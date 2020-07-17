Watch Now: Summer Camp Games Begin Saturday ( 1:14 )

In 2018, the Mariners won 89 games despite playing an unbalanced schedule in the tough AL West. Those 89 wins were the franchise's most since 2003, but the upward trajectory was quickly reversed. The M's shortly thereafter undertook a sell-off, and last season they cratered to 68-94, their most losses since 2011. Things at the big-league level don't figure to be much better for Seattle in 2020, but the long-term outlook has gotten a bit brighter. Now let's have a closer look at the Mariners as the start of the upcoming season approaches.

Win total projection, odds

2020 Sportsline projection: 24-36, last place in AL West

24-36, last place in AL West World Series odds (via William Hill Sportsbook): 300/1

300/1 2019 record: 68-94, last place in AL West

Projected lineup

Shed Long Jr., 2B J.P. Crawford, SS Kyle Seager, 3B Tom Murphy, C Dan Vogelbach, DH Kyle Lews, RF Jake Fraley, LF Evan White, 1B Mallex Smith, CF

Bench: OF Braden Bishop, INF/OF Dee Gordon, INF/OF Tim Lopes, INF Dylan Moore, INF/C Austin Nola, INF/OF Patrick Wisdom

Last season, the Mariners ranked 10th in the AL in runs scored and also 10th in OPS. Throw in the run-suppressing nature of T-Mobile Park, and it was something close to an average offense. Two of their more productive hitters from last season -- catcher Omar Narvaez and outfielder Domingo Santana -- are elsewhere this season, so that's a near-term hit. Reflective of the ongoing rebuild, five of nine lineup spots will likely be occupied by hitters age 25 or younger.

Projected rotation

Marco Gonzales, LHP Yusei Kikuchi, LHP Justus Sheffield, LHP Kendall Graveman, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP

Seattle placed eighth in the AL last season with a rotation ERA of 5.21. However, they ranked 12th in FIP, which suggests they were a bit lucky to place in the middle of the pack in ERA. Gone from last year's squadron are Mike Leake and franchise legend Felix Hernandez. The most intriguing rotation sub-plot is whether the 24-year-old Sheffield -- one of the key gets in the November 2018 trade that sent James Paxton to the Yankees -- is ready to settle in as a big-league starter. He'll have that opportunity in 2020, albeit on an abbreviated basis.

Projected bullpen

Closer: Matt Magill, RHP

Matt Magill, RHP Setup: Yoshihisa Hirano, RHP; Erik Swanson, RHP; Austin Adams, RHP

Yoshihisa Hirano, RHP; Erik Swanson, RHP; Austin Adams, RHP Middle: Carl Edwards Jr., RHP; Brandon Brennan, RHP; Dan Altavilla, RHP; Taylor Williams, RHP; Taylor Gilbeau, LHP; Gerson Bautista, RHP

Carl Edwards Jr., RHP; Brandon Brennan, RHP; Dan Altavilla, RHP; Taylor Williams, RHP; Taylor Gilbeau, LHP; Gerson Bautista, RHP Long: Justin Dunn, RHP; Nestor Cortes, LHP; Yohan Ramirez, RHP

The M's ranked near the bottom of the AL in key bullpen indicators last season, and 2020 figures to go about the same. That said, predicting reliever outcomes across a 60-game sample is a fool's errand.

Schedule

Haniger's status

Barring a Kyle Seager renaissance, Mitch Haniger is probably the closest thing to a current star that the M's have on the roster. Haniger's 2019 was greatly compromised by injuries, but in 2018 he authored a 139 OPS+ with 68 extra-base hits. His efforts earned him an All-Star nod and an 11th-place finish in the AL MVP balloting. Haniger is still on the right side of age 30, so he should still be capable of such a peak. The problem, however, is his ongoing health issues.

Haniger is still recovering from a ruptured testicle that he suffered roughly a year ago, and that was followed by surgeries to repair a torn groin muscle and a herniated disk in his back. To say that least, that's a challenging run of health issues. Right now, Haniger is on the 45-day IL, and he'll be there to start the 2020 season. It's still quite possible that he'll play, but given the short season, the COVID-related uncertainties, and the strong likelihood that the Mariners won't be relevant in the standings, it also seems possible that Haniger will take the year off to focus on full recovery. If they don't get anything from Haniger this season, then take the under on that projected win total above.

Kelenic watch

The M's acquired outfield prospect Jerred Kelenic as part of the December 2018 whopper that sent Robinson Cano to the Mets. At the time, Kelenic was a consensus top-100 overall prospect, but thanks to a strong season across three levels in 2019 he's now a consensus top-10 prospect (our own R.J. Anderson ranked him No. 8 overall). Kelenic, who just turned 21, owns a slash line of .290/.366/.516 in two minor league seasons with 29 homers, 41 doubles, 11 triples, and 35 stolen bases in 173 games. Get a load of his lefty power stroke:

So when does Kelenic arrive? He's in the Mariners' 60-man player pool, but it seems unlikely he'll crack the roster to start the season. He may not see any action at the MLB level in 2020 considering he's played just 21 games at the Double-A level, but one can easily argue he's ready now. If M's fans do get a glimpse of Kelenic in 2020, then it'll be some measure of consolation in what's likely to be a lost season.

The postseason drought will (almost certainly) continue

Infamously, the Mariners are presently enduring the longest postseason drought in major North American professional team sports. Here's a look at the relevant "leaderboard":

MLB: Seattle Mariners: 18 years (last qualified in 2001)

18 years (last qualified in 2001) NFL: Cleveland Browns: 16 years (last qualified in 2002)

16 years (last qualified in 2002) NBA: Sacramento Kings: 13 years (last qualified in 2005-06)

13 years (last qualified in 2005-06) NHL: Buffalo Sabres: 8 years (last qualified in 2010-11)

Indeed, the M's haven't made the playoffs since '01, when they won 116 games. In the intervening years, the Mariners have managed seven winning seasons, but none of those has been sufficient to pass playoff muster. Unfortunately for M's fans, the abbreviated 2020 season isn't likely to break the streak.

You'll note the SportsLine projections up to for Seattle this year. In addition to forecasting a last place finish for the M's, SportsLine also gives them just a 3.0 percent chance of making the postseason. Across all of MLB, just the Orioles, Tigers, and Marlins have lower playoff odds at this juncture (yes, the Royals at 3.4 percent are given a slightly better chance than the Mariners). Defying those odds is much more possible in an abbreviated 60-game sprint -- that's the nature of smaller sample sizes -- but the expectation is that Seattle's absence from the postseason is going to nudge closer to two full decades.