Before Week 13 I wrote about how George Kittle was a must-start tight end even through his down weeks because of his incredible upside. It's amazing how much that feels like it's changed after just one week. Jimmy Garoppolo's injury led to Brock Purdy taking over and throwing 37 passes, only two of them went to Kittle.

It would be easy to look at that first game and think Kittle's no longer a starting option. In fact, if you look at the projections below, you'll see Kittle outside the top-15. It's even easier to think that Purdy will destroy any hope of Kittle having upside. It would be easy, but it would also be rash.

The fact that Kyle Shanahan let Purdy throw 37 passes and his aDOT was a paltry 5.4 yards per attempt could actually be viewed as encouraging. It could be that last week was a McCaffrey/Samuel week, and this week will be a Kittle week.

At the very least, it's too soon to give up on Kittle, which is why he's solidly inside my top 10. I can't imagine that changing before Week 16, mostly because he plays the Seahawks next week. If he gives us duds in the next two games, we'll have to reevaluate in the Fantasy semi-finals.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 14:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. There's not a Bengals tight end we'd trust without Hurst, but his absence could mean more targets for Tyler Boyd and the running backs.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

42% -- Air yardage share for Greg Dulcich in Week 13. He had six catches for 85 yards.



-- Air yardage share for Greg Dulcich in Week 13. He had six catches for 85 yards. 2.36 -- Yards per route run by Mark Andrews in his career with Tyler Huntley. When playing with Lamar Jackson, that rate is just 1.99.



-- Yards per route run by Mark Andrews in his career with Tyler Huntley. When playing with Lamar Jackson, that rate is just 1.99. 28% -- Target share for Cole Kmet in Week 13. He also leads all tight ends with a 26.5% target share since Week 9.



-- Target share for Cole Kmet in Week 13. He also leads all tight ends with a 26.5% target share since Week 9. 40 -- T.J. Hockenson is second among tight ends with 40 targets since Week 9.



-- T.J. Hockenson is second among tight ends with 40 targets since Week 9. 97% -- Daniel Bellinger played 97% of the offensive snaps in his Week 13 return.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI NE -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 5.8 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 336 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.9 Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 6.4 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 45 REYDS 309 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 12.8 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 83 REYDS 620 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 63 REYDS 390 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 78 REYDS 444 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Streamers (TE Preview) Daniel Bellinger TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #82

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 23 REYDS 176 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.1 Daniel Bellinger has five targets in each of his past two full games and I would expect the Giants to be well above their normal pass rate against the Eagles. Austin Hooper TE TEN Tennessee • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -4 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 19th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 38 REYDS 279 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.6 Hooper may be the No. 1 pass catcher in Tennessee if Treylon Burks is out. He has 20 targets over the last four weeks, but the efficiency just hasn't been very good. The hope is that improves against the worst defense he's seen since Week 9. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI NE -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 39 REYDS 336 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.9 I don't really want to trust Henry or the Patriots pass game, but a matchup against the Cardinals is as good as it gets. They've allowed two more FPPG to the position than any other defense. Nine different tight ends have scored double-digit PPR Fantasy points against them.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 12.8 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 83 REYDS 620 TD 4 FPTS/G 12 Hockenson has already been an enormous part of the Vikings offense ever since he arrived. I can't imagine they don't get him at least one touchdown in his first game against the Lions.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 25 REYDS 275 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 If you want the ultimate cheap dart throw at tight end, this is it. Okonkwo played a season-high 58% of the snaps after Treylon Burks was hurt and caught a career-high four passes for 68 yards. The Titans have used him as a downfield threat, which gives him the upside to make your day in one play at his price.