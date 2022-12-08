The fact that we have six teams on a bye might make you think that Najee Harris is a must-start running back this week. Due his matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and his disappearing role in the passing game, I would prefer to avoid him.

Harris has been much more efficient since the Steelers came back from their bye, and he has at least 17 carries in all three games he's started and finished, but his role in the passing game has vanished. He has one game with more than one target since Week 8, and that was the game Jaylen Warren missed with a hamstring injury. More worrisome was the fact that the team thought it should give Benny Snell six carries last week.

Week 14 Previews:

That makes Harris a touchdown-dependent back in Week 14 and there are plenty of reasons to doubt whether he'll score. First, Vegas doesn't think there will be much scoring in this game at all, with the over/under sitting at 37. That's probably because the Ravens have only allowed more than 13 points once since Week 8. None of those points have come on rushing touchdowns from running backs.

This week it would be understandable if you're forced to start Harris, it's that bad. But I'm doing my best to avoid it.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 14 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie DeeJay Dallas or Tony Jones should lead this backfield, but neither is more than a flex.

RB Preview Numbers to know

6 -- Red-zone touches for Zonovan Knight in Week 13, he's a must-start back.

-- Red-zone touches for Zonovan Knight in Week 13, he's a must-start back. 612 -- Scrimmage yards for Josh Jacobs during the Raiders' three-game win streak, by far the most in the NFL.

-- Scrimmage yards for Josh Jacobs during the Raiders' three-game win streak, by far the most in the NFL. 25 -- Touches for Chrisitan McCaffrey in the first game without Jeff Wilson. This could be the trend moving forward with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season.



-- Touches for Chrisitan McCaffrey in the first game without Jeff Wilson. This could be the trend moving forward with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season. 4 -- Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard each have scored four touchdowns over the past three games. Perhaps they can both be startable Fantasy options.



-- Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard each have scored four touchdowns over the past three games. Perhaps they can both be startable Fantasy options. 2.8 -- Yards per carry for Derrick Henry over the last four games. He could easily turn it around in an instant, but it has not been an encouraging stretch of football for Henry.



-- Yards per carry for Derrick Henry over the last four games. He could easily turn it around in an instant, but it has not been an encouraging stretch of football for Henry. 98% -- Snap rate for Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 13, the highest among running backs.



-- Snap rate for Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 13, the highest among running backs. 8 -- Jerrick McKinnon played eight of the 11 Chiefs snaps inside the 10-yard line.



-- Jerrick McKinnon played eight of the 11 Chiefs snaps inside the 10-yard line. 17 -- Cam Akers dominated Rams' running back carries with 17 in Week 13.



RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DET -1.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 354 REC 28 REYDS 235 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.9 Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL PIT -3 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 671 REC 30 REYDS 148 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.2 Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG PHI -7 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 924 REC 17 REYDS 74 TD 9 FPTS/G 14.3 Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 405 REC 17 REYDS 84 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Jeff Wilson RB MIA Miami • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC MIA -3 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 680 REC 16 REYDS 149 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.4

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Adds (RB Preview) Tony Jones RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR SEA -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats RUYDS 22 REC 4 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 As of now, we're prioritizing Tony Jones over DeeJay Dallas, but the injury situation in Seattle is very uncertain. Neither Kenneth Walker nor Dallas has been ruled out. If Dallas starts, I'd rank him as a high-end flex, if it's Jones, he's a low-end flex. And beware if Travis Homer is cleared, he would likely dominate passing downs. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 176 REC 5 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 3 Hubbard is a low-end flex if D'Onta Foreman is healthy, but Foreman is battling multiple injuries, so that's no sure thing. Over the past three weeks the Seahawks have surrendered 455 yards and five touchdowns to running backs. If Foreman is out, Hubbard could be a week winner in Week 14.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #41

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB SF -3.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.9 Mason was the clear No. 2 behind Christian McCaffrey with Elijah Mitchell out of the picture. We all know McCaffrey's injury history, and Mason now appears to be just one injury away from 15-plus touches per game in an offense that should be even more run-heavy with Brock Purdy at quarterback.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 405 REC 17 REYDS 84 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 Latavius Murray caught four passes in Mike Boone's first game back and the Chiefs have been among the worst in the league against pass-catching running backs this season. Murray's low price gives you extra flexibility and he has plenty of upside against a Chiefs defense that just gave up 21.5 PPR Fantasy points to Samaje Perine.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Zonovan Knight RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 159 REC 8 REYDS 62 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.1 Knight does have a terrible matchup against the Bills, but Mike White's propensity to dump balls off to backs should keep his value afloat even if his 5.5 yards per carry comes crashing back to earth. Expect a minimum of four catches in this game from the Jets' new feature back.