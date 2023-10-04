It gets late pretty early in Fantasy Football. There's no time to waste if you've gotten off to a stumbling or flat-unlucky start. And now it gets a bit tougher with bye weeks kicking in with the Browns, Chargers, Seahawks and Buccaneers off in Week 5. And if you've gotten off to a hot start, don't get cocky. The Fantasy gods can be capricious.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Week 5 Start and Sit calls for RB below His Waiver Wire also can direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 5 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 5 premium projections over at SportsLine.
Running Backs
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Robinson has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in three of four games this season, and he gets a great matchup in Week 5 against the Bears. Chicago has already allowed six running backs to score at least 12.7 PPR points this season, and the only running back who had at least 10 total touches against the Bears and failed to either score a touchdown or gain at least 100 total yards was A.J. Dillon in Week 1. Robinson has at least 10 total touches in every game this season, and I like him as a top 10 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
DET Detroit • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
This should be a game where Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs both have success against the Panthers, but clearly you're starting Montgomery in all leagues after his performance against the Packers in Week 4. He had 32 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns, and he added two catches for 20 yards on three targets. He's scored a touchdown in every game he's appeared in so far for the Lions, and he's on pace for 26 rushing touchdowns this season. Every running back with at least 10 carries against the Panthers has scored a touchdown or gained at least 98 total yards, and Carolina is No. 2 in the NFL with six rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs. Look for Montgomery to find the end zone again in Week 5 at home.
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Cook scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 against Miami, which saved his production since he was held to 12 carries for 29 yards and one catch for 48 yards on one target. Prior to that, Cook had at least 112 total yards in each of his previous two games against Las Vegas and Washington, and I expect him to rebound in that area against Jacksonville in Week 5. The Jaguars have allowed Dameon Pierce and Bijan Robinson to each score at least 14.9 PPR points in the past two games, and Cook should be considered a borderline No. 1 running back in PPR in this game in London.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
While De'Von Achane might be becoming the man in Miami, you can still start Mostert as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 5 against the Giants. Mostert only scored 5.5 PPR points against the Bills in Week 4, while Achane had 27.0 PPR points, but it's not like Mostert will be phased out of the offense. That was the first time Mostert didn't lead the Dolphins running backs in snaps, but the score probably had something to do with it since Miami was blasted by Buffalo. The Dolphins should rebound in Week 5 against the Giants, who have allowed four running backs to score at least 13.9 PPR points this season. I like Achane as a top-10 running back in all leagues, and Mostert is right behind him in the top 15.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pacheco has played well so far this season, and the Fantasy production is starting to reflect that over the past two games against Chicago and the Jets. He's scored at least 15.8 PPR points in each outing, and the Chiefs have given him at least 17 total touches in each contest. I would expect a similar workload against the Vikings, and Pacheco should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. While Minnesota's run defense has been solid so far this year -- D'Andre Swift in Week 2 is the lone running back with more than 7.3 PPR points -- the Vikings have also thrived against Rachaad White, the Chargers without Austin Ekeler and a banged-up Miles Sanders. Minnesota will likely attempt to stop Patrick Mahomes as best as possible, and Pacheco should beat up this run defense in Week 5.
DEN Denver • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
We'll be watching the injury report for the rest of the week to see if Javonte Williams (hip) is out, and if that's the case then McLaughlin has the chance to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He looked good in Week 4 at Chicago after Williams got hurt with seven carries for 72 yards and three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and Sean Payton indicated McLaughlin has earned more playing time moving forward. We'll see what that means if everyone is healthy, but this could be a breakout game for McLaughlin if he starts against the Jets in Week 5. In their past three games, the Jets have allowed Tony Pollard to go over 100 total yards with seven catches, the combination of Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott to rush for 139 yards and Isiah Pacheco to gain 158 total yards and a touchdown. Samaje Perine has sleeper appeal as well if Williams is out, but I like the upside of McLaughlin more in this matchup.
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Let's hope the Bears ride the hot hand at running back this week and stick with Herbert as the main running back coming off his standout game against the Broncos in Week 4. He had 18 carries for 103 yards and four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and all of those stats set a season high aside from the targets and receiving yards. This is a tougher test against the Commanders, but three running backs have already scored at least 12.0 PPR points against Washington this season. All three had at least 17 total touches, and Herbert should have similar success if he gets that kind of work. He's worth using as a low-end No. 2 running back or flex option on Thursday night.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Warren has outscored Najee Harris in PPR in every game this season, and Warren has scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of his past three outings coming into this game against the Ravens. We'll see what happens at quarterback for Pittsburgh with Kenny Pickett (knee) banged up, but if it's Pickett or Mitch Trubisky, we should see Warren heavily involved in the passing game since Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is joining Diontae Johnson (hamstring) on the sidelines. Warren is already among the league leaders in targets (22) and receptions (18) for running backs this season, and the Ravens have allowed at least 6.0 PPR points to three running backs (Joe Mixon, Zack Moss and Jerome Ford) just with their receiving stats alone. Warren is a quality flex option in PPR in Week 5.
CAR Carolina • #6
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Keep an eye on the injury report this week with Sanders, who played through a groin injury in Week 4 against Minnesota. He played fewer snaps than Chuba Hubbard against the Vikings, and Sanders struggled with 13 carries for 19 yards and three catches for 13 yards on three targets. He's now been held to 43 rushing yards or less in three games in a row, and he's scored 7.7 PPR points or less in two of his past three outings. The Lions haven't allowed more than 43 rushing yards to any running back this season, including matchups with Isiah Pacheco, Kenneth Walker III, Bijan Robinson and Aaron Jones, and Walker is the lone running back with more than 10.0 PPR points against Detroit because he scored two touchdowns. Sanders is a flex at best in all leagues in Week 5.
NE New England • #38
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Stevenson started the season with at least 14.9 PPR points in each of his first two games against Philadelphia and Miami, but he's combined for just 13.2 PPR points in his past two outings against the Jets and Cowboys. Granted, those aren't easy matchups, and now he has another tough test in Week 5 against the Saints. No running back has scored a touchdown against New Orleans this season, and Derrick Henry in Week 1 has the best game against the Saints with 13.9 PPR points. Stevenson's lack of involvement in the passing game has been frustrating since he has just six catches for 23 yards on 10 targets in his past three games, and the Patriots are giving Ezekiel Elliott too much playing time. I'd buy low on Stevenson if you can since better days are likely ahead, but he's only a flex option in Week 5 given the matchup.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Harris is having the best season of his career in yards per carry (4.3) and yards after contact (3.5), but that hasn't mattered with his Fantasy production. His best game of the season came in Week 4 at Houston with 14 carries for 71 yards and one catch for 32 yards on two targets, but he scored 6.5 PPR points or less in each of his previous three games. Jaylen Warren has outscored Harris in PPR in every game this season, and he's still searching for his first touchdown. I can't trust Harris as anything more than a flex option in the majority of leagues against the Ravens in Week 5.
HOU Houston • #31
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pierce had his best game of the season in Week 4 against Pittsburgh with 24 carries for 81 yards and one catch for 27 yards on two targets. He's now scored at least 11.8 PPR points in each of his past two games, and hopefully he can start producing at a high level for the remainder of the season. While I expect better production in the coming weeks, I don't love his matchup in Week 5 against the Falcons, which is why he's listed here. Atlanta is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and the Falcons have yet to allow a running back to score a touchdown this year. They just held Travis Etienne to 20 carries for 55 yards and three catches for 17 yards on three targets in Week 4, and Atlanta should be able to keep Pierce in check. He's only worth using as a flex option in most leagues in Week 5.
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I said earlier this week on our social media accounts that if Taylor plays in Week 5, you should start him. Let me clarify that stance. While it's exciting to have Taylor back and ready to play for the Colts, he should be considered a flex option at best in Week 5. This could be a game where he needs to shake off the rust since he hasn't played since Week 15 of last season, including no reps in training camp, and coach Shane Steichen said that if Taylor "feels good, then we'll rotate him in," which means he's likely sharing touches with Zack Moss. This is also a brutal matchup against the Titans, who just held Joe Mixon to 8.6 PPR points in Week 4, and Tennessee is No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. I'm hopeful Taylor comes back and lights up the scoreboard, but it might take some time for him to look like a star Fantasy running back once again. For Week 5, use him as just a flex option in most leagues.