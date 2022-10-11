Rashaad Penny is out for the season after suffering a fractured fibula in Sunday's Week 5 loss at New Orleans. The NFL Network reports he will undergo surgery and faces a four-month recovery.

This is awful news for Penny, the Seahawks and any Fantasy managers who were counting on him this season. But his absence creates an opening for rookie Kenneth Walker III, who will step into the lead role in Seattle's backfield.

After Penny left the game against the Saints, Walker ripped off a 69-yard touchdown run. He finished the loss with eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown for 14 PPR points, which is easily his best outing of the season. He also played a season-high 58 percent of the snaps.

Penny had been dominating the workload for the Seahawks this season, playing 69 percent of the snaps in three of five games. He had three outings with at least 14 total touches. But keep in mind that Penny only had one game with more than eight PPR points, which was Week 4 at the Lions (27 PPR points), who have arguably the worst defense in the NFL. He also had just four catches on five targets for the season.

But Penny felt like he was just getting going. And now Walker will get the chance to prove himself. He was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft out of Michigan State for a reason. He was expected to be a playmaker for the Seahawks -- and an insurance policy for the oft-injured Penny. Now, that policy will be cashed in.

Walker is rostered in 68 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, which puts him slightly over the threshold of players we usually discuss. But for any leagues where he is available, he should be the No. 1 player added. And you should plan to spend a hefty amount of your remaining FAB -- all of it is a possibility depending on your running back situation -- for what could be a league-winning running back.

The Seahawks will use DeeJay Dallas, newly-acquired Tony Jones and eventually Travis Homer (ribs) when he comes off injured reserve to spell Walker, who might not have a significant role in the passing game. But if Walker takes advantage of this opportunity, he could be a star.

It stinks to watch Penny suffer another injury and no longer be able to play in 2022. But Walker gets a chance to prove himself now, and he could be a difference maker for Fantasy managers for the rest of the year, starting in Week 6 against Arizona.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill, Jared Goff and Davis Mills.

Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill, Jared Goff and Davis Mills. Injuries: Dak Prescott (thumb), Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Jameis Winston (back), Mac Jones (ankle), Russell Wilson (shoulder), Carson Wentz (shoulder), Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) and Baker Mayfield (ankle).

Dak Prescott (thumb), Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Jameis Winston (back), Mac Jones (ankle), Russell Wilson (shoulder), Carson Wentz (shoulder), Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) and Baker Mayfield (ankle). Drop candidates: Jared Goff (87 percent rostered), Tua Tagovailoa (84 percent) and Ryan Tannehill (51 percent). Goff isn't worth rostering in one-quarterback leagues with the Lions on a bye in Week 6. He has two games with at least 34 Fantasy points and three games with 18 Fantasy points or less. ... Tagovailoa was still in the concussion protocol Monday and could be out again in Week 6 against Minnesota. He could have an extended absence, which makes him someone to drop in one-quarterback leagues. ... Tannehill, like Goff, should not be rostered in one-quarterback leagues with the Titans on a bye. He has two games with at least 20 Fantasy points and three games with 17 points or less.

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK 9th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats PAYDS 1305 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.2 Smith is no longer a punchline, and he has the chance to be a weekly starter in all leagues for the rest of the season. Through five games, Smith has scored at least 20 Fantasy points four times, including three outings in a row with at least 23 points. He's leaning on his two star receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and Smith should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 6 against Arizona. It would not be a shock to see Smith finish the season ahead of Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford or Aaron Rodgers since he's been better than that trio already. Smith is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Carson Wentz QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats PAYDS 1390 RUYDS 77 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.6 It's a small sample size, but Wentz has shown you he can be a good Fantasy option in favorable matchups and someone to avoid when facing a tough defense. He has three games this season with at least 25 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, Detroit and Tennessee. And in two games against Philadelphia and Dallas, Wentz scored eight Fantasy points in each outing. We'll see how he fares this week at Chicago, and the Bears have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, including two in a row with Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins. Wentz should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 6, and he's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL SF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats PAYDS 857 RUYDS 7 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.7 It's risky to trust Garoppolo because of how well the 49ers run the ball, and he only has one game this season with more than 18 Fantasy points, which was last week at Carolina when he scored 22 points. But his matchup in Week 6 at Atlanta puts Garoppolo in the streaming category since the Falcons have allowed four of five quarterbacks this season to score at least 22 Fantasy points. We'll see if Garoppolo can follow suit, but he's worth using as a starter in deeper leagues given the opponent. Add Garoppolo for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS CHI -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 679 RUYDS 194 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Fields could be getting ready to break out, and you might want to add him now if you have an open roster spot. The Bears are giving him more chances to throw the ball, and he heads into Week 6 with consecutive games of at least 21 pass attempts. In Week 6 at Minnesota, he passed for a season-high 208 yards, along with his third passing touchdown of the year. He's also run for at least 47 yards in three games in a row. This week, Fields is facing a Washington defense that has allowed three quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points in the past four games. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. P.J. Walker QB CAR Carolina • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -11 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 60 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 2.4 I don't have high expectations for Walker, and he might only start in Week 6 depending on the status of Baker Mayfield (ankle) or Sam Darnold (ankle). But Fantasy managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues might need Walker, especially with four teams on a bye, and he could be a streaming option in deeper formats at the Rams. He's worth up to 15 percent of your remaining FAB in those leagues.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry.

D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Dameon Pierce, Rex Burkhead, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry. Injuries: Jonathan Taylor (ankle), D'Andre Swift (shoulder), James Conner (ribs), Damien Harris (hamstring), Rashaad Penny (ankle), Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), Nyheim Hines (concussion), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Darrel Williams (knee), Justice Hill (hamstring), Gus Edwards (knee), Damien Williams (ribs), Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) and Boston Scott (ribs).

Jonathan Taylor (ankle), D'Andre Swift (shoulder), James Conner (ribs), Damien Harris (hamstring), Rashaad Penny (ankle), Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), Nyheim Hines (concussion), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Darrel Williams (knee), Justice Hill (hamstring), Gus Edwards (knee), Damien Williams (ribs), Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) and Boston Scott (ribs). Check to see if available: Brian Robinson Jr. (82 percent rostered), Alexander Mattison (81 percent), Raheem Mostert (80 percent), Michael Carter (73 percent) Rachaad White (71 percent) and Kenneth Walker III (68 percent). Robinson made his NFL debut in Week 5 against Tennessee and led Washington in carries with nine. He only had 22 yards and no catches, but more production should come as he gets back to 100 percent. Consider him a flex in Week 6 at Chicago. ... Mattison might be more than just a handcuff after he had 12 total touches (three catches) in tandem with Dalvin Cook in Week 5 against Chicago. He only managed 40 total yards, and his main Fantasy value would be if Cook ever got hurt. Mattison should be rostered as a lottery ticket in all leagues. ... Mostert has emerged as the No. 1 running back in Miami, and he's worth starting as at least a flex in all leagues. He has at least 79 total yards in three of his past four games, and he just scored 18 PPR points in Week 5 at the Jets. He should have the chance for another quality outing in Week 6 against Minnesota. ... Even with Breece Hall starting to break out, Carter isn't going away. He has at least 11 total touches in every game this year, and he just scored two touchdowns in Week 5 against Miami. He can be a flex option in deeper leagues and a potential lottery ticket if Hall ever got hurt. ... White remains a lottery ticket for Leonard Fournette, and White has eight total touches in each of his past two games, with eight catches on nine targets over that span. He could be a flex option in deeper PPR leagues. ... See above for info on Walker.

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Eno Benjamin RB ARI Arizona • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats RUYDS 136 REC 12 REYDS 97 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Benjamin could be the No. 1 running back for the Cardinals in Week 6 in a great matchup at Seattle. With James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) both injured in Week 5 against Philadelphia, the Cardinals could be forced to use Benjamin as their lead back against the Seahawks. Against the Eagles, Benjamin scored a season-high 13 PPR points with eight carries for 25 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 28 yards on four targets. He would be looking at a hefty workload in Week 6, and Seattle has allowed a running back to gain at least 100 total yards in every game this season, with Javonte Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson, Jamaal Williams and Alvin Kamara each scoring at least 19 PPR points against the Seahawks. Benjamin is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB. Now, there's a chance Conner and even Williams could play, so keep that in mind. But if Benjamin starts he's worth using as at least a flex in all leagues. Deon Jackson RB IND Indianapolis • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -2 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 4 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 There are a lot of moving parts with the Colts backfield heading into Week 6 against Jacksonville with Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyhiem Hines (concussion) both injured. If both are out, Jackson and Phillip Lindsay (4 percent rostered), in that order, would be worth adding in all leagues. Now, if either Taylor or Hines plays, it would be hard to count on Jackson or Lindsay, so keep that in mind when putting in your waiver moves. In Week 5 at Denver, with Taylor out and Hines injured on the opening drive, Jackson stepped up with 13 carries for 62 yards, along with four catches for 29 yards on four targets. Lindsay had 11 carries for 40 yards and three catches for 14 yards on four targets. Jackson is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB, and Lindsay is worth up to 5 percent. The Colts are facing a Jaguars defense in Week 6 that has allowed Miles Sanders and Dameon Pierce to score at least 19 PPR points in consecutive weeks. Mike Boone RB DEN Denver • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 58 REC 5 REYDS 58 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.3 Boone did a nice job in the first game without Javonte Williams (ACL) in Week 5 against the Colts. Playing in tandem with Melvin Gordon, Boone had seven carries for 38 yards, along with three catches for 47 yards on three targets. We'll see what happens in Week 6 at the Chargers with Latavius Murray expected to have a role, but Boone should remain the No. 2 running back behind Gordon. Boone has flex appeal in that role, especially in PPR, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats RUYDS 104 REC 7 REYDS 56 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.9 Kelley might have pulled ahead of Sony Michel as the No. 2 running back for the Chargers behind Austin Ekeler, which could prove to be a valuable role. If Ekeler has to miss any time due to an injury, Kelley could be a lottery ticket. In Week 5 at Cleveland, Kelley had 10 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 33 yards on two targets. Michel, meanwhile, had one carry for no yards and no catches. Kelley should be added in all formats for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Pierre Strong Jr. RB NE New England • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 NFL Network reports that Damien Harris (hamstring) will "likely miss multiple games," which means Strong is now the No. 2 running back in New England behind Rhamondre Stevenson. That could change when Ty Montgomery (knee) is healthy, but Strong has some lottery-ticket appeal in case something happens to Stevenson while Harris is out. And there's a chance the Patriots can use Strong in tandem with Stevenson, so Strong could become a flex option in deeper leagues. He's worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats RUYDS 94 REC 7 REYDS 46 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.2 I don't expect the Steelers to make a change from Najee Harris to Warren, but it's clear Warren will continue to get work. In Week 5 at Buffalo, Warren had five carries for 24 yards and four catches for 39 yards on five targets. Harris, meanwhile, had 11 carries for 20 yards and three catches for 16 yards on four targets. If Harris were to miss time due to injury then Warren could be a weekly flex. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG BAL -5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 We're waiting to find out when Edwards will be put on the active roster after the Ravens designated him to return from the PUP list last week. When active, he should work in tandem with J.K. Dobbins, and Edwards has proven to be a flex option in that role prior to missing last season with a knee injury. In 2020, he scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his final five games. Edwards is worth stashing in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Damien Williams RB ATL Atlanta • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats RUYDS 2 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.2 Williams could emerge as the best running back in Atlanta while Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is on injured reserve. In Week 1, Williams was expected to work in tandem with Patterson before suffering a rib injury. He was placed on injured reserve, but he's eligible to be activated this week. We'll see what the Falcons do with Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams, but Damien Williams could easily be the lead running back until Patterson returns. As such, Williams is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -3 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats RUYDS 106 REC 8 REYDS 51 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 I'm not sure exactly what the Chiefs would do if Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed any time, but I have an idea, with McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco likely splitting touches. McKinnon is someone the Chiefs value, and he had a quality outing in Week 5 against Las Vegas with eight carries for 53 yards, along with two catches for 19 yards on three targets. If you have an open roster spot, especially in deeper leagues, it's a good idea to stash McKinnon for 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Brandin Cook and Nico Collins

Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Brandin Cook and Nico Collins Injuries: Tyreek Hill (foot), Tee Higgins (ankle), Michael Thomas (toe), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Chris Olave (concussion), Drake London (knee), Rashod Bateman (foot), Jahan Dotson (hamstring), Julio Jones (undisclosed), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), Treylon Burks (toe), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), D.J. Chark (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Nelson Agholor (hamstring).

Tyreek Hill (foot), Tee Higgins (ankle), Michael Thomas (toe), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Chris Olave (concussion), Drake London (knee), Rashod Bateman (foot), Jahan Dotson (hamstring), Julio Jones (undisclosed), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), Treylon Burks (toe), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), D.J. Chark (ankle), Kenny Golladay (knee), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Nelson Agholor (hamstring). Check to see if available: George Pickens (80 percent rostered), Michael Gallup (74 percent) and Tyler Boyd (70 percent). In six quarters with Kenny Pickett at quarterback, Pickens has 10 catches for 154 yards. He has now scored 30 PPR points in his past two games and should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues. ... Gallup has modest production in two games back from last year's torn ACL with a combined six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. I'm excited to see what he can do with a healthy Dak Prescott (thumb), and I would try to roster Gallup in all leagues if possible. ... Boyd could be headed for a larger role if Tee Higgins (ankle) misses any time. And even if Higgins is healthy, Boyd can still be productive, having scored at least 13 PPR points in two games this year.

George Pickens (80 percent rostered), Michael Gallup (74 percent) and Tyler Boyd (70 percent). In six quarters with Kenny Pickett at quarterback, Pickens has 10 catches for 154 yards. He has now scored 30 PPR points in his past two games and should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues. ... Gallup has modest production in two games back from last year's torn ACL with a combined six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. I'm excited to see what he can do with a healthy Dak Prescott (thumb), and I would try to roster Gallup in all leagues if possible. ... Boyd could be headed for a larger role if Tee Higgins (ankle) misses any time. And even if Higgins is healthy, Boyd can still be productive, having scored at least 13 PPR points in two games this year. Drop candidates: Allen Robinson (76 percent rostered), Elijah Moore (75 percent), Hunter Renfrow (74 percent), Jarvis Landry (60 percent) and Julio Jones (58 percent). Robinson had another down game in Week 5 against Dallas with three catches for 12 yards on five targets. He might improve in Week 6 against Carolina at home, but there's no reason to trust him given how this season has gone. He only has one game with more than four PPR points. ... Moore has failed to score a touchdown this season and has scored nine PPR points or less in each outing. In Week 5 against Miami he had one catch for 11 yards on four targets. It will be tough to trust him if Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson are healthy. ... Renfrow returned from his two-game absence with a concussion in Week 5 at Kansas City and had four catches for 25 yards on four targets. He's now played the majority of three games and has failed to score a touchdown or top 10 PPR points. Heading into a bye in Week 6, there's little reason to stash Renfrow, especially in non-PPR leagues. ... Landry missed Week 5 with an ankle injury, and we're not sure if he'll be ready to go in Week 6 against the Bengals. With Michael Thomas (foot) expected to return in Week 6, and hopefully Chris Olave (concussion) is healthy, it's doubtful Landry will have a big role when everyone is 100 percent. He scored 18 PPR points in Week 1 at Atlanta but since then has combined for only 14 PPR points. ... Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Monday that the team is "playing the long game" with Jones because of his knee with the hope that he's good to go late in the season. That says it all. He's not worth rostering if he can't play.

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 27 REYDS 261 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.6 Meyers returned from his two-game absence with a knee injury in Week 5 against Detroit and had seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown on eight targets for 24 PPR points. He's now scored at least 18 PPR points in two of three games -- with two different quarterbacks -- and he should continue to be a target hog for the Patriots. Meyers should be a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues moving forward, with the chance to be a weekly starter in PPR. He's worth adding for 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB. Alec Pierce WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -2 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 222 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 We've had Pierce mentioned in this column for the past two weeks, and he just continues to produce. In Week 5 at Denver, Pierce had his best game of the season with eight catches for 81 yards on nine targets, and he's now scored at least 12 PPR points in consecutive outings. He is clearly the No. 2 option in the Colts passing game behind Michael Pittman, and Pierce can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver heading into Week 6 against the Jaguars. Pierce is worth 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 9 REYDS 90 TD 0 FPTS/G 4 Is Slayton now the No. 1 receiver for the Giants? That might be the case coming out of Week 5 at Green Bay when he had six catches for 79 yards on seven targets. Until we see Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) play, Daniel Jones might continue to lean on Slayton heading into Week 6 at Baltimore. It's worth adding Slayton in the majority of leagues to find out for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Devin Duvernay WR BAL Baltimore • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG BAL -5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 20 REYDS 226 TD 3 FPTS/G 12 There's a chance Rashod Bateman (foot) could return in Week 6 against the Giants, but if he's out again then Duvernay would be a quality No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. In Week 5 against Cincinnati with Bateman out, Duvernay had five catches for 54 yards on seven targets. He also added three carries for 24 yards. It's clear the Ravens were trying to get the ball in Duvernay's hands, and that could continue against the Giants if Bateman remains out. Duvernay is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC BUF -2.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 As of Monday, Isaiah McKenzie remained in the concussion protocol, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status. If McKenzie (50 percent rostered) can play in Week 6 at Kansas City then he has the chance to be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. But the same goes for Shakir if McKenzie is out. In Week 5 against Pittsburgh, Shakir stepped up with three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on five targets. We'll see if he earned a bigger role moving forward when everyone is healthy, and Shakir might have some staying power. It's never a bad idea to attach yourself to a great quarterback like Josh Allen, and Shakir is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA ARI -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 4th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 79 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 It's been a frustrating season for Moore after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury, but he finally played a big role in Week 5 against the Eagles with seven catches for 68 yards on eight targets, along with two carries for minus-7 yards. We should see Moore heavily involved again in Week 6 at Seattle, and he's worth using as a No. 3 receiver in PPR. Now, before you invest heavily in Moore off the waiver wire, keep in mind that DeAndre Hopkins (suspended) is eligible to return in Week 7, which could complicate things in Arizona's receiving corps. But for Week 6, Moore could be extremely helpful if his role remains the same. He's worth adding for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Zay Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 32 REYDS 185 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Jones had a rough game in Week 5 against Houston with three catches for 12 yards, but he had eight targets. He now has at least eight targets in three of four games, and maybe the down performance against the Texans had to do with Jones coming off an ankle injury, which forced him to miss Week 4 at Philadelphia. Marvin Jones (40 percent rostered) stepped up against Houston with seven catches for 104 yards on 11 targets, and he could be someone to keep an eye on. But long-term, Zay Jones has the higher ceiling, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in two of his first three games. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Marvin Jones is worth adding for 1 percent.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson and Austin Hooper.

Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson and Austin Hooper. Injuries of note: Darren Waller (hamstring), Kyle Pitts (hamstring), Pat Freiermuth (concussion), Dalton Schultz (knee), Dawson Knox (foot), Logan Thomas (calf) and Cameron Brate (concussion).

Darren Waller (hamstring), Kyle Pitts (hamstring), Pat Freiermuth (concussion), Dalton Schultz (knee), Dawson Knox (foot), Logan Thomas (calf) and Cameron Brate (concussion). Check to see if available: David Njoku (83 percent rostered). After a slow start in the first two weeks of the season, Njoku has been on fire in his past three outings. He has at least five catches for 73 yards in each game over that span, and he has two games with at least 14 PPR points. He will hopefully stay hot in Week 6 against New England, and Njoku is worth using as a No. 1 tight end in all leagues.

Drop candidates: Tyler Conklin (69 percent rostered), Dawson Knox (66 percent) and Mike Gesicki (49 percent). The quarterback change from Joe Flacco to Zach Wilson has crushed Conklin's Fantasy value, and it might be time to move on to a different tight end. Conklin has six targets in two games with Wilson for a combined eight PPR points after scoring at least 10 PPR points in each of the first three games with Flacco. ... Knox missed Week 5 against Pittsburgh with a foot injury and scored eight PPR points or less in each of the first four games. We don't know if he'll play in Week 6 at Kansas City, and Buffalo has a bye in Week 7. There's little reason to stash Knox while he's hurt. ... Gesicki has one game with more than four PPR points this season and only two games with more than one catch. It's doubtful he's going to become Fantasy relevant any time soon.

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 1 TAR 1 REYDS 2 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.2 For the Fantasy managers who trusted Hill in Week 5 against Seattle, he came through in a major way with nine carries for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and he also threw a touchdown pass. Hill has now scored a touchdown in three of the four games he's played, and finding the end zone is likely the only way he'll help your Fantasy roster. Despite being listed as a tight end, he has just one catch for 2 yards on one target. He's operating more like a running back with at least three carries in every outing. He's not going to score every week, but Hill can be used as a low-end starter in Week 6 against the Bengals. Hill is worth adding for 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO CIN -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 5th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 28 REYDS 157 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 Hurst might be the No. 1 tight end to add in all leagues, especially PPR, and his value will be boosted if Tee Higgins (ankle) is out in Week 6 at New Orleans. With Higgins hurt in Week 5 at Baltimore, Hurst had a season-high six catches for 53 yards, and he scored a touchdown on seven targets. He's now scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and he has three games this year with at least seven targets. Hurst should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 6 at New Orleans, and he should be added for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 168 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 Engram has two games this season where he's been featured for the Jaguars. One was last week against Houston with a season-high 10 targets, and he finished with six catches for a season-high 69 yards. The other was Week 2 against the Colts when he had eight targets for a season-high seven catches and 46 yards. We'll see how he does in the rematch with Indianapolis this week, but Engram should be considered a streaming option in Week 6. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT TB -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 76 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 We'll see if Cameron Brate (concussion) can return in Week 6 at Pittsburgh, but with him out in Week 5 against Atlanta, Otton stepped up for the Buccaneers with six catches for 43 yards on seven targets. We'll see if the rookie can do something similar against the Steelers, and he's worth using as a sleeper in PPR if Brate can't play. Otton is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Will Dissly TE SEA Seattle • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 23rd ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 15 REYDS 137 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Dissly is a touchdown-or-bust tight end, but this could be a good week to use him as a sleeper against the Cardinals. Arizona is No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four tight ends have scored at least 10 PPR points against the Cardinals this year. Dissly has three touchdowns on the season, and he could find the end zone this week in a favorable matchup. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Zach Gentry TE PIT Pittsburgh • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 9 REYDS 85 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.3 We don't know if Pat Freiermuth (concussion) will play in Week 6 against Tampa Bay, but there's a good chance he could be out after suffering his third head injury in the past two years. With Freiermuth leaving Week 5 at Buffalo, Gentry had five catches for 43 yards on six targets. The Steelers will likely be chasing points against the Buccaneers, and Kenny Pickett will be throwing for most of the game, which is what happened against the Bills when Pickett had 52 pass attempts. In deeper, tight-end premium leagues, Gentry could be a sleeper in Week 6. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Quintin Morris TE BUF Buffalo • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC BUF -2.5 O/U 53.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 In deeper, tight-end premium leagues, Morris could be worth adding if Dawson Knox (foot) is out in Week 6 at Kansas City. While he didn't have a big game against Pittsburgh in Week 5 with Knox out (three catches for 39 yards on five targets) -- and Knox hasn't exactly been lighting up the scoreboard -- we know finding quality tight ends in those formats are hard to find. Morris is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Patriots (39 percent rostered) at CLE

Colts (38 percent rostered) vs. JAC

Commanders (14 percent rostered) at CHI

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS