Week 1 saw Brian Robinson tally 20 touches, score 13.6 PPR Fantasy points, finishing as a top-15 running back. Antonio Gibson appeared not to be a threat and Robinson appeared to be as close to a workhorse running back as we get these days. On the flip side, James Cook finished outside the top 25 running backs in full PPR despite catching four passes. Both Damien Harris and Latavius Murray saw action and Josh Allen didn't exactly look like he was looking to avoid risk. I would take advantage of these results and try to sell Robinson and buy Cook.

Cook had a terrible matchup against the New York Jets and Allen turned the ball over too often, but I am pretty thrilled with the usage. Cook had a 15% target share and handled 54% of the team's rush attempts. Last year that would have translated to 246 carries and 91 targets. Josh Allen's continued turnover problems may eventually translate to even more running back targets. Go see if the Fantasy manager who drafted Cook is frustrated by Week 1.

While the usage for Robinson was outstanding, and I'm generally selling inefficiency, the Cardinals may be his best matchup of the season and his rushing average was once again well below average. I view Robinson as a matchup-dependent flex and he faces the Broncos in Week 1, who just held Josh Jacobs to 48 yards on 19 carries. See if you can package Robinson with a bench piece to get Cook, or more.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 2 RB Preview:

Week 2 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
J.K. Dobbins RB
BAL Baltimore • #27
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Justice Hill and Gus Edwards are both touchdown-dependent flexes.
player headshot
Kenneth Gainwell RB
PHI Philadelphia • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We expect D'Andre Swift to lead this backfield, but don't be surprised if Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott factor in as well.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 33% -- Bijan Robinson's 33% target share led all rookies. That takes the sting out of all those Tyler Allgeier carries.
  • 5.0 -- Tyler Allgeier averaged 5 yards per carry in Week 1; I don't think his role is going anywhere.
  • 80% -- Josh Jacobs played 80% of the Raiders snaps in Week 1. Don't worry even a little about his stat line, he's still a feature back.
  • 38% -- Jets running backs saw a 38% target share. Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook may both be starters soon.
  • 6 -- Javonte Williams led the Broncos with six targets. He has 80-catch upside if he stays healthy.
  • 11.5 -- Aaron Jones averaged 11.5 yards per touch in Week 1, showing no signs of his age. He looks like a bonafide RB1 if his hamstring is OK.
  • 3 -- Zach Charbonnet only touched the ball three times in Week 1. For now, concerns about Ken Walker's workload appear to be overblown.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Travis Etienne RB
JAC Jacksonville • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -3 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
20th
PROJ PTS
14.9
RB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
77
REC
5
REYDS
27
TD
1
FPTS/G
21.4
player headshot
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
14.6
RB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
41
REC
2
REYDS
86
TD
2
FPTS/G
26.7
player headshot
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV BUF -9 O/U 47
OPP VS RB
21st
PROJ PTS
12.5
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
46
REC
4
REYDS
17
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.3
player headshot
Rachaad White RB
TB Tampa Bay • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI TB -3 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
10.7
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
39
REC
2
REYDS
10
TD
0
FPTS/G
6.9
player headshot
Saquon Barkley RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI NYG -5.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
16.2
RB RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
51
REC
3
REYDS
12
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.3
player headshot
Kyren Williams RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -8 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
12th
PROJ PTS
6
RB RNK
35th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
52
REC
0
REYDS
2
TD
2
FPTS/G
17.4
player headshot
Breece Hall RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -9.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS RB
8th
PROJ PTS
11
RB RNK
27th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
127
REC
1
REYDS
20
TD
0
FPTS/G
15.7
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 2 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Zack Moss RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU IND -1 O/U 39
OPP VS RB
28th
RB RNK
30th
ROSTERED
37%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
0
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0
Deon Jackson was terrible last week and Evan Hull got hurt. While the Colts were planning on using a committee, I expect a large dose of Moss against a mediocre Texans defense if he's healthy, and he got in a full practice on Wednesday. It may only be a two-to-three week role if Jonathan Taylor returns to the team in Week 5 as many expect, but if you're desperate for a back in Week 2, Moss could be the best option. And it is still possible that the Colts trade Taylor and Moss has a longer run as their RB1.
player headshot
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN CIN -3.5 O/U 46
OPP VS RB
16th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
9
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
2
FPTS/G
12.9
It is going to be a committee approach in Baltimore, but Hill has the best profile as a pass catcher and looks like the short yardage back as well. He's not worth double-digit FAB, but he could be a decent flex this week against the Bengals. In deeper leagues, you may consider Melvin Gordon as well, just in case.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Salvon Ahmed RB
MIA Miami • #26
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE MIA -3 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
2%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
11
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.1
Raheem Mostert is already on the injury report with a knee issue. While it may just be a maintenance issue, it's a reminder of his age and injury history. Jeff Wilson is at least three weeks away and Ahmed is currently ahead of rookie De'Von Achane.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL GB -1.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
19th
PROJ PTS
13
RB RNK
8th
2022 Stats
RUYDS
1121
REC
59
REYDS
395
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.6
The Falcons just gave up 167 yards from scrimmage to the combination of Miles Sanders and Chubba Hubbard, and that was in a game they won by 14 points. Jones is currently the Packers No. 1 runner and receiver. If the Falcons can keep this game close, Jones has a chance for a monster outing. As of Tuesday we aren't concerned about his hamstring, but watch the Thursday and Friday injury reports to make sure.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Javonte Williams RB
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS DEN -3.5 O/U 39
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
10.7
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
52
REC
4
REYDS
5
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.7
I loved Williams' Week 1 usage and I would expect his role to grow as the season goes on. Against Washington, there's a decent chance Denver is playing from ahead and there are even more running back touches to be had. $5600 on DraftKings is way too cheap.
RB Preview
