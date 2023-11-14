Despite the fact that we're over halfway through the season, I am still not sure we have a good grip on what the Rams passing game is going to look like with Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua all healthy. Hopefully, we'll get more clarification in Week 11 when they face off against the Seattle Seahawks.
The first time we saw all three on the field together was in Week 5 against the Eagles. Stafford threw 37 passes with 12 of them going to Kupp and 11 to Nacua. Kupp had more targets, catches, and yards, but Nacua scored a TD and more Fantasy points. The following week the Rams beat the Cardinals easily and Stafford only threw 24 passes. Nine went to Kupp, seven to Nacua, but Kupp thoroughly dominated with 27 fantasy points while Nacua struggled to six. One week later, in another low-volume game, Nacua dominated volume and production while Kupp scored 4.9 PPR Fantasy points. Finally came a blowout loss to the Cowboys when both were miserable.
That's four games for the trio with two smash outings and two complete duds for both Kupp and Nacua. The target share in that stretch was 33.3% for Kupp, 32.5% for Nacua. Like I said, we know nothing, other than they are going to dominate targets. For that reason, I am ranking both as must-start, top-12 wide receivers in Week 11. But I am certainly open to more information that might clarify things.
Week 11 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:
Tee Higgins WR
CIN Cincinnati • #5
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Tyler Boyd is a borderline WR2 and Trenton Irwin is a flex.
Numbers to Know
- 63.8 -- Tank Dell's 63.8 yards per game is the third-best mark ever for a Round 3 rookie behind only Keenan Allen and Terry McLaurin. Cooper Kupp was fourth at 57.9.
- 33% -- Garrett Wilson now ranks No. 1 at wide receiver with a 33% target share.
- 15.4 -- Amari Cooper's 15.4 ADOT is by far the highest of his career and second only to Rashid Shaheed this season.
- 2.89 -- Noah Brown's 2.89 YPRR ranks sixth behind only Tyreek Hill, Brandon Aiyuk, CeeDee Lamb, and A.J. Brown.
- 69% -- Marvin Mims played a career-high 69% of the snaps in Week 10. I'd like to hold him for at least one more week.
- 55.6% -- Courtland Sutton has seen more than half of Russell Wilson's end zone attempts, and he's cashed in more often than not.
Matchups that matter
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Brown has 330 yards receiving over the last two weeks and faces a bad Cardinals secondary in Week 11. If Nico Collins remains out then Brown is a must-start in a three receiver league and a borderline start in leagues that start two. If Collins returns we'll view Brown as more of a boom-or-bust WR3.
ARI Arizona • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Wilson saw a 19% target share in his first game with Kyler Murray and is currently averaging a remarkable 11.2 yards per target. He'll be on the other side of that shootout with the Texans so there should be plenty of pass volume to go around. View Wilson as a boom/bust WR3 with room to grow.
NE New England • #81
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Douglas is actually my favorite waiver wire wide receiver rest of season, but he's on bye in Week 11 so you'll have to wait a week to use him. Since Kendrick Bourne went down, Douglas leads the Patriots with a 23.8% target share and has averaged 12.5 PPR FPPG in those two games. I like him as a solid WR3 rest of season. He'll be slightly better in full PPR.
DFS Plays
Tyreek Hill WR
MIA Miami • #10
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Dolphins are coming off a bye, at home, against a terrible Raiders team. I would not be surprised at all if they hang 50 on Las Vegas this week and I project Tyreek Hill for a ridiculous 21.8 FanDuel points. Start your cash games with him and find value elsewhere.
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thielen is trending in the wrong direction, and it can be dangerous to catch a falling knife, especially against this Cowboys defense. Still, he is down to $7,000 on FanDuel and he still has double-digit target upside every week. Betting on the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy at a discounted price and roster rate is a sneaky way to get ahead of the field.
Heath's Projections
