It's been a disappointing year for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' offense. They've been a middle-of-the-pack offense in terms of total points and yards and well below average in the passing game. With Tyler Huntley taking over you might expect the entire offense to tank, and they might, but Huntley's rushing ability gives him big upside regardless.
The upside is evident in his Week 15 performance against the Green Bay Packers last year. In that game, Huntley threw for 215 yards and two scores while running for 73 yards and two scores. He was the No. 1 quarterback that week with 39.9 Fantasy points.
For the downside, you just need to look at his last start of 2021, against the same Steelers he'll face this week. That week he didn't produce one touchdown and turned the ball over three times. He scored 6.8 Fantasy points and finished as QB32.
This week I have Huntley ranked as a high-end No. 2 QB, partially because of his upside but largely because there are six quarterbacks on a bye. I would start him over Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson, but most starters I'd choose over Huntley.
If he produces good numbers against the Steelers, expect a higher ranking if he gets the start in Week 15 against the Browns or Week 16 against the Falcons.
Let's get to the rest of the preview:
Week 14 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 22.7 -- Off-target percentage for Deshaun Watson in his first game in two years, the third worst of the week.
- 29 -- The Seahawks unleashed Geno Smith once Kenneth Walker III went down and he had a field day with 29 Fantasy points.
- 23.1 -- Derek Carr has thrown multiple touchdown passes in five straight games, averaging 23.1 Fantasy points per game in that span.
- 97 - Combined pass attempts for Tom Brady in the last two games.
- 59.8 -- Tyler Huntley averaged 59.8 rushing yards in four starts last season.
- 342 -- Mike White has averaged 342 passing yards in his two starts this season. That would be a record.
- 37 -- Pass attempts by Brock Purdy in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo last week, 10 of which went to Deebo Samuel, nine to Chrisitan McCaffrey and seven to Brandon Aiyuk.
Matchups that matter
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
BAL Baltimore • #2
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Huntley averaged close to 14 Fantasy points on yardage alone in his four games as a starter last year with 193 passing yards and just under 60 rushing yards per game. If he protects the ball and gets one score, that makes him a borderline starter, with considerably more upside. Only a tough matchup keeps him out of my top-12 this week.
White should throw the ball at least 40 times against the Bills, which gives him an excellent chance of producing like a high-end QB2. While the matchup against the bills is a negative, they haven't been nearly as tough on quarterbacks lately as they were early in the year.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Aaron Rodgers has talked openly about the possibility of sitting out if the Packers are eliminated. That could be right around the corner if the team's currently in the playoffs keep winning. At the very least, Love is a must-stash in two-QB leagues, but the Packers have a great closing schedule which could make Love a Fantasy starter late in the year if everything goes right.
DFS Plays
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
We currently aren't expecting Kenneth Walker to play in Week 14 and if last week was any indication that means more pass attempts for Geno Smith. Considering Smith has been one of the most efficient passers in the NFL this season, that gives him major upside and he's not priced like an elite option.
I expect people to shy away from White because of the matchup, but if the weather is good I could actually see this game turning into a shootout. The best part is you can use Stefon Diggs and/or Gabriel Davis as a correlated bring back.