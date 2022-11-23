I always like to start this column on Thanksgiving week by just saying thank you to all of you who read Start 'Em & Sit 'Em on a regular basis. It means a lot that you continue to trust us with your Fantasy dilemmas, and I hope we continue to steer you in the right direction.

Please remember to set your lineups early on Thursday with three games on Thanksgiving Day. And enjoy the holiday weekend with your families.

But if you need help with your Fantasy teams, we'll be with you all throughout the weekend as always on CBS Sports HQ and on our Fantasy Football Today podcast. And please reach out with any questions as always using #AskFFT on Twitter.

While you should be relaxing during this time, you might be sweating out some Fantasy concerns over your lineup. And we want to make sure your teams are trending in the right direction with the Fantasy playoffs rapidly approaching.

Start of the Week

Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #30

The Dolphins made a small move at the NFL trade deadline to get Jeff Wilson from the 49ers, and it could pay huge dividends for their team this season. Fantasy managers are definitely reaping the benefits of Wilson playing in Miami.

In two games with the Dolphins, Wilson has scored 37 PPR points, with at least 16 PPR points in each outing. He was a star in Week 10 against Cleveland with 17 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 24 yards on five targets.

Raheem Mostert will continue to work in tandem with Wilson, and Mostert is worth using as a flex option in Week 12 against Houston. But Wilson has the chance to be a star, and he should be started in all leagues.

The Texans allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 13 PPR points against Houston in all but one game this season, which was Week 2 against Denver. Eight running backs have at least 100 total yards against the Texans, eight have scored touchdowns, including four with multiple scores, and eight have at least three receptions against Houston.

While the offense goes through Tua Tagovailoa and the passing game, Wilson has provided a spark in Miami's running game. I consider Wilson a No. 1 running back in all leagues, and he could finish as a top-10 Fantasy option given the matchup with the Texans.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU MIA -13 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 2265 RUYDS 35 TD 18 INT 3 FPTS/G 24.5 Tagovailoa should stay hot coming off Miami's bye in Week 11, and he scored at least 29 Fantasy points in three games in a row. The Texans, despite being No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, won't be able to stop anything the Dolphins throw at them. And two of the past three opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 21 Fantasy points against Houston. Tagovailoa, once again, has top-five upside in Week 12. Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2890 RUYDS 146 TD 26 INT 8 FPTS/G 27 Burrow will hopefully get Ja'Marr Chase (hip) back this week, which will only enhance his value. But even without Chase, Burrow has been fantastic and just scored 34 Fantasy points at Pittsburgh in Week 11. Overall, Burrow has scored at least 34 Fantasy points in three of his past five outings, and the Titans are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Two of the past three opposing quarterbacks against Tennessee have scored at least 23 Fantasy points, and Burrow should follow suit in Week 12. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 24 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2474 RUYDS 218 TD 18 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.7 Russell Wilson only scored nine Fantasy points against the Raiders in Week 11, but that's more about Wilson than it is the Las Vegas defense. Smith should do what most quarterbacks have done against the Raiders this season, which is score at least 20 Fantasy points, something eight of 10 quarterbacks have accomplished. Smith has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he should stay hot in this matchup at home coming off a bye. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SF -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2159 RUYDS 29 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.9 Garoppolo just had his best game of the season in Week 11 at Arizona with 33 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 20 points in five of his past six games. He lived up to the hype of having a tremendous receiving corps by throwing four touchdowns to George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, who each scored twice, and Deebo Samuel also ran for a touchdown. It's hard to expect New Orleans to slow down Garoppolo, and the Saints just allowed Matthew Stafford -- without Cooper Kupp (ankle) -- to score 18 Fantasy points through three quarters before suffering a concussion. New Orleans is also beat up on defense, with Cameron Jordan (eye), Marcus Davenport (calf), Pete Werner (ankle) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), all dealing with injuries. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -9.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1132 RUYDS 67 TD 9 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.6 Prescott was great as the Start of the Week in Week 11 at Minnesota with 24 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 24 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He has scored at least 27 Fantasy points in three of his past five meetings with the Giants. The Giants have only allowed three quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season, but Prescott is rolling right now and won't be stopped on Thanksgiving Day.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 16.6 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1685 RUYDS 38 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.9 We'll see if Tannehill can stay hot in Week 12 against the Bengals, and he comes into Week 12 having scored 23 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Green Bay and Denver. He now has at least 20 Fantasy points in four of seven healthy games this year, and he might have found a No. 1 receiver in Treylon Burks after he had a breakout game against the Packers. Only one quarterback has scored more than 17 Fantasy points against Cincinnati this year, but Tannehill also excelled in tough matchups against Green Bay and Denver. He's worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2435 RUYDS 67 TD 15 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.4 Carr comes into Week 12 having scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including a season-high 24 points in Week 11 at Denver. He faces the Seahawks this week, who have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points. Carr is doing what Aaron Rodgers has done for years -- leaning on Davante Adams. I like Carr as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1426 RUYDS 163 TD 6 INT 8 FPTS/G 13 I like Pickett as a low-end starter in all leagues for Monday's game at Indianapolis. He has looked better in two games after Pittsburgh's bye in Week 9, scoring 18 Fantasy points against New Orleans in Week 10 and 17 points against Cincinnati in Week 11. The Colts have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, and they have struggled with rushing quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence, Taylor Heinicke and Jalen Hurts have all scored at least eight Fantasy points on the ground against Indianapolis since Week 6, and Pickett has run for at least 37 yards in two of his past three games. He's a sneaky sleeper in deeper leagues for Week 12.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1937 RUYDS 437 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.9 Jones is playing better of late, scoring at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row. He passed for a season-high 341 yards in Week 11 against Detroit, but he also had two interceptions. Thankfully, he had 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. He has a tougher matchup in Week 12 at Dallas, and he struggled against the Cowboys in Week 3 with just 12 Fantasy points. In two career games at Dallas, Jones has combined for just 11 Fantasy points. The Cowboys have struggled of late, allowing two of their past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24 Fantasy points. But the Giants have offensive line concerns for this game, as well as just losing Wan'Dale Robinson (ACL) for the season. Jones is only an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2461 RUYDS 50 TD 16 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.4 It's a prime-time game Thursday night. It's against Bill Belichick. It's hard to trust Cousins, who will be without left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion). The Patriots allow an average of just 16.0 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Sam Ehlinger and Zach Wilson combined for 180 passing yards and no touchdowns in the past two games against New England. Clearly, Cousins is better than those two quarterbacks, but he was terrible against Dallas in Week 11 with just 105 passing yards, a lost fumble and getting sacked seven times. Cousins is only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1878 RUYDS 372 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 18 Mariota has scored at least 19 Fantasy points in two games in a row and three of his past four outings. But I don't like this matchup for him against the Commanders, especially with Kyle Pitts (knee) now out. Chase Young (knee) could make his 2022 debut this week, and Washington has eight sacks and four interceptions in the past three games against Kirk Cousins, Jalen Hurts and Davis Mills coming into Week 12. Mariota should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DEN -2.5 O/U 36 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2227 RUYDS 129 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.6 I thought Wilson would do well last week against the Raiders because of the matchup. I was wrong. Wilson was a Fantasy disaster again, scoring just nine points in overtime, and he now has five games in a row with 15 points or less. He also has scored more than 19 Fantasy points just once this season, which was against the Raiders in Week 4. Denver's offensive line is a mess -- Wilson has been sacked at least three times in eight games in a row and 32 times for the season -- and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) could still be out. Wilson is a questionable starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2334 RUYDS 178 TD 16 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.7 Lawrence scored 24 Fantasy points in Week 10 at Kansas City, but that's only the fourth time this year he's been above 20 points. Coming off a bye in Week 11, he should have a down performance this week against the Ravens. Baltimore hasn't allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points since Week 4, including matchups with Joe Burrow and Tom Brady. I'm not expecting Lawrence to have a big game against this defense, even at home. He's only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2542 RUYDS 64 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.3 Rodgers comes into Week 12 having scored at least 23 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Dallas and Tennessee. It's his best stretch of the season, but I'm concerned about his production in this matchup with the Eagles. Philadelphia is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. No quarterback has scored more than 18 Fantasy points against the Eagles, and they allow an average of just 10.4 points to the position. Now, Philadelphia hasn't exactly faced a tough quarterback schedule this season. The Eagles best competition has been Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence and Kyler Murray, so maybe Rodgers will be the first quarterback to top 20 Fantasy points against Philadelphia. But the stats suggest otherwise, and Rodgers should only be started in deep, one-quarterback leagues in Week 12.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET BUF -9.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 480 REC 30 REYDS 218 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 Singletary is starting to look like a reliable Fantasy option with his performance in the past two games against Minnesota and Cleveland. He's scored at least 15 PPR points in each of those outings, and he has three rushing touchdowns over that span. And now he gets a matchup with the Lions, who have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns on the season and eight running backs to score at least 12 PPR points. Singletary is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. And in deeper leagues, James Cook can be used as a sleeper after he had 11 carries for 86 yards in Week 11 against Cleveland. Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -10 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 485 REC 7 REYDS 37 TD 6 FPTS/G 12 Tony Pollard is the leader of the Dallas backfield now a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, but I would still use Elliott as a No. 2 running back this week against the Giants. It's a good matchup since the Giants have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in five games in a row, with seven touchdowns over that span. And six running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points in those five games. Elliott had 15 carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns in Week 11 at Minnesota, and he now has five touchdowns in his past three games. He also had 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown at the Giants in Week 3, and he has seven total touchdowns in his past five meetings with the Giants, while scoring at least 14 PPR points in each outing over that span. James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 356 REC 24 REYDS 151 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Conner is not going to look pretty how he produces, but he's now scored at least 13 PPR points in consecutive games against the Rams and 49ers. He has three touchdowns over that span, which has saved him, and hopefully he'll score again in Week 12 against the Chargers. It's a good matchup since the Chargers have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in four games in a row, and for the season, Los Angeles is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Conner should be considered a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 12. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL WAS -4.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 444 REC 37 REYDS 284 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.7 Gibson has proven to be the best running back in Washington of late, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past five games, including two in a row. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Falcons, who have allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in five games in a row, with total touchdowns over that span. Brian Robinson can be a flex option in non-PPR leagues for this week, but Gibson should be considered a No. 2 running back in all formats. It's great that he has at least 17 total touches in each of his past two games against the Eagles and Texans. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB PHI -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 757 REC 12 REYDS 43 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.8 Sanders has been tough to trust lately with a combined 10 PPR points in his past two games against Washington and Indianapolis. He has one reception in his past four games on just two targets, and he's basically become a touchdown-or-bust running back. But I'm expecting him to rebound this week against the Packers, who have allowed a running back to score in each of the past two games with Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry. The Eagles relied on their run game to beat the Colts late in Week 11, and that will hopefully carry over to this matchup against the Packers in Week 12. Sanders is better in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues, but I would rely on him as a No. 2 running back in all formats for this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DEN -2.5 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 266 REC 12 REYDS 64 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.6 Murray is in a great spot with Melvin Gordon no longer on the Broncos roster, and Chase Edmonds (ankle) is on injured reserve. Murray just had 21 total touches in Week 11 against the Raiders with Gordon playing, so another outing with 20-plus touches should happen against the Panthers. He also has seven catches in his past two games on seven targets, so he should remain involved in the passing game (Gordon had nine catches on 11 targets over that span), and Gordon has scored a touchdown in three of his past four outings. The Panthers have allowed seven running backs to score at least 13 PPR points this season, and Murray should be considered a flex option in all leagues. Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 390 REC 11 REYDS 52 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.9 We'll see if Gus Edwards (hamstring) will play this week against the Jaguars, and Edwards will impact the status for Drake. If Edwards is out then Drake has the chance to be a No. 2 running back in all leagues. While he only had six PPR points against Carolina in Week 11, he did score at least 16 PPR points in three of his previous four games. It's a favorable matchup with the Jaguars, who have allowed six running backs to score at least 11 PPR points in their past five games. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE TB -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 222 REC 20 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 It appears like White will take over as the lead running back for Tampa Bay coming off the bye in Week 11, and White was the best running back for the Buccaneers the last time they played in Week 10 against Seattle in Germany. Leonard Fournette injured his hip against the Seahawks, and White finished the game with 22 carries for 105 yards. If he stays in the lead role against the Browns, White should be considered a strong flex play in all leagues. Fournette can also be considered a flex, but White is trending in the right direction and has more upside. And Cleveland has allowed five running backs to score at least 12 PPR points in the past three games. Michael Carter RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI NYJ -4.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 349 REC 26 REYDS 194 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Carter and James Robinson should both benefit with Mike White taking over as the starting quarterback for the Jets. White played the majority of three games for the Jets in 2021, and Carter had 21 catches over that span, including two outings with at least eight receptions for 67 yards. We'll see how the Jets use Carter and Robinson against Chicago, but both should be considered high-end flex options. The Bears have allowed eight touchdowns to running backs in their past five games, and Carter and Robinson both scored touchdowns in the same game as recently as Week 9 against Buffalo. Hopefully, the same thing happens again in Week 12. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR KC -14.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 386 REC 3 REYDS 13 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) is on injured reserve, and Pacheco's stock is on the rise for the past two weeks. Over that span against the Jaguars and Chargers, Pacheco has 31 carries for 189 yards. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1 and has just one catch for 4 yards in his past four games on one target, but he's worth using as a flex option in all leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats. The Chiefs are favored by two touchdowns against the Rams at home, and hopefully Pacheco gets plenty of work to help Kansas City finish off a win in Week 12. And the Rams have allowed a running back to score at least 11 PPR points in seven games in a row. Jerick McKinnon can also be considered a sleeper in this matchup.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 273 REC 20 REYDS 162 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.4 Swift has been saved by touchdowns of late, but he's still not getting enough work to warrant using him as anything more than a flex option in the majority of leagues. He's been at 10 touches or less in four games in a row, and he's been held to 33 yards or less in three of those outings. The good news is he's scored three touchdowns over that span, but that's hard to rely on. Jamaal Williams remains the lead running back for the Lions, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. But it's not an easy matchup against the Bills, who just held Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to a combined 15 PPR points in Week 11. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 346 REC 22 REYDS 149 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.6 Hunt had another disappointing game in Week 11 at Buffalo with five carries for 32 yards and two catches for 22 yards on two targets. That's now four times in his past five games with seven total touches or less, and he only has one touchdown over that span. It's hard to expect a breakout game against the Buccaneers as long as Nick Chubb is healthy, and Tampa Bay is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs for the season. Hunt is barely worth using as a flex option this week in the majority of leagues. Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -4.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 454 REC 8 REYDS 46 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.3 Patterson was awesome in Week 11 against Chicago if you get points for kickoff returns. He had a 103-yard kickoff return against the Bears, but his production as a running back was minimal with 10 carries for 52 yards, along with two catches for 7 yards on two targets and a lost fumble. He's now combined for just seven PPR points in his past two games against Chicago and Carolina, and he will likely struggle again in Week 12 at Washington if he fails to score an offensive touchdown. The Commanders defense has been dominant against running backs in the past two games, holding Miles Sanders (54 total yards) and Dameon Pierce (17 total yards) to a combined eight PPR points. Washington should be able to contain Patterson this week as well. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -14.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 46th YTD Stats RUYDS 237 REC 2 REYDS 18 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 Akers is now the lead back for the Rams with Darrell Henderson no longer on the roster, but that doesn't mean Akers is worth starting in the majority of leagues, even as a flex. While he had 14 carries for 61 yards in Week 11 at New Orleans, he failed to score or catch a pass, which is a common theme for him this season since he has one touchdown and two catches for 18 yards on six targets in eight games. Kyren Williams will have a bigger role in the passing game, and Akers could be in trouble behind a bad offensive line, along with Matthew Stafford (concussion) likely out.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 450 REC 4 REYDS 25 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.1 Foreman will hopefully benefit with Sam Darnold taking over at quarterback for the Panthers, but this could still be another shaky performance against the Broncos at home. While Denver's run defense has been suspect at times this season, only four running backs have scored touchdowns against the Broncos. Foreman has scored four PPR points or less in two of his past three games, and he was wrecked by the Ravens in Week 11 with just 11 carries for 24 yards and no catches on one target. I still consider him a flex play in the majority of leagues because he should lead Carolina in touches, but if he doesn't score then his Fantasy production could be minimal given his limited involvement in the passing game (four catches for 25 yards on eight targets in his past five games). And Foreman played fewer snaps than Chuba Hubbard against the Ravens, which hopefully isn't a sign of things to come.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV SEA -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 16.3 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 71 REYDS 640 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.4 Lockett and DK Metcalf are both worth starting in all leagues for Week 12 against the Raiders. Lockett comes into this game having scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he only has two games this season with fewer than 11 PPR points, which means he has a safe floor. Metcalf has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, including two touchdowns over that span, and he's averaging 13.0 PPR points in three home games this year. The Raiders have allowed 13 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points against them this season, and Lockett and Metfalf should both do well in this matchup. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE TB -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 73 REYDS 475 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.8 Godwin finally scored in Week 10 against Seattle, and hopefully that will start a streak of him continuing to find the end zone. He has at least eight targets and six catches in five games in a row, and he has at least 71 receiving yards in three games over that span. He should have a floor of 13 PPR points on a weekly basis, and his ceiling should continue to rise with Tampa Bay coming off a bye in Week 11. The Browns have allowed six receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, which should bode well for Godwin and Mike Evans in this matchup on the road. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SF -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 66 REYDS 587 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.9 Aiyuk needed to score to save his Fantasy production in Week 11 at Arizona, but his two touchdowns on two catches for 20 yards with four targets allowed him to score at least 12 PPR points in five games in a row. The 49ers have a lot of mouths to feed with Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey, but Aiyuk had at least six targets in four games in a row prior to Week 11, which will hopefully be the norm. The Saints could get Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) back this week, which might be a problem for Aiyuk, but he's worth trusting as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues given his recent stretch of production. New Orleans has allowed five receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in the past five games, which bodes well for Samuel also playing well in this matchup. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT IND -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 67 TAR 92 REYDS 678 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.9 Pittman had a tough matchup in Week 11 against Philadelphia but still managed six catches for 75 yards on seven targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should have the chance for another quality outing this week against the Steelers. It would be great if he scored a touchdown for just the second time since Week 1, but Pittsburgh allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers this season, which should mean good things for Pittman and Parris Campbell. I like Pittman as a No. 2 receiver in PPR, with Campbell as a high-end No. 3 receiver/flex. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 58 REYDS 509 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 Meyers let us down in Week 11 against the Jets with just four catches for 52 yards on six targets, and he's now gone two games in a row with nine PPR points or less. But I'm expecting him to rebound this week against the Vikings, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 12 receivers to score at least 13 PPR points against Minnesota, and Meyers should see an uptick in targets in this matchup on the road. In four road games this season, Meyers is averaging 14.5 PPR points per game. He should be considered a No. 2 PPR receiver this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 61 REYDS 577 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Peoples-Jones just continues to produce, scoring at least 11 PPR points in five games in a row after he had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against Buffalo in Detroit. We should see him in that range again in Week 12 against the Buccaneers, who have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in their past five games, with five touchdowns over that span. Amari Cooper is a must-start receiver in this matchup, especially since the game is in Cleveland, and Peoples-Jones should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver in all leagues as well. Greg Dortch WR ARI Arizona • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 39 REYDS 324 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 We'll continue to monitor the thumb injury for Dortch, but he should have the chance for a prominent role if healthy against the Chargers since Rondale Moore (groin) has been ruled out for Week 12. And the status for Marquise Brown (foot) is up in the air, but even if Brown plays we should see Dortch play in the slot, which is great. Remember, Dortch started the season as the slot receiver for the Cardinals when Moore was out with a hamstring injury, and Dortch scored at least 13 PPR points in each of the first three games. Then on Monday, after Moore was injured on the opening drive against San Francisco, Dortch stepped in and finished with nine catches for 103 yards on 10 targets. He has the chance to be a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if he's able to play without any restrictions, especially with Kyler Murray (hamstring) expected to return. Josh Palmer WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 68 REYDS 496 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Mike Williams (ankle) might be able to play in Week 12 at Arizona, but hopefully Palmer continues to have a prominent role even with Williams and Keenan Allen on the field. Palmer was amazing in Week 11 against Kansas City in the game where Williams re-injured his ankle, finishing with eight catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. Palmer has scored at least 13 PPR points in five of six games this season when he has at least eight targets, so hopefully Justin Herbert continues to lean on Palmer whether Williams plays or not. Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR KC -14.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 6.3 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 20 REYDS 169 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.5 On Wednesday, JuJu Smith-Schuster practiced but remained in the concussion protocol, and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was out. With Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on injured reserve, any absence for Smith-Schuster or Toney should put Moore in a good spot to be a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 12 against the Rams. After Toney was hurt in Week 11 against the Chargers with Smith-Schuster already sidelined, Moore ended up leading the Chiefs in targets with six and finished with five catches for 63 yards. Hopefully that's a sign of things to come, and he could really benefit if either Smith-Schuster or Toney is out for this week. Demarcus Robinson WR BAL Baltimore • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC BAL -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 7.9 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 38 REYDS 280 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 We'll keep an eye on Lamar Jackson (hip) to make sure he's OK, but he seems to like Robinson as his No. 1 receiver. He just had a huge game in Week 11 against Carolina with nine catches for 128 yards on nine targets and now has at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games. There's always the chance he disappears because Mark Andrews goes off or the run game is clicking in Baltimore, but Robinson appears to be the most competent receiver for the Ravens with Rashod Bateman (foot) out. And the Jaguars have allowed eight receivers to score at least 13 PPR points in their past five games, with eight touchdowns over that span. Robinson is worth using as a No. 3 receiver in all leagues.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN DEN -2 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 10.8 WR RNK 45th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 82 REYDS 502 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Moore will hopefully benefit with Sam Darnold under center, but it's hard to trust him in a matchup against the Broncos and likely cornerback Patrick Surtain. Moore, with the combination of P.J. Walker and Baker Mayfield, has just three touchdowns on the season and seven games with nine PPR points or less, including three in a row. Denver is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and only three receivers have scored touchdowns against the Broncos this year. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 86 REYDS 456 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.1 George Pickens is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past four games. Johnson has scored 10 PPR points or less in five games in a row and is still searching for his first touchdown on the season. The matchup isn't easy against the Colts, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, although that's a little deceiving when you look at their opponents. That being said, it's not like Johnson has been producing against easy competition either, so he's difficult to trust as even a No. 3 PPR receiver on Monday night. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -13 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 9.7 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 66 REYDS 461 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Cooks will get a new quarterback in Kyle Allen this week with Davis Mills getting benched, and we'll see if that improves what has been a disappointing season for Cooks. He wasn't awful in Week 11 against Washington with three catches for 70 yards on six targets, but he's now scored 10 PPR points or less in four of his past five outings. He also has just one touchdown on the year. The Dolphins could elect to put Xavien Howard on Cooks this week, and that would be tough for Cooks with a new quarterback. At best, he's a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues at Miami. Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE MIN -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 67 REYDS 492 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 The addition of T.J. Hockenson has been tough for Thielen, and he just had his worst game of the season in Week 11 against Dallas with two catches for 25 yards on three targets. He's now scored nine PPR points or less in three games in a row since Hockenson joined the Vikings, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6. The Vikings are playing in a prime-time game, which doesn't bode well for Kirk Cousins, and the Patriots defense should harass Cousins without left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion). Thielen should have another down outing, and he's only worth using as a No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues in Week 12.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 243 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.1 Watson has been amazing for the past two weeks with eight catches for 155 yards and five touchdowns on 14 targets. He scored 52 PPR points over that span, and it's been great to see his development after a disappointing start. But with the rise in production comes extra attention from opposing defenses, and this Eagles secondary will likely be a challenge for Watson on the road. He's still worth using as a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues based on his upside, but I wouldn't consider him a must-start option. I also like Allen Lazard slightly better this week because Lazard should get more targets. Philadelphia has only allowed one touchdown to a receiver since Week 5, so Watson could be in trouble if he doesn't find the end zone.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 11.5 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 67 REYDS 482 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 Freiermuth was a star in Week 11 against the Bengals, and he should have the chance for another quality outing on Monday night in Week 12 against the Colts. Against Cincinnati, Freiermuth had eight catches for 79 yards on 12 targets. He now has seven games this year when he had at least seven targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in five of those outings. The Colts have allowed five tight ends to score at least 11 PPR points this season, and Freiermuth has top-five upside in this prime-time matchup. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -10 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 42 REYDS 279 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 Schultz had a quiet game in Week 11 at Minnesota with three catches for 22 yards on five targets, and it was his first game with Dak Prescott this season where Schultz failed to score at least nine PPR points. I expect him to rebound this week against the Giants, who have allowed three tight ends to score at least 10 PPR points in their past five games. Schultz missed the Week 3 game against the Giants with a knee injury, but he has scored at least 13 PPR points in his past three meetings with New York. I like Schultz as a top-five tight end once again in Week 12. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET BUF -9.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 40 REYDS 310 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.2 Knox just had his best game of the season in Week 11 against Cleveland with seven catches for 70 yards on seven targets, and he has 13 targets in his past two games. Maybe Josh Allen dealing with an elbow injury is good for Knox, who should be the No. 3 option in the passing game behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Consider Knox a starter in all leagues against the Lions, who have allowed seven touchdowns to tight ends this year and four to score at least 12 PPR points.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 55 REYDS 364 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.2 Everett (groin) will hopefully play in Week 12 against the Cardinals after sitting out in Week 11 against the Chiefs because playing Arizona is the dream matchup. The Cardinals are No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and nine tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against this defense, including three in a row (Noah Fant, Tyler Higbee and George Kittle). Everett might struggle for targets if Mike Williams (ankle) plays with Keenan Allen back and Josh Palmer playing well, but Everett is worth trusting as a starter in all leagues given the matchup with Arizona. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -9.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 47 REYDS 349 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.7 Johnson doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 12 at San Francisco, and the 49ers have allowed just two touchdowns to tight ends this season. But Johnson is worth using given his recent production. He has scored a touchdown in three games in a row and in four of his past five outings. While you don't want to count on touchdowns, we are looking for tight ends who produce at this point, and he definitely qualifies. Hopefully, he can find the end zone once again and be the fourth tight end with at least 10 PPR points against San Francisco this year. Austin Hooper TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 12th PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 227 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.6 One reason for Ryan Tannehill playing better of late has been the production from Hooper. He has 11 targets in his past two games against Denver and Green Bay and has finished with nine catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns over that span. The Bengals have allowed four tight ends to score at least 12 PPR points this season, including Pat Freiermuth in Week 11, and hopefully Hooper can stay hot in this matchup. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 6.6 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 51 REYDS 342 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Tonyan hasn't been the factor in the passing game that I hoped for this season, and he comes into Week 12 at the Eagles having scored eight PPR points or less in five games in a row. He also has just one touchdown on the season. The Eagles have allowed three tight ends to score at least 10 PPR points this season but none since Week 6. There's little reason to trust Tonyan at this point in the majority of leagues. Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN CIN -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 51 REYDS 331 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will hopefully return this week for the Bengals, which should limit the production for Hurst. He also has a difficult matchup against the Titans, who have not allowed a tight end to score since Week 4. Hurst hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5 and has averaged just 6.7 PPR points per game in his past three outings against Cleveland, Carolina and Pittsburgh. If Chase plays then consider Hurst just a low-end starter in deeper leagues in Week 12. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 51 REYDS 352 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 Engram went into Jacksonville's bye in Week 11 on a two-game slump with a combined five PPR points against the Raiders and Chiefs. He combined for four catches for 22 yards on six targets over that span, and he's still sitting on one touchdown for the season. It's hard to count on him improving against the Ravens, who have allowed one touchdown to an opposing tight end in their past four games. I'm hopeful that Engram will see an uptick in targets, especially if the Jaguars are chasing points in this matchup, but Engram is a low-end starter at best in deeper leagues for Week 12.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NYJ -6 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 37 REYDS 309 TD 5 FPTS/G 8 We'll see if Justin Fields (shoulder) is able to play this week against the Jets, but it will be hard to trust Kmet no matter who is under center in this matchup. The Jets and Bills are the only teams this season yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown. That includes matchups with Mark Andrews, David Njoku, Mike Gesicki and Dawson Knox. Pat Freiermuth and Robert Tonyan each had over 85 receiving yards against the Jets, but Kmet has relied on finding the end zone for most of his Fantasy production this year. Given the matchup and uncertainty at quarterback, consider Kmet a low-end starting option in deeper leagues at best in Week 12.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Dolphins (vs. HOU)

The Texans are making a quarterback switch from Davis Mills to Kyle Allen, and we'll see if that changes anything for their struggling offense. Houston has been held to 17 points or less in four games in a row, and the Texans have allowed 15 sacks in their past four games against the Titans, Eagles, Giants and Commanders. The Dolphins defense should be tough in this matchup, especially with newly-acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb even more immersed in the game plan. And in Miami's last game in Week 10 against Cleveland the Dolphins had three sacks, a fumble recovery and allowed just 17 points. This should be a big week for the Dolphins DST.

Sleepers

Chiefs (vs. LAR)

Steelers (at IND)

Broncos (at CAR)

DST to Sit

Bengals (at TEN)

The Bengals DST was supposed to be a quality Fantasy option in Week 11 at Pittsburgh, but Cincinnati managed just two sacks and no turnovers while allowing 30 points. The Bengals have allowed at least 26 points in their past three road games against the Saints, Browns and Steelers, and the Titans offense isn't a great matchup for this DST. Tennessee only has two interceptions and three fumbles since Week 3, and the Titans have been sacked three times or less in five games in a row. There are a lot of great DST options for Week 12, and you should avoid the Bengals DST in this matchup on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Joey Slye K WAS Washington • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL WAS -4.5 O/U 42 OPP VS K 25th PROJ PTS 7.3 K RNK 17th Slye has been one of the hottest kickers in the NFL coming into Week 12 with seven field goals and four PATs in his past two outings against the Eagles and Texans. He has two 50-yard field goals over that span, and the Commanders are putting Slye in plenty of positions to score. Additionally, the Falcons have allowed three kickers to make multiple field goals in their past four games, and Slye is worth using as a No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues in Week 12.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cameron Dicker K LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAC -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS K 26th PROJ PTS 8.3 K RNK 15th Robbie Gould K SF San Francisco • #9

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU MIA -13 O/U 46 OPP VS K 22nd PROJ PTS 8.5 K RNK 11th