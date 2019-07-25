MLB trade deadline rumors: Asking prices for Mets' Noah Syndergaard and Indians' Trevor Bauer remain high

We are six days away from the trade deadline and there really hasn't been a flurry of activity yet. Instead, a majority of the league remains within a hot streak of contention and the worry that there won't be enough sellers to make for a big trade deadline remains a legitimate concern. There are also more than enough teams who could go on a losing streak and become sellers before next Wednesday. A red-hot trade deadline still remains possible.

Asking prices for Syndergaard and Bauer remain high

New York Post's Joel Sherman reports that the prices for right-handed starters Noah Syndergaard and Trevor Bauer are still high, as the Mets and Indians try to figure out how much they can squeeze out of contending teams in need of starting pitching. More from Sherman:

The wild cards in the starting pitching market are Noah Syndergaard and Trevor Bauer. The Mets and Indians have set high prices on the talented righties and are gauging how much they could extract in a starting-pitcher-hungry market. Outside executives believe the Indians are more likely to trade than the Mets are. The presence of Bauer and Syndergaard would deepen the quality and quantity of the starting pitching market because a strong argument could be made that pair has the best stuff of any potentially available starters — and acquiring teams value stuff for the playoffs perhaps above all other attributes.

According to Sherman, the Indians would be able to make a deal with the Yankees for Bauer (citing the 2016 deadline trade with Andrew Miller), and notes that Bauer is New York's top choice in the market, but that they face competition from the Astros, Phillies and others.

Sherman also notes that there is a "strong belief" that the Mets will not complete a deal of this magnitude with the Yankees, and that the Astros and Padres are among the interested teams in Snydergaard. Sources have confirmed to CBS Sports's R.J. Anderson the Mets are listening to offers for Syndergaard, as well as reliever Edwin Diaz.

Bauer, 28, will be a free agent after next season while Syndergaard, 26, is not a free agent until after the 2021 season.

Yankees add to catcher depth in trade with Twins

With Yankees starting catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 groin strain, New York addressed its thinning depth at the catcher position via a trade with the Twins. On Thursday, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that the Yankees acquired catcher Brain Navarreto from Minnesota, but it was not reported what the Yankees sent the Twins in return. Navarreto, 24, was playing at Double-A for the Twins prior to the trade. He was hitting .177 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 40 games.

In response to Sanchez's second-half injury, the Yankees promoted Kyle Higashioka from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and named Austin Romine as the team's starting catcher in the meantime. The trade comes just after the Yankees took two out of three games from the first-place Twins, including Tuesday's wild game between the two contenders.

Stroman might have made his last start in Toronto

In this pitching-hungry market, Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman has been one of the names consistently mentioned in trade rumors. Stroman, 28, is cost-controlled through 2020. He's making $7.4 million this season and has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining.

On Wednesday, Stroman may have made his final start with the Blue Jays, a team he's been with since they drafted him in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft. The right-hander gave up one run on five hits with one walk with six strikeouts in seven innings, dropping his ERA for the season to 2.96. Here's what Stroman told MLB.com's Alexis Brudnicki postgame:

"I realized that it could have possibly been my last home start, so [I] definitely wanted to show the crowd some love," Stroman said. "Because the last seven years that I've been a Blue Jay, it's been unbelievable. "I said, 'This is my house,' because it is. I just thought it could be my last outing here. I've always been emotional. I feel like I've had a pretty good tenure as a Blue Jay. Hopefully, this will be my third [season] throwing 200 innings or more."

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the Braves are an "obvious suitor" for Stroman, and Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos was with the Blue Jays when Stroman came up.