All three 2019-20 All-NBA teams were announced Wednesday, and leading the way in votes were Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers forward LeBron James, both unanimous first team selections. The Rockets guard James Harden, Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and Lakers big man Anthony Davis round out the first team.

James' selection is the 16th All-NBA selection of his storied NBA career, and he has now earned the most All-NBA selections of all time. LeBron was previously tied with the likes of Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 15 All-NBA nominations. In addition, James' All-NBA First Team selection was the 13th of his career and also sets a new NBA record in that category.

Making the second team were the Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Thunder guard Chris Paul and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. The All-NBA third team is made up of Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Heat forward Jimmy Butler, Jazz center Rudy Gobert, 76ers guard Ben Simmons and Rockets guard Russell Westbrook.

Davis and James also made some history as they became the first teammates to appear on the All-NBA first team since Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire accomplished the feat with the Phoenix Suns during the 2006-07 season. Davis and James are also the first Lakers teammates to be selected to the All-NBA first feam since Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal achieved the honor for three consecutive seasons from 2001 to 2004.