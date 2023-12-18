A lot has gone wrong for Fantasy Football players this season, and that continued in many ways in Week 15. In the first week of the playoffs for most leagues, we had a Keenan Allen/Justin Herbert-less Chargers team get blown out on Thursday night, and then over the course of three games Saturday, we watched Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder), Michael Pittman (concussion), and Zack Moss (arm) leave with injuries.

And, of course, Sunday's slate had plenty of injuries to contend with, though mostly in the time before the games kicked off. We dealt with the absences of, among others, Tyreek Hill (ankle), Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), Chris Olave (ankle), NIco Collins, and others. Thankfully, Sunday's games actually didn't feature too many significant injuries that are going to decide Fantasy matchups.

Christian McCaffrey briefly left in the second quarter with a knee injury, and then 49ers QB Brock Purdy followed him one play later after a blow to the head. Thankfully, both were able to return, as were Travis Kelce (hand), Jaylen Waddle (chest) and Trey McBride (shoulder), which was good news. Will Levis (leg), Hunter Henry (knee), Jayden Reed (toe), and Zack Wilson weren't as lucky, though none of those (except maybe Reed) are likely to impact the Fantasy playoffs too much in most leagues.

That's the good news. The bad news is, well, Saturday gave us plenty of significant injuries to worry about. Chase's shoulder injury kept him out of the end of the overtime win over the Vikings, but head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Sunday that Chase is "day to day" with a sprained AC joint. That's better than a worst-case scenario, and the Bengals don't even get an extra day off after their Saturday kickoff in Week 15 because they play Saturday again next week. Tee Higgins stepped up in Chase's absence Saturday, but Tyler BOyd had just two catches, so there's not really any reason to think you need to run out to the wire to add him if Chase can't play.

The Colts' injuries are probably more relevant for Fantasy when looking at the waiver wire for Week 16, though we also don't have as much clarity as of Sunday. Pittman took a vicious hit and will have to clear the concussion protocol; he'll have that extra day, and hasn't had a concussion since 2020, so there might be a chance. Moss left Sunday's game after just seven touches, and the production of his backups was tough to watch if you had Moss in your lineup, because he should have had a huge game. Instead, it was Trey Sermon who led the team with 88 yards on 17 carries, while Tyler Goodson had 69 yards on 11 carries, and added two catches for 10 yards.

If Moss is going to be out for Week 16, Sermon looks like the back to target here; Goodson caught two passes while Sermon didn't have one, but Sermon played 28 snaps to Goodson's 18 total and even ran more routes. Sermon seems like he'll be the lead back if Moss is out, and while the matchup against the Falcons isn't a great one, it's not necessarily a stay-away, and I would think Sermon might rank around the RB2/3 range for Week 16 if Moss can't go.

He's not necessarily the top target on waivers if you need a running back, though he probably is; Ty Chandler is already rostered in 75% of leagues, so if you're in one of those 25%, Chandler is the highest priority coming off his 157-yard, 24.7-PPR point showing against the Bengals. If he's not and you're desperate for a running back, we'll be looking Sermon's way.

Here's who we'll be looking to add ahead of Week 16:

