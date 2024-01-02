There's an exception to every rule and no exception has been bigger than Sam LaPorta this year. The conventional wisdom of "don't draft a rookie tight end" cost you a chance at the No. 1 tight end in Fantasy. That's right, LaPorta has outscored every other tight end and with T.J. Hockenson out for the year and Travis Kelce likely resting Week 18 it's all but a lock that LaPorta will finish the season as TE1.

While LaPorta has been awesome, this also illustrates just how condenses the top of the tight end rankings have been. He's on pace for 240 PPR Fantasy points, which would be the lowest TE1 season since Kelce's 231 back in 2017. Of course, teams only played 16 games back then. You have to go back another year to find a season where no tight end averaged 15 Fantasy points a game, as it looks like none will this year.

Of course, that's not to disparage LaPorta. His 81 catches are already tied for the most ever by a rookie tight end. His 860 receiving yards are the fifth-most ever for a rookie tight end and he has an excellent chance to climb to No. 3 this week. He's just the fifth rookie, regardless of position, to top 80 catches, 800 receiving yards, and eight receiving touchdowns in his first season. The future is bright for LaPorta and he is the future of the position.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 18 TE Preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 18 at this time. Here's what it means:

Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year We expect the Chiefs to rets their starters which would leave Noah Gray as the top tight end. Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Charlie Kolar should be the starting tight end if Likely rests. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Davis Allen scored 15 Fantasy points earlier this season in a game Higbee missed. George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Charlie Woerner may be the top 49ers tight end this weekend. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Harrison Bryant should be the top pass-catching tight end for the Browns if David Njoku is out.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

16 -- Travis Kelce needs 16 receiving yards to extend his record to eight straight 1,000-yard seasons. Maybe he'll play a little bit.

-- Travis Kelce needs 16 receiving yards to extend his record to eight straight 1,000-yard seasons. Maybe he'll play a little bit. 250,000 -- Dalton Schultz could earn $250,000 with six more receptions.

-- Dalton Schultz could earn $250,000 with six more receptions. 33 -- Gerald Everett has seen 33 targets in his last four games.

-- Gerald Everett has seen 33 targets in his last four games. 15.1 -- Dalton Kincaid has averaged 15.1 FPPG in games that Dawson Knox has missed or left early.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Harrison Bryant TE CLE Cleveland • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -6 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 4.2 TE RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 81 TD 3 FPTS/G 2.4 Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND HOU -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 81 REYDS 593 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.1

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 18 Streamer (TE Preview) Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC LAC -3 O/U 36 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 69 REYDS 407 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 Everett hasn't exactly turned his increased target share into more Fantasy points, but I generally prioritize volume over everything and he has at least eight targets in five straight games. Especially with all the players who are uncertain in Week 18, ignore the Fantasy points and trust the targets this week. Tucker Kraft TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI GB -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 37 REYDS 324 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.5 Kraft is a top-10 tight end this week based on the Packers injuries at wide receiver and the general state of the position. It also helps that he has scored double-digit PPR Fantasy points in four straight games and the Bears have been plus matchup for tight ends. Just watch to make sure Luke Musgrave isn't back.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 13.7 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 78 TAR 100 REYDS 791 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 McBride is the No. 2 tight end in Fantasy since Week 8. In that stretch he ranks tied for first in catches, and third in yards, despite the fact that he played with multiple QBs and had a bye. I expect him to finish the season strong and challenge to be the best tight end in Fantasy in 2024.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DAL -13 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 96 REYDS 692 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.3 Ferguson hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 13. He hasn't topped 50 yards since Week 14. Hopefully that pulls down his roster rate, because the role is still just as good and the targets are still there. In a game that could see Dak Prescott throw for 400 yards and 4 TD if he wants to, I love the idea of an underpriced, under-rostered Ferguson.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 18 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 18. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available at SportsLine.