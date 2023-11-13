Awards season has arrived and Monday night Major League Baseball and the Baseball Writers Association of America announced the three finalists for each of the four major awards. Those awards are Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, and Manager of the Year.
As a reminder, these are regular season awards only. Voting was completed before the postseason began. Also, calling these players "finalists" is a bit of a misnomer. There is no second phase to the voting. The finalists are just the top three vote-getters for each award in each league.
Here is the awards announcement schedule. It is one award per league, so eight total, and all winners will be revealed during a live MLB Network broadcast at 6 p.m. ET.
- Monday, Nov. 13: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year
- Tuesday, Nov. 14: Manager of the Year
- Wednesday, Nov. 15: Cy Young
- Thursday, Nov. 16: Most Valuable Player
Here now are the 2023 MLB awards finalists. The players are listed alphabetically for each award.
Rookie of the Year
American League
National League
Manager of the Year
American League
National League
Earlier in the day Monday, Counsell left the Brewers to join the NL Central rival Cubs. Counsell's contract expired after the season and he was a free agent.
Cy Young
American League
National League
- Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks
- Blake Snell, Padres
- Logan Webb, Giants
Most Valuable Player
American League
- Shohei Ohtani, Angels
- Corey Seager, Rangers
- Marcus Semien, Rangers
National League
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
- Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
Here is our unofficial voting for each award from the final weekend of the regular season.