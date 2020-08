Julio Teheran Not Injury Related 08-07-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 8

Andrelton Simmons Ankle 08-06-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

Tommy La Stella Neck 08-03-2020 Probable for Aug 4

Parker Markel Undisclosed 08-05-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 6

Dillon Peters Oblique 08-03-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 4

Justin Anderson Elbow 08-31-2021 Out for the season

Jose Quijada Undisclosed 08-05-2020 Expected to be out until at least Aug 6

Shohei Ohtani Forearm 08-03-2020 Probable for Aug 4