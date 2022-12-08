It's been a disappointing year for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' offense. They've been a middle-of-the-pack offense in terms of total points and yards and well below average in the passing game. With Tyler Huntley taking over you might expect the entire offense to tank, and they might, but Huntley's rushing ability gives him big upside regardless.

The upside is evident in his Week 15 performance against the Green Bay Packers last year. In that game, Huntley threw for 215 yards and two scores while running for 73 yards and two scores. He was the No. 1 quarterback that week with 39.9 Fantasy points.

For the downside, you just need to look at his last start of 2021, against the same Steelers he'll face this week. That week he didn't produce one touchdown and turned the ball over three times. He scored 6.8 Fantasy points and finished as QB32.

This week I have Huntley ranked as a high-end No. 2 QB, partially because of his upside but largely because there are six quarterbacks on a bye. I would start him over Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson, but most starters I'd choose over Huntley.

If he produces good numbers against the Steelers, expect a higher ranking if he gets the start in Week 15 against the Browns or Week 16 against the Falcons.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 684 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.1 Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2365 RUYDS 522 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.7 Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 3022 RUYDS 42 TD 19 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.7 Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -4 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 14.5 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3332 RUYDS -7 TD 16 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.5

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Tyler Huntley QB BAL Baltimore • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 187 RUYDS 41 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 7.8 Huntley averaged close to 14 Fantasy points on yardage alone in his four games as a starter last year with 193 passing yards and just under 60 rushing yards per game. If he protects the ball and gets one score, that makes him a borderline starter, with considerably more upside. Only a tough matchup keeps him out of my top-12 this week. Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats PAYDS 684 RUYDS 9 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 24.1 White should throw the ball at least 40 times against the Bills, which gives him an excellent chance of producing like a high-end QB2. While the matchup against the bills is a negative, they haven't been nearly as tough on quarterbacks lately as they were early in the year.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Aaron Rodgers has talked openly about the possibility of sitting out if the Packers are eliminated. That could be right around the corner if the team's currently in the playoffs keep winning. At the very least, Love is a must-stash in two-QB leagues, but the Packers have a great closing schedule which could make Love a Fantasy starter late in the year if everything goes right.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR SEA -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 3169 RUYDS 243 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.4 We currently aren't expecting Kenneth Walker to play in Week 14 and if last week was any indication that means more pass attempts for Geno Smith. Considering Smith has been one of the most efficient passers in the NFL this season, that gives him major upside and he's not priced like an elite option.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mike White QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. I expect people to shy away from White because of the matchup, but if the weather is good I could actually see this game turning into a shootout. The best part is you can use Stefon Diggs and/or Gabriel Davis as a correlated bring back.