Week 12 is supposed to be one of the best weeks of Fantasy Football. We get three games on Thursday and no one is on a bye. There are 18 QBs I'd feel OK starting this week. There are wide receivers I kind of like who didn't even crack my top 48. I like six tight ends. Five of them I expected to rank this high on a weekly basis, and Pat Freiermuth has earned it even if his Fantasy points don't make him look like a difference maker.

The Steelers' second-year tight end has seen 19 targets in two games since his bye and has made a huge leap in terms of yards per target, yards per catch, and yards per game on the season. In nine games he has 12 fewer targets than he saw in 16 games last year. He should be in the argument for TE3 overall. Instead, he sits at TE7 on the season because he's scored just one touchdown.

If talk of touchdown regression and Freiermuth sounds familiar, it should be. Last year he caught seven touchdown passes on 79 targets. This year he has one touchdown on 67 targets. If that doesn't teach you that a player's recent touchdown rate does not project his future touchdown rate, I'm not sure what would, although I do have one more example:

Cole Kmet didn't score a touchdown in 28 games from Week 13 of 2020 through Week 7 of this season. He scored five touchdowns from Week 8 through Week 10. Don't let Freiermuth's bad touchdown luck this season mask his breakout. He's a top-five tight end in redraft and Dynasty.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 12:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. The Chargers have a great matchup against Arizona, but I wouldn't start any Chargers tight end if Everett is out.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

5 -- Five touchdowns in five games for Juwan Johnson. Typically those come by chance, but Johnson's knack for the end zone has him as a viable starting tight end.



9 -- T.J. Hockenson has at least nine targets in each of his three games as a Viking.



1 -- Catch for Jack Stoll in the first game without Dallas Goedert. There probably won't be a Fantasy relevant tight end for the Eagles without Goedert.



3 -- Robert Tonyan hasn't had more than three catches in three straight games. He can't be trusted unless he finds the end zone, which he's only done once this year.



73.5% -- Trey McBride ran a route on 73.5% of Cardinals drop backs on Monday night in the first game without Zach Ertz. It resulted in McBride catching all four of his targets for 14 yards.



TE Preview Matchups that matter

Foster Moreau TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 34 REYDS 251 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET BUF -9.5 O/U 54 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 40 REYDS 310 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.2 Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 53 REYDS 331 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 37 REYDS 309 TD 5 FPTS/G 8

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 12 Streamers (TE Preview) Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -9 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 47 REYDS 349 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 It's not just touchdowns for Johnson. He has more than 40 yards in three straight games. Since Week 6 he's the No. 3 tight end in Fantasy with 73 Fantasy points. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 53 REYDS 331 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.6 If the Jets do in fact bench Zach Wilson, I'll feel even better about starting Conklin. He's been entirely dependent on the Jets pass volume, and that's been higher when anyone other than Wilson starts.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR KC -14.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 20.8 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 69 TAR 94 REYDS 855 TD 11 FPTS/G 22.3 I say it almost every week, but it remains true. Travis Kelce is too big of an advantage to punt this position. Find value somewhere else. Kelce has scored 7.3 FPPG more than any other tight end this season.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 15.3 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 72 REYDS 551 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.9 Most people are going to pay up for Kelce or try to play a cheap tight end and luck into a touchdown. Stacking Andrews with Lamar Jackson will be my contrarian go-to this week. They should come in at sub-10% roster rate together and they have the upside to be the No. 1 option at both positions.