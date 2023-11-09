Marquise Brown has been playing with backups all season and he currently ranks as WR34 per game. Honestly, it's better than I expected him to do with Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune. With Kyler Murray coming back in Week 10, we expect Brown to be much better moving forward.

Last year, in six games with Murray, and without DeAndre Hopkins, Brown caught 43 passes for 485 yards and three touchdowns. He was WR5 for those first six weeks, sandwiched into between Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

With Murray coming off a long layoff it's unfair to expect quite that much from Brown. I'm projecting him as a top-15 receiver this week and rest of season, which makes him an excellent buy if his Fantasy manager doesn't realize how much better things are about to get.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now here is the rest of the Week 10 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 10 at this time. Here's what it means:

Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Michael Pittman should see at least 30% of the targets from Gardner Minshew K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. If Justin Jefferson isn't back then Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson should see more than half of the targets.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 11.3 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 63 REYDS 617 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.6 Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.4 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 62 REYDS 472 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.1 DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 50 REYDS 454 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.2 Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 58 REYDS 534 TD 7 FPTS/G 15.2 Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 56 REYDS 438 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 Davante Adams WR LV Las Vegas • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NYJ -1.5 O/U 36 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 85 REYDS 573 TD 3 FPTS/G 14

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 10 Adds (WR Preview) Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 37 REYDS 277 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 Douglas' 10.5 PPR Fantasy points were a slight disappointment in Week 9, but my outlook for him hasn't really changed. I still like his chances to be the WR1 for the Patriots rest of season and the expectation should be better production in the second half of the season for most rookie wide receivers. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN BUF -7.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 19 REYDS 224 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Shakir has caught 18 or 19 targets this season, which is exactly how you earn the trust of your quarterback. Dawson Knox will remain out for at least two more weeks and Shakir has 24.9 PPR Fantasy points in two weeks without Knox. There is top-30 upside each week for Shakir in this role, at least until Knox gets back.

Stashes (WR Preview) Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 33 REYDS 128 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 I would like to stash Moore and see if his target share changes any with Kyler Murray back. Moore has three or more rush attempts in four of his last five games, so even a modest bump in target share could make him viable as a WR3. At the very least, expect Moore's career-low efficiency to get a boost in the second half when he's catching passes from Murray.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 17.4 WR RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 83 REYDS 720 TD 5 FPTS/G 20.8 With Mike Williams and Josh Palmer on IR and Quentin Johnston failing to emerge, Allen and Austin Ekeler figure to dominate targets for the Chargers. This week they'll be in a shootout with the Lions which should mean double-digit targets and then some for the veteran who just went over 10,000 yards receiving.

Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC SF -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 32 REYDS 302 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 Things will be crowded again in San Francisco with Samuel back. That means it's hard to trust the weekly floor for him, Brandon Aiyuk, or George Kittle. But they all three have undeniable upside which makes them great tournament plays. Samuel is my favorite this week because I expect his roster rate to be lower than the other two.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 10 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 10. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.