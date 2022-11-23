Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU MIA -13 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2265 RUYDS 35 TD 18 INT 3 FPTS/G 24.5 Tagovailoa should stay hot coming off Miami's bye in Week 11, and he scored at least 29 Fantasy points in three games in a row. The Texans, despite being No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, won't be able to stop anything the Dolphins throw at them. And two of the past three opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against Houston. Tagovailoa, once again, has top-five upside in Week 12.

Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2890 RUYDS 146 TD 26 INT 8 FPTS/G 27 Burrow will hopefully get Ja'Marr Chase (hip) back this week, which will only enhance his value. But even without Chase, Burrow has been fantastic and just scored 34 Fantasy points at Pittsburgh in Week 11. Overall, Burrow has scored at least 34 Fantasy points in three of his past five outings, and the Titans are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Two of the past three opposing quarterbacks against Tennessee have scored at least 23 Fantasy points, and Burrow should follow suit in Week 12.

Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2474 RUYDS 218 TD 18 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.7 Russell Wilson only scored nine Fantasy points against the Raiders in Week 11, but that's more about Wilson than it is the Las Vegas defense. Smith should do what most quarterbacks have done against the Raiders this season, which is score at least 20 Fantasy points, something eight of 10 quarterbacks have accomplished. Smith has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he should stay hot in this matchup at home coming off a bye.

Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SF -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2159 RUYDS 29 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.9 Garoppolo just had his best game of the season in Week 11 at Arizona with 33 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 20 points in five of his past six games. He lived up to the hype of having a tremendous receiving corps by throwing four touchdowns to George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, who each scored twice, and Deebo Samuel also ran for a touchdown. It's hard to expect New Orleans to slow down Garoppolo, and the Saints just allowed Matthew Stafford -- without Cooper Kupp (ankle) -- to score 18 Fantasy points through three quarters before suffering a concussion. New Orleans is also beat up on defense, with Cameron Jordan (eye), Marcus Davenport (calf), Pete Werner (ankle) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), all dealing with injuries.