Fantasy Football Week 6 Wide Receiver Preview: Setting expectations for Tyreek Hill and Christian Kirk

It's not easy dealing with any player in their first game back from injury, but the way we do it often depends on the upside they possess and our concern about reinjury. Tyreek Hill and Christian Kirk are great examples.

Hill is on schedule returning from a broken clavicle and actually started practicing last week. There's no chance the Chiefs are bringing him back if re-injury is an actual concern. As for the upside? He was the No. 1 wide receiver in non-PPR last year.

There was some talk circulating that he could be involved in limited packages this week, so I cut his target rate from 25% where I'd normally put it to 20% this week. That knocked him all the way down to No. 7 in non-PPR and No. 13 in PPR. If Tyreek Hill is active on Sunday, you're starting him.

Christian Kirk is a slightly different story. He's attempting to come back from an ankle injury, which is more of a re-injury concern. He also doesn't have upside approaching Hill. Maybe most importantly, he plays in a late game on Sunday so we may not know his status when the games kick off.

Kirk is in my projections below as a low-end No. 3 receiver, but I'd advise sitting him unless you're desperate this week. The Falcons help his upside, but there's likely too much risk.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. This could give Golden Tate and Darius Slayton more opportunity but it's a terrible matchup. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle remain flex plays even with Hill back. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. In deeper leagues Jakobi Meyers could be interesting but mostly I expect a consolidation of targets around Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman and James White.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Josh Gordon WR NE New England • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG NE -16.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 35 REYDS 280 TD 1 FPTS/G 10 Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 17.7 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 44 REYDS 358 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.8 Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 7.2 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 30 REYDS 201 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.8 Stefon Diggs WR MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI MIN -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 10.3 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 23 REYDS 253 TD 1 FPTS/G 8

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Adds Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 56% Tate was a little bit disappointing in his first week as a starter, but this week's matchup against the Ravens might be even better than what he had last week. He has 22 targets over his past three games and is averaging around 7 yards per target, so you should consider his floor around nine PPR Fantasy points. That's good enough to be a borderline No. 3 until A.J. Green returns. Preston Williams WR MIA Miami • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats Ownership 12% Williams has 19 targets in Josh Rosen's two starts and now gets a matchup against a Washington defense surrendering the third-most Fantasy points to wide receivers. If the Dolphins figured a few things out over the bye we could see Williams morph into a rest-of-season contributor in Week 6.

Stashes Robby Anderson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 58% I don't want to start any Jets pass catchers in Darnold's first start back but there is certainly longterm appeal here. In theory an offense with Anderson, Le'Veon Bell and Chris Herndon should be able to move the ball and put up points. Unfortunately, at this point that's still just a theory. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 36% The quarterback situation is probably too bad to learn much about Johnson this week but he has out-targeted Smith-Schuster in the Steelers' last two games.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Larry Fitzgerald WR ARI Arizona • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $5,600 DraftKings $6,100 No team has given up more Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than the Falcons, so if he can't get it going this week, I may have to stop making this argument. Fitzgerald is the No. 1 option in this offense, but it just hasn't quite clicked the past two weeks. He's still dominating targets, but the Cardinals just haven't been able to put the ball in the end zone. I expect that to change this week, and at this price there's enormous upside. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 6 Prices FanDuel $6,400 DraftKings $6,300 Boyd has one game this season with fewer than 10 targets. His 37 catches are the fourth most amongst NFL receivers. A lack of touchdowns are the only thing keeping him from being ranked (and priced) like an elite NFL wide receiver. He's scored 22 Fantasy points in a game twice this season without needing a touchdown to help. Boyd has a huge ceiling each week and his volume should give him a better floor than he's shown.

Contrarian Plays Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 5 Prices FanDuel $5,900 DraftKings $5,000 We're guessing this early in the week, but I don't expect an underpriced Sutton to be that popular in a low-scoring game against a good Titans defense. Sutton had six more targets than Emmanuel Sanders in Week 5 and has 10 more since Week 3. He looks like the No. 1 receiver in this offense with enormous weekly upside.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank PPR Rank WR Non-PPR FPTs PPR FPTs 1 1 Amari Cooper 15.15 21.65 2 2 Michael Thomas 13.73 21.42 5 3 Tyler Boyd 13.36 21.21 4 4 Cooper Kupp 13.64 21.03 3 5 Chris Godwin 13.67 19.88 12 9 Keenan Allen 11.85 17.83 6 6 D.J. Chark 12.82 18.17 8 7 Julio Jones 12.31 17.98 11 8 Julian Edelman 12.12 17.95 15 10 DeAndre Hopkins 11.44 17.64 13 11 Larry Fitzgerald 11.83 17.56 10 12 Michael Gallup 12.18 17.51 7 13 Tyreek Hill 12.63 17.51 14 14 Tyler Lockett 11.63 17.37 9 15 Courtland Sutton 12.22 17.36 21 16 Robert Woods 10.54 16.65 18 17 Odell Beckham 10.99 15.55 22 18 JuJu Smith-Schuster 10.42 15.50 20 19 Will Fuller 10.71 15.46 16 20 Josh Gordon 11.12 15.24 17 21 Adam Thielen 11.01 15.23 26 22 Kenny Golladay 10.09 14.93 19 23 Terry McLaurin 10.86 14.79 27 24 Calvin Ridley 9.70 14.57 23 25 Mike Evans 10.25 14.39 24 26 Marquise Brown 10.19 14.36 25 27 Marvin Jones 10.16 14.28 33 28 Alshon Jeffery 8.65 14.26 28 29 Jarvis Landry 9.67 14.21 31 30 Emmanuel Sanders 9.28 13.96 29 31 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 9.42 13.53 39 32 Golden Tate 7.75 13.53 40 33 Mohamed Sanu 7.73 13.42 32 38 Mike Williams 9.12 12.84 30 34 Stefon Diggs 9.42 13.10 37 35 Christian Kirk 8.35 13.02 35 36 Auden Tate 8.60 12.88 34 37 D.J. Moore 8.62 12.87 36 39 Curtis Samuel 8.35 12.42 42 40 Dede Westbrook 7.54 12.27

