Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 2! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on running backs for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's wide receiver.

Wide receivers

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Sleepers

Kenny Golladay (at SF): The Lions definitely featured Golladay in Week 1 against the Jets with seven catches for 114 yards on 12 targets, which were second on the team behind Golden Tate (15). I like Tate as the No. 1 Detroit receiver this week, but I would play Golladay over Marvin Jones.



Chris Godwin (vs. PHI): I was excited about Godwin prior to the season, and he had a good Week 1 against New Orleans with three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on four targets. He was overshadowed by DeSean Jackson, who had five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, but Jackson (concussion) could be out this week. If that happens, Godwin is a potential starter in all leagues.



Tyler Lockett (at CHI): Lockett has a slight edge on Brandon Marshall this week, although both are sleepers with Doug Baldwin (knee) out. The Bears were abused by Randall Cobb out of the slot in Week 1, and Lockett should have success there as well. He also just had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on three targets at Denver.



Ted Ginn (vs. CLE): Ginn just had 19 PPR points in Week 1 against Tampa Bay and has now scored at least 14 PPR points in five of eight home games with the Saints. He gets a boost with Cameron Meredith still not a factor in the offense, and New Orleans should have the chance for plenty of points in this matchup at home.



Cooper Kupp (vs. ARI): Kupp was tied for the team lead in targets in Week 1 at Oakland with nine, and he was once again featured in the red zone on his 8-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. He finished with five catches for 52 yards and the score, and he should do well this week since he will avoid Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson lining up in the slot. Brandin Cooks is also in play this week as a starting Fantasy receiver, and Robert Woods is a No. 3 option.



Sit 'Em 9.0 projected points Chris Hogan New England Patriots WR Hogan was one of the biggest disappointments for me in Week 1 with his performance against the Texans. He only had one catch for 11 yards on five targets, and I was hoping for a better debut. Part of the reason I wanted Hogan to start off playing well was because of his matchup in Week 2 at Jacksonville. Even though Odell Beckham had 11 catches for 111 yards on 15 targets against the Jaguars, you can't expect Hogan to have a quality outing. His time will come, even once Julian Edelman (suspension) returns, but keep Hogan benched in Week 2 against Jalen Ramsey and Co. 11.5 projected points Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR The Lions will eventually figure out how to get Golladay and Jones producing at a high level together at the same time, but so far, Golladay has been a source of kryptonite for Jones. In 12 games together going back to last year, Jones has just one game with more than four catches. It happened again in Week 1 against the Jets when Jones had four catches for 54 yards on eight targets, which trailed Tate and Golladay. Jones also could struggle in his matchup with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman. I'm still confident Jones can be a productive Fantasy receiver this season, but this week he's just a No. 3 option at best in the majority of leagues. 8.0 projected points Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR I'm hopeful Goodwin will play in Week 2 against the Lions after leaving Week 1 against the Vikings with a thigh injury. But if he does go as expected, it will be hard to trust him against Detroit. He will likely deal with a tough matchup against cornerback Darius Slay, and he will definitely be running at less than 100 percent if he's active. Consider him just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week, but hopefully he's on the field since we don't want him to miss any extended action with this injury. 9.1 projected points Amari Cooper Oakland Raiders WR Raiders coach Jon Gruden had a great sales pitch this offseason about Cooper. Any time he was asked about Cooper, Gruden would say he's the focal point of the passing game. And then when it came time to prove it in Week 1 against the Rams, Gruden featured … Jared Cook? While that's great for Cook, who dominated targets with 12 and had nine catches for 180 yards, Cooper was left with three targets for one catch and 9 yards. Hopefully that's not a sign of things to come, but Cooper has a tough matchup in Week 2 at Denver. In three career games at Denver, Cooper has six catches for 48 yards and one touchdown combined. He's barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues. 9.9 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR While all of Jets nation is in love with Darnold, Anderson might not share that same sentiment. He might prefer Josh McCown. In his last four games going back to last year without McCown, Anderson has a combined 12 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown. Now, the score came with Darnold under center in Week 1 at Detroit on a 41-yard touchdown pass, but that was his lone target and reception in the game. The two are sure to connect plenty during their time together, but you might not want to trust Anderson this week. The Dolphins have now gone six games in a row dating back to last season without allowing a touchdown to a receiver, and Anderson could struggle in coverage with Miami cornerback Xavien Howard. I like Enunwa based on where he lines up inside, but Anderson is a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week.

Bust Alert

Cobb was amazing in Week 1 against Chicago with nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and hopefully he's poised for a bounce-back campaign in 2018. But this could be a rough week for him given his history against Minnesota. In his past five games against the Vikings, Cobb has just 20 catches for 153 yards and one touchdown, and his best game over that span is 10 PPR points back in 2015. Over 10 career meetings with Minnesota, Cobb is averaging just 3.7 catches, 35 yards and 0.2 touchdowns. We also have Rodgers either out or playing at less than 100 percent with his knee injury. It's going to be tough to trust Cobb in the majority of leagues this week.

