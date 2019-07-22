MLB trade deadline: 10 prospects that could be dealt, including gems from the Yankees, Astros and Braves

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is now less than 10 days away. Because there will be no waiver period after July 31, teams will have to make calls on whether they're buying, selling, or standing pat earlier than normal. As such, front offices around the league will be evaluating a ton of scenarios over the next week-plus, including sizing up various prospects.

We decided to get in on the fun, too. Below you'll find our list of 10 prospects to keep in mind heading into the trade deadline. We're not saying each (or, necessarily, any) of these players will be on the move. But we've included them either because we suspect it's possible, or we've heard that they've surfaced in negotiations. The prospects are presented in alphabetical order.

1. Ian Anderson, SP, Braves

Originally the No. 3 pick in the 2016 draft, Ian Anderson has a starter's frame and the chance for three above-average offerings once he reaches full maturation, including a swing-and-miss curveball. The downside with Anderson is he continues to walk about four batters per nine innings in Double-A, which could postpone his big-league debut as he attempts to further refine his command. League sources have informed CBS Sports that the Braves are at least willing to discuss Anderson in negotiations, as Atlanta is loaded with young arms and continues its pursuit of a veteran frontline starter. Be it through trade or development, Anderson could prove to be the key in the Braves further upgrading their rotation over the coming months.

2. Jordan Balazovic, SP, Twins

We're including Jordan Balazovic because the Twins are shopping around for help and either he or Trevor Larnach is the best prospect they're willing to move (with Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff, and Brusdar Graterol deemed off limits). Balazovic won't turn 21 until later in the year, but he's dominated High-A and could continue to get better as his big frame fills out. Even if he doesn't, he has the makings of a mid-rotation starter thanks to good control over a deep arsenal.

3. Joey Cantillo, SP, Padres

The Padres are said to be aggressively pushing left-handed starter Joey Cantillo in trade talks. He's seen his velocity improve this season, but his stuff still doesn't match his outstanding numbers -- he's averaging nearly 12 strikeouts per nine innings in A-ball while topping out in the low-90s. Cantillo won't turn 20 until December, so the Padres are hoping some other team values him as a climber with more upside remaining. Considering he was the 468th pick in the 2017 draft, the Padres could be in line to get a big-time return on their initial investment.

4. Estevan Florial, OF, Yankees

Based on current indications, the Yankees seem intent on keeping right-handed prospect Deivi Garcia and outfielder Clint Frazier. Almost everyone else in the system is on the table, including outfielder Estevan Florial. Florial has missed significant time the past two seasons due to wrist injuries, but has the secondary skills to project as a likely big-league player. His bat will determine if he ever lives up to his star upside. It's unclear if Florial will be enough to front a deal for a top-of-the-rotation starter, so the Yankees may have to settle for less.

5. Sheldon Neuse, 3B, Athletics

As with Balazovic, we're using Sheldon Neuse as a stand-in for various Athletics prospects. The A's are looking for pitching help, and -- in the words of a rival front-office member -- are "willing to trade prospects." Neuse would make sense as an inclusion: He's about ready for primetime but has no hope of dethroning Matt Chapman as the A's third baseman. Oakland has tinkered with Neuse at other positions -- he's seen action at second, shortstop, and in left field this year -- but he could have more value to them as a trade chip.

6. Jesus Sanchez, OF, Rays

Earlier in the season we covered why outfielder Jesus Sanchez could be the key to the Rays' deadline plans. With Tampa Bay connected to numerous arms, including some of the top available on the market, it's time to revisit what makes Sanchez polarizing. He has the tools to be an above-average stick, yet his approach could limit how well he hits against advanced pitchers. To date, he's scuffled at both Double- and (in a limited sample) Triple-A. The Rays have continued to ask for money back in deals for above-average players, so Sanchez's shine coming off might not even matter when all is said and done.

7. Kyle Tucker, OF, Astros

There's been speculation that Kyle Tucker could be on the move as the Astros seek rotation help. A rival evaluator dismissed that thinking, saying "Tucker isn't going anywhere." Fair enough. Tucker has hit the snot out of the ball in Triple-A, but the Astros don't have a spot for him in their big-league lineup -- not yet, anyway, as Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick will each hit free agency after next season. If Tucker is staying put, the Astros would not appear to have the necessary top-shelf prospect required to land a frontline starter.

8. Brice Turang, SS, Brewers

If the Brewers are going to make a noteworthy move, they'll likely have to trade shortstop prospect Brice Turang. Keston Hiura is unavailable for obvious reasons, and the Brewers don't have many other high-quality prospects of note. (Milwaukee could try exporting Travis Shaw, though that would be selling low.) Turang won't turn 20 until the offseason and may end up with above-average grades for every tool but power, making him an intriguing prospect.

9. Luis Urias, 2B, Padres

Yes, we're including Luis Urias, who was promoted to the majors over the weekend. There is some belief the Padres would include Urias in a trade for a frontline starter. The odds of such a deal happening seem slim to us, but we wanted to note the possibility on the off chance that Urias is included as the top piece in a trade for Noah Syndergaard, Trevor Bauer, or whomever.

10. Bryse Wilson, SP, Braves

We'll end with Bryse Wilson, who is another one of those young Braves arms who could be moved as part of a deal for an established veteran. Wilson was Altanta's fourth-round pick in 2016. He's yet to establish a foothold on a big-league spot, but he has a quality fastball and boasts the physicality and tenaciousness scouts desire in mid-rotation starters.