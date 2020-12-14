The new year is a little more than two weeks away and only 10 of our top 60 MLB free agents have signed, including only three of the top 20. There are still a lot of quality free agents who need to sign between now and spring training. With that in mind, here are the latest hot stove happenings.

Several teams after Hendriks

Liam Hendriks OAK • RP • 16 ERA 1.78 WHIP .67 IP 25.1 BB 3 K 37 View Profile

The Astros, Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Mets are pursuing free agent reliever Liam Hendriks, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan adds the Phillies are a team to watch now that Dave Dombrowski is heading their baseball operations. Our R.J. Anderson ranked Hendricks the No. 20 free agent on the market and the top reliever available.

Hendriks, 32 in February, has been claimed on waivers three times and traded three times in his career, and he was designated for assignment as recently as June 2018. While joining a contender would surely be preferable, Hendriks may simply take the largest contract offered to him given his circuitous career. He'll never have a better chance at a big payday.

Giants have discussed Bauer

Trevor Bauer CIN • SP • 27 ERA 1.73 WHIP .79 IP 73 BB 17 K 100 View Profile

The Giants have discussed signing free agent righty Trevor Bauer, reports John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle, though Shea cautions "they discuss top free agents every year," so this does not necessarily mean an aggressive pursuit will follow. Our R.J. Anderson ranked the reigning NL Cy Young winner the No. 3 free agent on the market and the top starter available.

Even after Kevin Gausman accepted the qualifying offer, the Giants are said to be looking to add to their rotation behind Gausman and Johnny Cueto. Drew Smyly signed a one-year deal with the Braves, Tyler Anderson was non-tendered earlier this month, and Tyler Beede is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. San Francisco's in-house rotation options include Logan Webb, Shaun Anderson, and Andrew Suarez.

D-Backs looking for bullpen help, righty outfielder

The Diamondbacks are not expected to be overly active this offseason but they are seeking bullpen help and a right-handed hitting outfielder, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Arizona traded closer Archie Bradley at the deadline (he was non-tendered by the Reds earlier this month) and incumbent corner outfielders David Peralta and Kole Calhoun are lefty hitters.

Prior to the pandemic, the D-Backs were set to open 2020 with a $106.7 million full season payroll. Their current 2021 projected payroll sits just over $90 million, so there's not much room to spend, especially if payroll comes down due to lost revenue. Arizona seems committed to giving top prospect Daulton Varsho the center field job following the Starling Marte trade.