 12 having scored 23 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Green Bay and Denver. He now has at least 20 Fantasy points in four of seven healthy games this year, and he might have found a No. 1 receiver in Treylon Burks after he had a breakout game against the Packers. Only one quarterback has scored more than 17 Fantasy points against Cincinnati this year, but Tannehill also excelled in tough matchups against Green Bay and Denver. He's worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues.
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Carr comes into Week 12 having scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including a season-high 24 points in Week 11 at Denver. He faces the Seahawks this week, who have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Carr is doing what Aaron Rodgers has done for years -- leaning on Davante Adams. I like Carr as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
I like Pickett as a low-end starter in all leagues for Monday's game at Indianapolis. He has looked better in two games after Pittsburgh's bye in Week 9, scoring 18 Fantasy points against New Orleans in Week 10 and 17 points against Cincinnati in Week 11. The Colts have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and they have struggled with rushing quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence, Taylor Heinicke and Jalen Hurts have all scored at least eight Fantasy points on the ground against Indianapolis since Week 6, and Pickett has run for at least 37 yards in two of his past three games. He's a sneaky sleeper in deeper leagues for Week 12.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jones is playing better of late, scoring at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row. He passed for a season-high 341 yards in Week 11 against Detroit, but he also had two interceptions. Thankfully, he had 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. He has a tougher matchup in Week 12 at Dallas, and he struggled against the Cowboys in Week 3 with just 12 Fantasy points. In two career games at Dallas, Jones has combined for just 11 Fantasy points. The Cowboys have struggled of late, allowing two of their past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24 Fantasy points. But the Giants have offensive line concerns for this game, as well as just losing Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) for the season. Jones is only an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
It's a prime-time game Thursday night. It's against Bill Belichick. It's hard to trust Cousins, who will be without left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion). The Patriots allow an average of just 16.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Sam Ehlinger and Zach Wilson combined for 180 passing yards and no touchdowns in the past two games against New England. Clearly, Cousins is better than those two quarterbacks, but he was terrible against Dallas in Week 11 with just 105 passing yards, a lost fumble and getting sacked seven times. Cousins is only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Mariota has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in two games in a row and three of his past four outings. But I don't like this matchup for him against the Commanders, especially with Kyle Pitts (knee) now out. Chase Young (knee) could make his 2022 debut this week, and Washington has eight sacks and four interceptions in the past three games against Kirk Cousins, Jalen Hurts and Davis Mills coming into Week 12. Mariota should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
I thought Wilson would do well last week against the Raiders because of the matchup. I was wrong. Wilson was a Fantasy disaster again, scoring just nine points in overtime, and he now has five games in a row with 15 points or less. He also has scored more than 19 Fantasy points just once this season, which was against the Raiders in Week 4. Denver's offensive line is a mess -- Wilson has been sacked at least three times in eight games in a row and 32 times for the season -- and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) could still be out. Wilson is a questionable starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lawrence scored 24 Fantasy points in Week 10 at Kansas City, but that's only the fourth time this year he's been above 20 points. Coming off a bye in Week 11, he should have a down performance this week against the Ravens. Baltimore hasn't allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 4, including matchups with Joe Burrow and Tom Brady. I'm not expecting Lawrence to have a big game against this defense, even at home. He's only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
Rodgers comes into Week 12 having scored at least 23 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Dallas and Tennessee. It's his best stretch of the season, but I'm concerned about his production in this matchup with the Eagles. Philadelphia is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. No quarterback has scored more than 18 Fantasy points against the Eagles, and they allow an average of just 10.4 points to the position. Now, Philadelphia hasn't exactly faced a tough quarterback schedule this season. The Eagles best competition has been Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence and Kyler Murray, so maybe Rodgers will be the first quarterback to top 20 Fantasy points against Philadelphia. But the stats suggest otherwise, and Rodgers should only be started in deep, one-quarterback leagues in Week 12.