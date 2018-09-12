Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust in Week 2.
Wide receivers
Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.
|11.1 projected points
Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR
|Stills, as expected, was a star in Week 1 against the Titans with four catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and I'm expecting him to remain a significant factor all year. He should see more than four targets on a weekly basis moving forward, and he has a great track record against the Jets with three total touchdowns in his past three meetings with New York. The Jets just allowed Golden Tate and Kenny Golladay to each score at least 18 PPR points in Week 1, and I like Stills' chances to do well in this matchup on the road.
|13.1 projected points
Josh Gordon Cleveland Browns WR
|Gordon made his one catch count in Week 1 against Pittsburgh when he scored on a 17-yard reception, which sent the game into overtime. He only had three targets in the game, but he played 69 of 89 offensive snaps. He's ready for more work, and look for the Browns to give him a hefty amount of targets in what should be a high-scoring affair. Jarvis Landry remains the No. 1 Browns receiver for now, but Gordon could have a huge game against a New Orleans secondary that just allowed four touchdowns to Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin. I'm going all in with Gordon as a must-start Fantasy receiver this week.
|13.8 projected points
Nelson Agholor Philadelphia Eagles WR
|Agholor was beyond busy in Week 1 against Atlanta with eight catches on 10 targets, but he managed a laughable 33 yards. He also had one carry for 16 yards, and he threw a 15-yard pass to Nick Foles as part of the Philly Special. The Eagles did everything possible to get Agholor the ball, and that should be the case again this week with Jeffery out. It's a positive matchup against the Buccaneers, especially if cornerback Brent Grimes (groin) remains out, and Agholor should have more than 33 receiving yards. Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn just combined for 21 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets against Tampa Bay last week. Agholor is a must-start PPR receiver and a solid option in any format.
|15.2 projected points
Emmanuel Sanders Denver Broncos WR
|Sanders carried his strong play from the preseason into Week 1 against Seattle with 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. Demaryius Thomas also played well with six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he's worth starting this week against the Raiders. But Sanders is the best receiver in Denver right now based on his rapport with Keenum. He has a favorable matchup against the Raiders, who allowed at least 13 PPR points to Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks last week. Look for Sanders to be at least in that range against Oakland.
|12.2 projected points
Quincy Enunwa New York Jets WR
|One game with Enunwa and rookie quarterback Sam Darnold was enough to sell me that this rapport should have staying power. Enunwa had 10 targets against the Lions for six catches, 63 yards and a touchdown, and the target share is impressive considering Darnold attempted just 21 passes. Miami didn't allow a passing touchdown against the Titans last week, but Enunwa should have success working in the slot against the Dolphins secondary. As you'll see below, I'm concerned about Robby Anderson in this matchup. Enunwa is a must-start option in PPR and a borderline starter in non-PPR formats.
Sleepers
- Kenny Golladay (at SF): The Lions definitely featured Golladay in Week 1 against the Jets with seven catches for 114 yards on 12 targets, which were second on the team behind Golden Tate (15). I like Tate as the No. 1 Detroit receiver this week, but I would play Golladay over Marvin Jones.
- Chris Godwin (vs. PHI): I was excited about Godwin prior to the season, and he had a good Week 1 against New Orleans with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He was overshadowed by DeSean Jackson, who had five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, but Jackson (concussion) could be out this week. If that happens, Godwin is a potential starter in all leagues.
- Tyler Lockett (at CHI): Lockett has a slight edge on Brandon Marshall this week, although both are sleepers with Doug Baldwin (knee) out. The Bears were abused by Randall Cobb out of the slot in Week 1, and Lockett should have success there as well. He also just had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on three targets at Denver.
- Ted Ginn (vs. CLE): Ginn just had 19 PPR points in Week 1 against Tampa Bay and has now scored at least 14 PPR points in five of eight home games with the Saints. He gets a boost with Cameron Meredith still not a factor in the offense, and New Orleans should have the chance for plenty of points in this matchup at home.
- Cooper Kupp (vs. ARI): Kupp was tied for the team lead in targets in Week 1 at Oakland with nine, and he was once again featured in the red zone on his 8-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. He finished with five catches for 52 yards and the score, and he should do well this week since he will avoid Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson lining up in the slot. Brandin Cooks is also in play this week as a starting Fantasy receiver, and Robert Woods is a No. 3 option.
|9.0 projected points
Chris Hogan New England Patriots WR
|Hogan was one of the biggest disappointments for me in Week 1 with his performance against the Texans. He only had one catch for 11 yards on five targets, and I was hoping for a better debut. Part of the reason I wanted Hogan to start off playing well was because of his matchup in Week 2 at Jacksonville. Even though Odell Beckham had 11 catches for 111 yards on 15 targets against the Jaguars, you can't expect Hogan to have a quality outing. His time will come, even once Julian Edelman (suspension) returns, but keep Hogan benched in Week 2 against Jalen Ramsey and Co.
|11.5 projected points
Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR
|The Lions will eventually figure out how to get Golladay and Jones producing at a high level together at the same time, but so far, Golladay has been a source of kryptonite for Jones. In 12 games together going back to last year, Jones has just one game with more than four catches. It happened again in Week 1 against the Jets when Jones had four catches for 54 yards on eight targets, which trailed Tate and Golladay. Jones also could struggle in his matchup with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. I'm still confident Jones can be a productive Fantasy receiver this season, but this week he's just a No. 3 option at best in the majority of leagues.
|8.0 projected points
Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR
|I'm hopeful Goodwin will play in Week 2 against the Lions after leaving Week 1 against the Vikings with a thigh injury. But if he does go as expected, it will be hard to trust him against Detroit. He will likely deal with a tough matchup against cornerback Darius Slay, and he will definitely be running at less than 100 percent if he's active. Consider him just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week, but hopefully he's on the field since we don't want him to miss any extended action with this injury.
|9.1 projected points
Amari Cooper Oakland Raiders WR
|Raiders coach Jon Gruden had a great sales pitch this offseason about Cooper. Any time he was asked about Cooper, Gruden would say he's the focal point of the passing game. And then when it came time to prove it in Week 1 against the Rams, Gruden featured … Jared Cook? While that's great for Cook, who dominated targets with 12 and had nine catches for 180 yards, Cooper was left with three targets for one catch and 9 yards. Hopefully that's not a sign of things to come, but Cooper has a tough matchup in Week 2 at Denver. In three career games at Denver, Cooper has six catches for 48 yards and one touchdown combined. He's barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues.
|9.9 projected points
Robby Anderson New York Jets WR
|While all of Jets nation is in love with Darnold, Anderson might not share that same sentiment. He might prefer Josh McCown. In his last four games going back to last year without McCown, Anderson has a combined 12 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown. Now, the score came with Darnold under center in Week 1 at Detroit on a 41-yard touchdown pass, but that was his lone target and reception in the game. The two are sure to connect plenty during their time together, but you might not want to trust Anderson this week. The Dolphins have now gone six games in a row dating back to last season without allowing a touchdown to a receiver, and Anderson could struggle in coverage with Miami cornerback Xavien Howard. I like Enunwa based on where he lines up inside, but Anderson is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week.
Bust Alert
Cobb was amazing in Week 1 against Chicago with nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and hopefully he's poised for a bounce-back campaign in 2018. But this could be a rough week for him given his history against Minnesota. In his past five games against the Vikings, Cobb has just 20 catches for 153 yards and one touchdown, and his best game over that span is 10 PPR points back in 2015. Over 10 career meetings with Minnesota, Cobb is averaging just 3.7 catches, 35 yards and 0.2 touchdowns. We also have Rodgers either out or playing at less than 100 percent with his knee injury. It's going to be tough to trust Cobb in the majority of leagues this week.
