Marquise Brown has been playing with backups all season and he currently ranks as WR34 per game. Honestly, it's better than I expected him to do with Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune. With Kyler Murray coming back in Week 10, we expect Brown to be much better moving forward.
Last year, in six games with Murray, and without DeAndre Hopkins, Brown caught 43 passes for 485 yards and three touchdowns. He was WR5 for those first six weeks, sandwiched into between Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.
With Murray coming off a long layoff it's unfair to expect quite that much from Brown. I'm projecting him as a top-15 receiver this week and rest of season, which makes him an excellent buy if his Fantasy manager doesn't realize how much better things are about to get.
You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now here is the rest of the Week 10 WR Preview:
Week 10 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Michael Pittman should see at least 30% of the targets from Gardner Minshew
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If Justin Jefferson isn't back then Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson should see more than half of the targets.
Numbers to Know
- 8 -- Jahan Dotson has at least eight targets in three straight games. He's WR7 over that stretch.
- 15% -- Amongst players with at least 40 targets this season, Gabe Davis' 15% targets per route run is the third worst, besting only Darius Slayton and Tyler Higbee.
- 2.93 -- CeeDee Lamb is having a career year at 2.93 yards per route run. Only Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, and Brandon Aiyuk have been better by that mark.
- 52.9% -- Courtland Sutton is the only player in the NFL who has seen more than half of his team's end zone targets.
- 37% -- DK Metcalf has only caught 37% of his targets over the past three month. Something is off between him and Geno Smith but the Commanders secondary should help them get right.
- 13.7 -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba has scored 13.7 PPR FPPG over the last three weeks, which leads all Seahawks wide receivers.
- 58.5 -- Deebo Samuel was WR8 overall the first three weeks of the season with 58.5 PPR Fantasy points. We're expecting him back at full strength in Week 10.
Matchups that matter
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
LV Las Vegas • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
NE New England • #81
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Douglas' 10.5 PPR Fantasy points were a slight disappointment in Week 9, but my outlook for him hasn't really changed. I still like his chances to be the WR1 for the Patriots rest of season and the expectation should be better production in the second half of the season for most rookie wide receivers.
BUF Buffalo • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Shakir has caught 18 or 19 targets this season, which is exactly how you earn the trust of your quarterback. Dawson Knox will remain out for at least two more weeks and Shakir has 24.9 PPR Fantasy points in two weeks without Knox. There is top-30 upside each week for Shakir in this role, at least until Knox gets back.
ARI Arizona • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I would like to stash Moore and see if his target share changes any with Kyler Murray back. Moore has three or more rush attempts in four of his last five games, so even a modest bump in target share could make him viable as a WR3. At the very least, expect Moore's career-low efficiency to get a boost in the second half when he's catching passes from Murray.
DFS Plays
Keenan Allen WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #13
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
With Mike Williams and Josh Palmer on IR and Quentin Johnston failing to emerge, Allen and Austin Ekeler figure to dominate targets for the Chargers. This week they'll be in a shootout with the Lions which should mean double-digit targets and then some for the veteran who just went over 10,000 yards receiving.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Things will be crowded again in San Francisco with Samuel back. That means it's hard to trust the weekly floor for him, Brandon Aiyuk, or George Kittle. But they all three have undeniable upside which makes them great tournament plays. Samuel is my favorite this week because I expect his roster rate to be lower than the other two.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 10 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 10. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.