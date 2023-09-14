While the first waiver run of the year is exciting, in a lot of leagues there were players dropped who have way too much upside to be on the waiver wire this early in the season. At receiver, Kadarius Toney, Quentin Johnston, and Tank Dell fit that bill.

Toney had one of the worst Week 1 performances I can ever remember from a wide receiver. But he is still Patrick Mahomes' favorite wide receiver, and the Chiefs are going right back to him this week, Andy Reid said as much. If Toney hits, he has top-15 upside, but he was still dropped in 13 percent of leagues and now has a roster rate of 66%. Go scoop him up in leagues deeper than 10 teams.

Quentin Johnston was a first-round pick who is attached to Justin Herbert in one of the best offenses in football. You should have expected a slow start to the season, with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Josh Palmer ahead of him on the depth chart. But Allen and Williams both have injury concerns and Palmer can't touch Johnston's upside. He's now rostered in 69% of leagues, but by Sunday I will make sure that is 100% of my leagues.

Finally, Tank Dell was only 24% rostered last week, so his 22% roster rate probably doesn't sound like a big deal. The thing is, Noah Brown was placed on IR, which could move Dell into the starting lineup earlier than expected. I know he's small, but he can fly and he's an excellent route runner. He produced 2,741 yards from scrimmage and 29 touchdowns in his last two seasons at the University of Houston. He profiles as a huge target earner if he hits.

Here is the rest of the Week 2 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Johnson could miss the next month. George Pickens, Allen Robinson, and Calvin Austin could all see more targets in his absence. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Expect Davante Adams to gobble up at least a third of the targets and a target boost for Josh Jacobs as well.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

47.6% -- Zay Flowers' 47.6% target share leads the NFL. Not bad for his first game.

-- Zay Flowers' 47.6% target share leads the NFL. Not bad for his first game. 64% -- Tee Higgins saw 64% of Joe Burrow's intended air yards. He didn't catch any of them, but Burrow was still looking his way.

-- Tee Higgins saw 64% of Joe Burrow's intended air yards. He didn't catch any of them, but Burrow was still looking his way. 45.5% -- Kadarius Toney was still targeted on 45% of his routes in Week 1.

-- Kadarius Toney was still targeted on 45% of his routes in Week 1. 60% -- Christian Kirk only played 60% of the snaps in Week 1. His season-low in 2022 was 75%. I'm giving him at least one more week, but I'm nervous about Kirk.

-- Christian Kirk only played 60% of the snaps in Week 1. His season-low in 2022 was 75%. I'm giving him at least one more week, but I'm nervous about Kirk. 3.38 -- Jakobi Meyers averaged a ridiculous 3.38 YPRR in Week 1. He looks like a starter once he recovers from his concussion.

-- Jakobi Meyers averaged a ridiculous 3.38 YPRR in Week 1. He looks like a starter once he recovers from his concussion. 24.1 -- Calvin Ridley's 24.1 PPR Fantasy points was the most he'd scored in a game since Week 15 of 2020. He is all the way back.

-- Calvin Ridley's 24.1 PPR Fantasy points was the most he'd scored in a game since Week 15 of 2020. He is all the way back. 13 -- DeAndre Hopkins saw 13 targets in Week 1. Nick Westbrook was the only other Titan with more than four. Hopkins is still an alpha No. 1.

-- DeAndre Hopkins saw 13 targets in Week 1. Nick Westbrook was the only other Titan with more than four. Hopkins is still an alpha No. 1. 5 -- Gabe Davis only caught five passes in two games combined against the Jets last year. Don't hold Week 1 against him.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 3 REYDS 9 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.9 Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1 O/U 40 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 9.6 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 80 TD 0 FPTS/G 14 DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 65 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.5 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DAL -9.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 14.1 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 77 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE MIA -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Adds (WR Preview) Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL GB -1 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 5 REYDS 48 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 I'm not sure there's going to be a big gap between Packers' receivers this season. Five different players saw between three and five targets in Week 1, with Reed tying Romeo Doubs for a team-best five. Both Doubs and Christian Watson have battled a variety of injuries since they joined the league, if they both go down at the same time, we could see the targets consolidate in Reed's favor. Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -8 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 10 REYDS 81 TD 2 FPTS/G 29.1 Cooper Kupp is out and Matthew Stafford is playing good football. Someone has to rack up the yards. Atwell has Round 2 pedigree and just set career highs in catches and yards in the season opener of Year 3. That is someone you do not want to leave on the waiver wire.

Stashes (WR Preview) Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 24% I was very impressed by the fact that Dell played 48% of the offensive snaps in Week 1, so he stays atop my stash adds at wide receiver. He has a great relationship with C.J. Stroud and at some point this team is going to stop running Robert Woods out there as they play for the future. Dell could be a big-time help in the second half.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN Cincinnati • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CIN -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 17.7 WR RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 39 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.1 Chase and the Bengals offense was a big-time bust in Week 1. With Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson both off the main slate, I am going right back to Chase. He doesn't often have two bad games in a row and he has had his way with the Ravens in the past. Chase has topped 19 Fantasy points in four of five games against the Ravens, including the playoffs.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10.2 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 40 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Dotson is just $100 cheaper than Zay Flowers on DraftKings, and I would imagine more people will flock to the rookie coming off a sparkling debut. I expect Pat Surtain to be on Terry McLaurin most of the day, which should open things up for Dotson, who led Commanders' receivers with seven targets in Week 1.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 2 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 2. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.