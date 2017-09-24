Fantasy Football Week 3: DeMarco Murray improving, but Rob Kelly shouldn't be in your lineup in latest injury report roundup

Two weeks' worth of games have already taken their toll, leaving a multitude of notable injuries heading into Week 3. A pair of quarterbacks remain sidelined, while the statuses of several prominent skill players remain somewhat up in the air heading into Sunday's action. Here's a closer look at where the fantasy-relevant walking wounded stand for Week 3:

QUARTERBACKS

The news got no better for Sam Bradford fantasy owners this week, as limited practices Wednesday and Thursday only served to confirm that he's not ready for a return to the field. Case Keenum will draw another start, downgrading the fantasy prospects of Stefon Diggs , Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph , but possibly affording Dalvin Cook a heavy workload.



fantasy owners this week, as limited practices Wednesday and Thursday only served to confirm that he's not ready for a return to the field. will draw another start, downgrading the fantasy prospects of , and , but possibly affording a heavy workload. The Indianapolis Colts ' Andrew Luck remains out, setting up Jacoby Brissett for a second consecutive start. Tight end Jack Doyle (eight catches on eight targets in Week 2) seemed to have a particularly good rapport with Brissett, but T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief could also surprise in what may turn into a back-and-forth contest against the Cleveland Browns .



' remains out, setting up for a second consecutive start. Tight end (eight catches on eight targets in Week 2) seemed to have a particularly good rapport with Brissett, but and could also surprise in what may turn into a back-and-forth contest against the . Despite being limited throughout the practice week with an ankle injury, the Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera has confirmed Cam Newton is set to start in Sunday's tantalizing matchup against the New Orleans Saints .

RUNNING BACKS

The Tennessee Titans ' DeMarco Murray (hamstring) is expected to play as of early Sunday morning, barring any setbacks in pre-game warmups. He did turn in a limited practice Friday after missing Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions. Derrick Henry would be primed for substantial volume against a tough Seattle Seahawks defense should Murray ultimately sit, and he may see an increased workload even if the latter suits up.



' (hamstring) is expected to play as of early Sunday morning, barring any setbacks in pre-game warmups. He did turn in a limited practice Friday after missing Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions. would be primed for substantial volume against a tough defense should Murray ultimately sit, and he may see an increased workload even if the latter suits up. A sore knee caused the Los Angeles Chargers ' Melvin Gordon to practice in limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but head coach Anthony Lynn has confirmed he'll be in there against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.



' to practice in limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but head coach Anthony Lynn has confirmed he'll be in there against the on Sunday. The Miami Dolphins ' Jay Ajayi is technically questionable for the Week 3 battle against the New York Jets with the same knee soreness that limited in advance of Week 2, but he was a full practice participant Friday and is not expected to miss any time.



' is technically questionable for the Week 3 battle against the with the same knee soreness that limited in advance of Week 2, but he was a full practice participant Friday and is not expected to miss any time. The Baltimore Ravens ' Terrance West returned to a full practice Friday after not taking the field Wednesday and Thursday due to a calf injury, and he's trending towards playing Sunday in London. An absence would mean an even heavier workload for Javorious Allen .



' returned to a full practice Friday after not taking the field Wednesday and Thursday due to a calf injury, and he's trending towards playing Sunday in London. An absence would mean an even heavier workload for . The Detroit Lions ' Dwayne Washington will apparently miss multiple weeks with his quadriceps injury according to latest reports, leaving more work for Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick , and some potential goal-line opportunities for Zach Zenner .



' will apparently miss multiple weeks with his quadriceps injury according to latest reports, leaving more work for and , and some potential goal-line opportunities for . The New England Patriots ' Rex Burkhead is out as well with the rib injury that prompted his early exit in Week 2. He missed practices throughout the week with the injury as well. His absence could spell an uptick in opportunity for pass-catching specialists James White and Dion Lewis .



' is out as well with the rib injury that prompted his early exit in Week 2. He missed practices throughout the week with the injury as well. His absence could spell an uptick in opportunity for pass-catching specialists and The Oakland Raiders ' DeAndre Washington returned to a full practice Friday after a hamstring ailment limited him Wednesday and Thursday. He'll reprise his change-of-pace role against the Washington Redskins on Sunday night.



' returned to a full practice Friday after a hamstring ailment limited him Wednesday and Thursday. He'll reprise his change-of-pace role against the on Sunday night. The rib injury that forced the Redskins' Rob Kelley from the Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Rams is also expected to keep him out Sunday night versus the Raiders, although the final call may not come until pre-game warmups, Kelley would almost certainly be encumbered by a protective vest if he did suit up. Rookie Samaje Perine should see the bulk of early-down work if Kelley sits, while Chris Thompson also figures to see a bump in snaps.



the Redskins' from the Week 2 contest against the is also expected to keep him out Sunday night versus the Raiders, although the final call may not come until pre-game warmups, Kelley would almost certainly be encumbered by a protective vest if he did suit up. Rookie should see the bulk of early-down work if Kelley sits, while also figures to see a bump in snaps. The Chicago Bears ' Jordan Howard caused some alarm when he emerged from the Week 2 post-game locker room with his right arm in a sling, but he had worked back up to a full practice by Friday. He's therefore expected to reprise his lead-back role against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, assuming he can avoid another setback.



' caused some alarm when he emerged from the Week 2 post-game locker room with his right arm in a sling, but he had worked back up to a full practice by Friday. He's therefore expected to reprise his lead-back role against the in Week 3, assuming he can avoid another setback. The Denver Broncos ' Devontae Booker (wrist) had originally been expected to make his season debut in Week 3 versus the Buffalo Bills , but head coach Vance Joseph cast some doubt on that prognosis early in the week. He shapes up as a game-time call that will likely be based on whether the Broncos feel they can handle the Bills with C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles .



WIDE RECEIVERS

As expected, the New York Giants ' Odell Beckham took another important step forward in his health this past week, and is not even listed on the final Week 3 injury report. He'll look to take advantage of an Philadelphia Eagles secondary that could be missing a pair of safeties.



' took another important step forward in his health this past week, and is not even listed on the final Week 3 injury report. He'll look to take advantage of an secondary that could be missing a pair of safeties. The Raiders' Amari Cooper (knee) was back to a full practice Friday after being limited in Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. He's set to take the field for the Sunday night showdown with the Redskins.



(knee) was back to a full practice Friday after being limited in Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. He's set to take the field for the Sunday night showdown with the Redskins. Kelvin Benjamin (knee) turned in full practices Thursday and Friday and is good to go for the Panthers' Week 3 contest against the Saints, which will be Carolina's first full game with star tight end Greg Olsen (foot).



(knee) turned in full practices Thursday and Friday and is good to go for the Panthers' Week 3 contest against the Saints, which will be Carolina's first full game with star tight end (foot). The Jags' Allen Hurns shook off a shoulder ailment that limited him Wednesday to turn in full practices Thursday and Friday. He's set to play against the Ravens in London.



shook off a shoulder ailment that limited him Wednesday to turn in full practices Thursday and Friday. He's set to play against the Ravens in London. Demaryius Thomas is ready for the Bills after returning to a full practice Thursday. The Broncos' top receiving option had been limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury.



is ready for the Bills after returning to a full practice Thursday. The Broncos' top receiving option had been limited Wednesday with a hamstring injury. The news is nowhere near as bright for the Green Bay Packers ' Randall Cobb , who is officially doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing practice all week due to a chest injury. Davante Adams could be poised to benefit the most from a Cobb absence, although Geronimo Allison would also bump up a notch on the depth chart.



' who is officially doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the after missing practice all week due to a chest injury. could be poised to benefit the most from a Cobb absence, although would also bump up a notch on the depth chart. Cobb's teammate Jordy Nelson has a much brighter prognosis, as he's expected to play with his quad injury after practicing without restrictions this past week.



has a much brighter prognosis, as he's expected to play with his quad injury after practicing without restrictions this past week. As was the case last week, the Dolphins' Jarvis Landry was designated as questionable on the final injury report of the week. However, he practiced in full Friday after beginning the week with a missed session, so he's fully expected to take the field.



was designated as questionable on the final injury report of the week. However, he practiced in full Friday after beginning the week with a missed session, so he's fully expected to take the field. Landry's position mate DeVante Parker (ankle) mirrors his questionable tag, although he too logged a full Friday practice after sitting out Thursday's session. As is the case with Landry, Parker is expected to play without limitations against the vulnerable Jets secondary.



(ankle) mirrors his questionable tag, although he too logged a full Friday practice after sitting out Thursday's session. As is the case with Landry, Parker is expected to play without limitations against the vulnerable Jets secondary. The Arizona Cardinals ' John Brown is out for a second consecutive week with his quadriceps injury. With teammate J.J. Nelson questionable with a hamstring injury as well after three limited practices, Larry Fitzgerald and Jaron Brown could be primed for considerable attention in Monday night's contest versus the Dallas Cowboys .



' is out for a second consecutive week with his quadriceps injury. With teammate questionable with a hamstring injury as well after three limited practices, and could be primed for considerable attention in Monday night's contest versus the . The Bears' Markus Wheaton (finger) was off the final injury report of the week, leaving him primed to make his Bears debut against his old Steelers teammates. Wheaton should see plenty of targets from the jump, as he and Kendall Wright head up a makeshift Chicago receiving corps.



(finger) was off the final injury report of the week, leaving him primed to make his Bears debut against his old Steelers teammates. Wheaton should see plenty of targets from the jump, as he and head up a makeshift Chicago receiving corps. The Cowboys' Terrance Williams (ankle) will once enter Week 3 with a questionable designation after practicing in limited fashion Friday and Saturday. He fought through the same ailment in Week 2 to log four receptions against the Broncos.



(ankle) will once enter Week 3 with a questionable designation after practicing in limited fashion Friday and Saturday. He fought through the same ailment in Week 2 to log four receptions against the Broncos. The Patriots' Danny Amendola appears to be a full go for Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans despite a questionable tag due to a concussion and a knee injury. Amendola has cleared the league's concussion protocol, so it comes down to the fitness of his knee.



appears to be a full go for Sunday's matchup against the despite a questionable tag due to a concussion and a knee injury. Amendola has cleared the league's concussion protocol, so it comes down to the fitness of his knee. Amendola's position mates Phillip Dorsett and Chris Hogan are also questionable with knee injuries, with both having practiced in limited fashion throughout the week. Both are expected to play, according to Sunday morning reports.



and are also questionable with knee injuries, with both having practiced in limited fashion throughout the week. Both are expected to play, according to Sunday morning reports. Kendall Wright's shoulder injury limited him the first two day of the practice week, but he was back to a full practice Friday and is not on the final Week 3 injury report.



shoulder injury limited him the first two day of the practice week, but he was back to a full practice Friday and is not on the final Week 3 injury report. Bengals rookie John Ross (knee) reportedly experienced a setback at Thursday's practice and is out for Sunday's contest against the Packers.



(knee) reportedly experienced a setback at Thursday's practice and is out for Sunday's contest against the Packers. Robby Anderson (knee) was off the Jets' final injury report after turning in a full practice Friday and will be ready to go versus the Dolphins.



(knee) was off the Jets' final injury report after turning in a full practice Friday and will be ready to go versus the Dolphins. The Eagles' Torrey Smith popped up on Friday's injury report with an illness, leaving him questionable for the Week 3 tilt against the Giants. Nelson Agholor would see a bump in snaps if Smith were to sit.



popped up on Friday's injury report with an illness, leaving him questionable for the Week 3 tilt against the Giants. would see a bump in snaps if Smith were to sit. Paul Richardson was off the Seahawks' final injury report despite having dislocated his finger in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers . He should be ready to go versus the Titans on Sunday.



was off the Seahawks' final injury report despite having dislocated his finger in Week 2 against the . He should be ready to go versus the Titans on Sunday. Corey Davis won't be able to take the field in that same contest, however, as the Titans have ruled him out with a hamstring injury. Rishard Matthews , Eric Decker and Taywan Taylor are all poised for potential added opportunity in a tough matchup against Seattle.



TIGHT ENDS

The Pats' Rob Gronkowski is officially questionable for Week 3 against the Texans due to the groin injury he suffered in Week 2, but he's fully expected to play.



is officially questionable for Week 3 against the Texans due to the groin injury he suffered in Week 2, but he's fully expected to play. The Redskins' Jordan Reed is set to be a game-time call Sunday night versus the Raiders after being limited all week due to rib and sternum injuries. Veteran Vernon Davis , who enjoyed a resurgence in 2016 while filling in for Reed, would take over as the starting tight end if he sits, which is becoming increasingly likely according to early Sunday reports.



is set to be a game-time call Sunday night versus the Raiders after being limited all week due to rib and sternum injuries. Veteran , who enjoyed a resurgence in 2016 while filling in for Reed, would take over as the starting tight end if he sits, which is becoming increasingly likely according to early Sunday reports. The Bills' Charles Clay mirrored his Week 2 prep by logging full practices Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday, although this week it was a knee injury that initially affected him. He'll take the field against the Broncos in Week 3.



mirrored his Week 2 prep by logging full practices Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday, although this week it was a knee injury that initially affected him. He'll take the field against the Broncos in Week 3. Tyler Eifert is out for the Bengals' Week 3 matchup versus the Packers with knee and back injuries, leaving C.J. Uzomah to take over as the primary tight end. Bengals receivers A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell could be the biggest beneficiaries of his absence, however.



is out for the Bengals' Week 3 matchup versus the Packers with knee and back injuries, leaving to take over as the primary tight end. Bengals receivers and could be the biggest beneficiaries of his absence, however. Ryan Griffin has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play in Week 3 against the Patriots after practicing in full all week.



has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play in Week 3 against the Patriots after practicing in full all week. Evan Engram has also cleared the concussion protocol and was off the final Week 3 injury report, clearing the path for him to play against the Eagles on Sunday.



has also cleared the concussion protocol and was off the final Week 3 injury report, clearing the path for him to play against the Eagles on Sunday. The Raiders' Jared Cook (shoulder) is primed for the Sunday night showdown versus the Redskins after practicing fully Friday and avoiding the final Week 3 injury report.



(shoulder) is primed for the Sunday night showdown versus the Redskins after practicing fully Friday and avoiding the final Week 3 injury report. The story on the Steelers' Jesse James (ankle) is the same, as he too is off the final Week 3 injury report after returning to a full practice Friday.



(ankle) is the same, as he too is off the final Week 3 injury report after returning to a full practice Friday. The prospects for the Seahawks' Jimmy Graham (ankle) didn't look bright entering the practice week, but he returned to a full participation Friday after missing the first two sessions of Week 3 prep. He's expected to play versus the Titans on Sunday.



KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS