Fantasy Football Week 3: DeMarco Murray improving, but Rob Kelly shouldn't be in your lineup in latest injury report roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
Two weeks' worth of games have already taken their toll, leaving a multitude of notable injuries heading into Week 3. A pair of quarterbacks remain sidelined, while the statuses of several prominent skill players remain somewhat up in the air heading into Sunday's action. Here's a closer look at where the fantasy-relevant walking wounded stand for Week 3:
QUARTERBACKS
- The news got no better for
Sam Bradford
fantasy owners this week, as limited practices Wednesday and Thursday only served to confirm that he's not ready for a return to the field.
Case Keenum
will draw another start, downgrading the fantasy prospects of
Stefon Diggs
,
Adam Thielen
and
Kyle Rudolph
, but possibly affording
Dalvin Cook
a heavy workload.
- The
Indianapolis Colts
'
Andrew Luck
remains out, setting up
Jacoby Brissett
for a second consecutive start. Tight end
Jack Doyle
(eight catches on eight targets in Week 2) seemed to have a particularly good rapport with Brissett, but T.Y. Hilton and
Donte Moncrief
could also surprise in what may turn into a back-and-forth contest against the
Cleveland Browns
.
- Despite being limited throughout the practice week with an ankle injury, the Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has confirmed Cam Newton is set to start in Sunday's tantalizing matchup against the New Orleans Saints .
RUNNING BACKS
- The
Tennessee Titans
'
DeMarco Murray
(hamstring) is expected to play as of early Sunday morning, barring any setbacks in pre-game warmups. He did turn in a limited practice Friday after missing Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions.
Derrick Henry
would be primed for substantial volume against a tough
Seattle Seahawks
defense should Murray ultimately sit, and he may see an increased workload even if the latter suits up.
- A sore knee caused the
Los Angeles Chargers
'
Melvin Gordon
to practice in limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but head coach Anthony Lynn has confirmed he'll be in there against the
Kansas City Chiefs
on Sunday.
- The
Miami Dolphins
'
Jay Ajayi
is technically questionable for the Week 3 battle against the
New York Jets
with the same knee soreness that limited in advance of Week 2, but he was a full practice participant Friday and is not expected to miss any time.
- The
Baltimore Ravens
'
Terrance West
returned to a full practice Friday after not taking the field Wednesday and Thursday due to a calf injury, and he's trending towards playing Sunday in London. An absence would mean an even heavier workload for Javorious Allen.
- The
Detroit Lions
'
Dwayne Washington
will apparently miss multiple weeks with his quadriceps injury according to latest reports, leaving more work for
Ameer Abdullah
and
Theo Riddick
, and some potential goal-line opportunities for
Zach Zenner
.
- The
New England Patriots
'
Rex Burkhead
is out as well with the rib injury that prompted his early exit in Week 2. He missed practices throughout the week with the injury as well. His absence could spell an uptick in opportunity for pass-catching specialists
James White
and
Dion Lewis
.
- The
Oakland Raiders
'
DeAndre Washington
returned to a full practice Friday after a hamstring ailment limited him Wednesday and Thursday. He'll reprise his change-of-pace role against the
Washington Redskins
on Sunday night.
- The rib injury that forced the Redskins'
Rob Kelley
from the Week 2 contest against the
Los Angeles Rams
is also expected to keep him out Sunday night versus the Raiders, although the final call may not come until pre-game warmups, Kelley would almost certainly be encumbered by a protective vest if he did suit up. Rookie
Samaje Perine
should see the bulk of early-down work if Kelley sits, while
Chris Thompson
also figures to see a bump in snaps.
- The
Chicago Bears
'
Jordan Howard
caused some alarm when he emerged from the Week 2 post-game locker room with his right arm in a sling, but he had worked back up to a full practice by Friday. He's therefore expected to reprise his lead-back role against the
Pittsburgh Steelers
in Week 3, assuming he can avoid another setback.
- The
Denver Broncos
'
Devontae Booker
(wrist) had originally been expected to make his season debut in Week 3 versus the
Buffalo Bills
, but head coach Vance Joseph cast some doubt on that prognosis early in the week. He shapes up as a game-time call that will likely be based on whether the Broncos feel they can handle the Bills with C.J. Anderson and
Jamaal Charles
.
WIDE RECEIVERS
- As expected, the
New York Giants
'
Odell Beckham
took another important step forward in his health this past week, and is not even listed on the final Week 3 injury report. He'll look to take advantage of an
Philadelphia Eagles
secondary that could be missing a pair of safeties.
- The Raiders'
Amari Cooper
(knee) was back to a full practice Friday after being limited in Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. He's set to take the field for the Sunday night showdown with the Redskins.
-
Kelvin Benjamin
(knee) turned in full practices Thursday and Friday and is good to go for the Panthers' Week 3 contest against the Saints, which will be Carolina's first full game with star tight end
Greg Olsen
(foot).
- The Jags'
Allen Hurns
shook off a shoulder ailment that limited him Wednesday to turn in full practices Thursday and Friday. He's set to play against the Ravens in London.
-
Demaryius Thomas
is ready for the Bills after returning to a full practice Thursday. The Broncos' top receiving option had been limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury.
- The news is nowhere near as bright for the
Green Bay Packers
'
Randall Cobb
, who is officially doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the
Cincinnati Bengals
after missing practice all week due to a chest injury.
Davante Adams
could be poised to benefit the most from a Cobb absence, although
Geronimo Allison
would also bump up a notch on the depth chart.
- Cobb's teammate
Jordy Nelson
has a much brighter prognosis, as he's expected to play with his quad injury after practicing without restrictions this past week.
- As was the case last week, the Dolphins'
Jarvis Landry
was designated as questionable on the final injury report of the week. However, he practiced in full Friday after beginning the week with a missed session, so he's fully expected to take the field.
- Landry's position mate
DeVante Parker
(ankle) mirrors his questionable tag, although he too logged a full Friday practice after sitting out Thursday's session. As is the case with Landry, Parker is expected to play without limitations against the vulnerable Jets secondary.
- The
Arizona Cardinals
'
John Brown
is out for a second consecutive week with his quadriceps injury. With teammate J.J. Nelson questionable with a hamstring injury as well after three limited practices,
Larry Fitzgerald
and
Jaron Brown
could be primed for considerable attention in Monday night's contest versus the
Dallas Cowboys
.
- The Bears'
Markus Wheaton
(finger) was off the final injury report of the week, leaving him primed to make his Bears debut against his old Steelers teammates. Wheaton should see plenty of targets from the jump, as he and
Kendall Wright
head up a makeshift Chicago receiving corps.
- The Cowboys'
Terrance Williams
(ankle) will once enter Week 3 with a questionable designation after practicing in limited fashion Friday and Saturday. He fought through the same ailment in Week 2 to log four receptions against the Broncos.
- The Patriots'
Danny Amendola
appears to be a full go for Sunday's matchup against the
Houston Texans
despite a questionable tag due to a concussion and a knee injury. Amendola has cleared the league's concussion protocol, so it comes down to the fitness of his knee.
- Amendola's position mates
Phillip Dorsett
and
Chris Hogan
are also questionable with knee injuries, with both having practiced in limited fashion throughout the week. Both are expected to play, according to Sunday morning reports.
- Kendall Wright's shoulder injury limited him the first two day of the practice week, but he was back to a full practice Friday and is not on the final Week 3 injury report.
- Bengals rookie
John Ross
(knee) reportedly experienced a setback at Thursday's practice and is out for Sunday's contest against the Packers.
-
Robby Anderson
(knee) was off the Jets' final injury report after turning in a full practice Friday and will be ready to go versus the Dolphins.
- The Eagles'
Torrey Smith
popped up on Friday's injury report with an illness, leaving him questionable for the Week 3 tilt against the Giants.
Nelson Agholor
would see a bump in snaps if Smith were to sit.
-
Paul Richardson
was off the Seahawks' final injury report despite having dislocated his finger in Week 2 against the
San Francisco 49ers
. He should be ready to go versus the Titans on Sunday.
-
Corey Davis
won't be able to take the field in that same contest, however, as the Titans have ruled him out with a hamstring injury.
Rishard Matthews
,
Eric Decker
and
Taywan Taylor
are all poised for potential added opportunity in a tough matchup against Seattle.
TIGHT ENDS
- The Pats'
Rob Gronkowski
is officially questionable for Week 3 against the Texans due to the groin injury he suffered in Week 2, but he's fully expected to play.
- The Redskins'
Jordan Reed
is set to be a game-time call Sunday night versus the Raiders after being limited all week due to rib and sternum injuries. Veteran
Vernon Davis
, who enjoyed a resurgence in 2016 while filling in for Reed, would take over as the starting tight end if he sits, which is becoming increasingly likely according to early Sunday reports.
- The Bills'
Charles Clay
mirrored his Week 2 prep by logging full practices Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday, although this week it was a knee injury that initially affected him. He'll take the field against the Broncos in Week 3.
-
Tyler Eifert
is out for the Bengals' Week 3 matchup versus the Packers with knee and back injuries, leaving C.J. Uzomah to take over as the primary tight end. Bengals receivers A.J. Green and
Brandon LaFell
could be the biggest beneficiaries of his absence, however.
-
Ryan Griffin
has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play in Week 3 against the Patriots after practicing in full all week.
-
Evan Engram
has also cleared the concussion protocol and was off the final Week 3 injury report, clearing the path for him to play against the Eagles on Sunday.
- The Raiders'
Jared Cook
(shoulder) is primed for the Sunday night showdown versus the Redskins after practicing fully Friday and avoiding the final Week 3 injury report.
- The story on the Steelers'
Jesse James
(ankle) is the same, as he too is off the final Week 3 injury report after returning to a full practice Friday.
- The prospects for the Seahawks'
Jimmy Graham
(ankle) didn't look bright entering the practice week, but he returned to a full participation Friday after missing the first two sessions of Week 3 prep. He's expected to play versus the Titans on Sunday.
KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
- The Jags'
Tashaun Gipson
(ankle) should be set to line up against the Ravens in London.
- Teammate
Jalen Ramsey
carries a questionable tag once again this week due to his ankle ailment, but he notably played through the injury in Week 2.
- The Bucs'
Kwon Alexander
is out for Sunday's matchup with the
Minnesota Vikings
.
Kendell Beckwith
will start at middle linebacker.
- Alexander's teammates
Brent Grimes
(shoulder) and
Gerald McCoy
(ankle) are both expected to take the field against the Vikings.
-
Prince Amukamara
(ankle) appears ready to make his Bears debut after turning in full practices Thursday and Friday.
- As he did last week, the Broncos'
Aqib Talib
was a full practice participant Friday after sitting out Thursday's session with an Achilles issue. He should be on the field versus the Bills on Sunday.
- The Colts'
Vontae Davis
(ankle) improved to limited practice participation this past week but is doubtful for Week 3.
- The Browns'
Myles Garrett
(ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Colts.
- The Cardinals'
Karlos Dansby
was limited by a hip injury earlier in the practice week but was back to a full practice Saturday, leaving him likely to play versus the Cowboys on Monday night.
- The Giants'
Keenan Robinson
(concussion) is expected to play against the Eagles after logging full practices Thursday and Friday.
-
Janoris Jenkins
appears to be a game-time call versus the Eagles on Sunday due to hand and ankle injuries.
- The Chiefs'
Justin Houston
(illness) was back to a full practice Friday and will play versus the Chargers.
- The
Atlanta Falcons
'
Vic Beasley
is out against the Lions in Week 3 due to a hamstring injury.
-
Marcell Dareus
is out for the Bills in Week 3 due to an ankle injury.
-
Jamie Collins
' concussion will keep him out of the Browns' Week 3 battle against the Colts.
-
Orlando Scandrick
is expected to suit up for the Cowboys on Monday night despite a hand injury after practicing fully Saturday.
- The Broncos'
Von Miller
(knee) will play against the Bills in Week 3 after returning to full practice participation Thursday.
- The Lions'
Ezekiel Ansah
is questionable against the Falcons after being limited with a knee injury throughout the week.
- Ansah's teammate
Jarrad Davis
won't take the field in Week 3 due to a concussion.
- Packers linebackers
Nick Perry
(hand) and
Jake Ryan
(concussion) are both doubtful to face the Bengals on Sunday.
- J.J. Watt (finger) will be ready to get after
Tom Brady
in Week 3 despite being limited throughout the week.
-
Johnathan Joseph
(shoulder) is expected to take the field against the Patriots as well despite limited practices all week.
-
Stephon Gilmore
groin injury forced limited practice participation all week and has him listed as questionable to play versus the Texans on Sunday.
- Despite practicing all week, the Raiders'
Sean Smith
(neck) is listed as questionable, although he's expected to play against the Redskins.
- The Eagles'
Corey Graham
is on the opposite side of the spectrum, as he's already ruled out for Week 3 with a hamstring injury. Fellow safety
Rodney McLeod
hamstring is in a bit better condition, leaving him with a questionable tag going into Sunday.
- The Steelers'
Stephon Tuitt
looks ready to go versus the Bears after practicing fully Thursday and Friday with his biceps injury. However, teammate T.J. Watt is out with a groin injury.
-
Mason Foster
(shoulder) heads into the Redskins' Sunday night contest against the Raiders with a questionable designation after a trio of limited practices this week.
-
Josh Norman
mirrored Foster's participation level this week with his own shoulder ailment, an issue he played through last week while logging all but three of the team's defensive snaps.
- The Chargers'
Jason Verrett
has opted for knee surgery and is already on injured reserve.
- The Vikings'
Xavier Rhodes
is still nursing a hip injury but practiced in full all week and is set to suit up versus the Bucs. Teammate
Anthony Barr
(hamstring) appears on the same track after a full practice Friday.
- The Seahawks'
Richard Sherman
absence from Friday's practice was simply a veteran's day off according to the team and he is therefore good to go against the Titans in Week 3.
- The Patriots'
Dont'a Hightower
remained limited with his knee injury this week and is questionable to play against the Texans on Sunday.
-
