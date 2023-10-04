Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -5.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 261 REC 5 REYDS 55 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.7 Robinson has scored at least 13.1 PPR points in three of four games this season, and he gets a great matchup in Week 5 against the Bears. Chicago has already allowed six running backs to score at least 12.7 PPR points this season, and the only running back who had at least 10 total touches against the Bears and failed to either score a touchdown or gain at least 100 total yards was A.J. Dillon in Week 1. Robinson has at least 10 total touches in every game this season, and I like him as a top 10 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR DET -9.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 262 REC 3 REYDS 27 TD 5 FPTS/G 20 This should be a game where Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs both have success against the Panthers, but clearly you're starting Montgomery in all leagues after his performance against the Packers in Week 4. He had 32 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns, and he added two catches for 20 yards on three targets. He's scored a touchdown in every game he's appeared in so far for the Lions, and he's on pace for 26 rushing touchdowns this season. Every running back with at least 10 carries against the Panthers has scored a touchdown or gained at least 98 total yards, and Carolina is No. 2 in the NFL with six rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs. Look for Montgomery to find the end zone again in Week 5 at home.

James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC BUF -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 296 REC 11 REYDS 115 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.5 Cook scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 against Miami, which saved his production since he was held to 12 carries for 29 yards and one catch for 48 yards on one target. Prior to that, Cook had at least 112 total yards in each of his previous two games against Las Vegas and Washington, and I expect him to rebound in that area against Jacksonville in Week 5. The Jaguars have allowed Dameon Pierce and Bijan Robinson to each score at least 14.9 PPR points in the past two games, and Cook should be considered a borderline No. 1 running back in PPR in this game in London.

Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG MIA -11 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 16 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 249 REC 13 REYDS 115 TD 7 FPTS/G 22.4 While De'Von Achane might be becoming the man in Miami, you can still start Mostert as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 5 against the Giants. Mostert only scored 5.5 PPR points against the Bills in Week 4, while Achane had 27.0 PPR points, but it's not like Mostert will be phased out of the offense. That was the first time Mostert didn't lead the Dolphins running backs in snaps, but the score probably had something to do with it since Miami was blasted by Buffalo. The Dolphins should rebound in Week 5 against the Giants, who have allowed four running backs to score at least 13.9 PPR points this season. I like Achane as a top-10 running back in all leagues, and Mostert is right behind him in the top 15.