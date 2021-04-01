As a new season in baseball approaches, so too does the need to stock up on MLB jerseys for the upcoming year. For some, that need is inspired by the addition of new players to one's favorite team. For others, it's a need inspired by the need to reaffirm one's support for stars that have remained.

Whatever the reason may be, they were purchased in droves and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand produced a list of the top-selling jerseys just before this upcoming season.

If you were to use this list as a barometer of popularity, perhaps the most notable bit of it, as the Associated Press notes in their write up of this list, is that Mike Trout finds himself tenth on this list behind young stars and, most shockingly, Enrique Hernandez (No. 9) of the Boston Red Sox. It obviously doesn't say anything about him as a player, but if Trout is supposed to be the best baseball has to offer, you'd perhaps expect him to outsell a mid-level Red Sox signing.

The rest of the list is a lot less surprising. Dodgers stars Mookie Betts (No. 1), Cody Bellinger (No. 2) and Clayton Kershaw (No. 5) see their names in the top 10 thanks to a combination of a recent World Series win -- the bandwagon effect on sales is real -- and being one of the largest markets in the country. Others, like Francisco Lindor (No. 7), have their sales pushed by their arrival to a new club.

Notable names not on the list include last season's AL MVP Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox, NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer -- who didn't get a Dodgers bump despite going there after being on the Reds last year -- and AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber.

Top Selling MLB jerseys heading into 2021 season