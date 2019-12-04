MLB hot stove: 10 teams that could take advantage of Mets' desire to unload salary and trade for Dominic Smith

Five weeks into the 2019-20 offseason, the New York Mets have been among the least active teams in baseball. They declined their $9.5 million club option on Juan Lagares, claimed former top prospect Stephen Gonsalves off waivers from the Twins, and that's about it. The Mets did name Carlos Beltran their new manager, so that's something. Otherwise it's been quiet in Queens.

As always, money is a question with the Mets. They're projected for a $174.4 million payroll next season according to Cot's Baseball Contracts, far above their $150.6 million Opening Day payroll this year. Either the Mets are going to run the highest payroll in franchise history by nearly $20 million next season, or they will shed payroll at some point this winter. Bet on the latter.

In fact, the Mets are considering packaging infielder Jed Lowrie and/or righty Jeurys Familia with promising young first baseman Dominic Smith in a trade to clear payroll, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Lowrie will make $9 million in 2020 and Familia will make $22 million from 2020-21. Smith is blocked at first base by Rookie of the Year Pete Alonso and is an obvious trade chip.

Attaching a young player to an undesirable contract in a trade is hardly unprecedented. Two years ago the Yankees gave the Padres righty Bryan Mitchell to take on the $13 million owed to Chase Headley. The Braves acquired Touki Toussaint from the Diamondbacks by taking on Bronson Arroyo and the $10 million remaining on his contract. It's a smart move for rebuilding teams.

Which clubs could help on the Mets by taking on Lowrie and/or Familia and in turn help themselves by acquiring Smith, a 24-year-old who authored a 134 OPS+ this past season and is under team control through 2024? These 10 clubs stand out: