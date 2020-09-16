The 2020 NBA conference finals matchups are now set. After knocking out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round, the Miami Heat are squaring off against the Boston Celtics, who defeated the defending-champion Toronto Raptors in order to advance. In the West, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets, who advanced after besting the heavily-favored Clippers in the semifinals.
Twenty-two teams entered the bubble and now only four remain. With so much exciting action already occurring, one can't help but get excited about what the rest of the postseason will have in store. That said, here's a look at the upcoming schedule for the 2020 NBA playoffs.
Thursday, Sept. 17
- Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 18
- Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET | TNT
Saturday, Sept. 19
- Game 3: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 20
- Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ET | TNT
Monday, Sept. 21
- Game 4: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, TBA | ESPN
Tuesday, Sept. 22
- Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET | TNT
Wednesday, Sept. 23
- Game 5: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, TBA | ESPN*
*If necessary
Thursday, Sept. 24
- Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET | TNT
Friday, Sept. 25
- Game 6: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, TBA | ESPN*
*If necessary
Saturday, Sept. 26
- Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. ET | TNT*
*If necessary
Sunday, Sept. 27
- Game 7: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, TBA | ESPN*
*If necessary
Monday, Sept. 28
- Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, TBA | TNT*
*If necessary
Wednesday, Sept. 30
- Game 7: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, TBA | TNT*
*If necessary
Completed games
Monday, Aug. 17
- Game 1: Denver Nuggets 135, Utah Jazz 125 (OT)
- Game 1: Toronto Raptors 134, Brooklyn Nets 110
- Game 1: Boston Celtics 109, Philadelphia 76ers 101
- Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers 118, Dallas Mavericks 110
Tuesday, Aug. 18
- Game 1: Orlando Magic 122, Milwaukee Bucks 110
- Game 1: Miami Heat 113, Indiana Pacers 101
- Game 1: Houston Rockets 123, Oklahoma City Thunder 108
- Game 1: Portland Trail Blazers 100, Los Angeles Lakers 93
Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Game 2: Toronto Raptors 104, Brooklyn Nets 99
- Game 2: Utah Jazz 124, Denver Nuggets 105
- Game 2: Boston Celtics 128, Philadelphia 76ers 101
- Game 2: Dallas Mavericks 127, Los Angeles Clippers 114
Thursday, Aug. 20
- Game 2: Miami Heat 109, Indiana Pacers 100
- Game 2: Houston Rockets 111, Oklahoma City Thunder 98
- Game 2: Milwaukee Bucks 111, Orlando Magic 96
- Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers 111, Portland Trail Blazers 88
Friday, Aug. 21
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors 117, Brooklyn Nets 92
- Game 3: Utah Jazz 124, Denver Nuggets 87
- Game 3: Boston Celtics 102, Philadelphia 76ers 94
- Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers 130, Dallas Mavericks 122
Saturday, Aug. 22
- Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks 121, Orlando Magic 107
- Game 3: Miami Heat 124, Indiana Pacers 115
- Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder 119, Houston Rockets 107 (OT)
- Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers 116, Portland Trail Blazers 108
Sunday, Aug. 23
- Game 4: Boston Celtics 110, Philadelphia 76ers 106
- Game 4: Dallas Mavericks 135, Los Angeles Clippers 133 OT
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors 150, Brooklyn Nets 122
- Game 4: Utah Jazz 129, Denver Nuggets 127
Monday, Aug. 24
- Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks 121, Orlando Magic 106
- Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder 117, Houston Rockets 114
- Game 4: Miami Heat 99, Indiana Pacers 87
- Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers 135, Portland Trail Blazers 115
Tuesday, Aug. 25
- Game 5: Denver Nuggets 117, Utah Jazz 107
- Game 5: Los Angeles Clippers 154, Dallas Mavericks 111
Saturday, Aug. 29
- Game 5: Milwaukee Bucks 118, Orlando Magic 104
- Game 5: Houston Rockets 114, Oklahoma City Thunder 80
- Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers 131, Portland Trail Blazers 122
Sunday, Aug. 30
- Game 1: Boston Celtics 112, Toronto Raptors 94
- Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers 111, Dallas Mavericks 97
- Game 6: Denver Nuggets 119, Utah Jazz 107
Monday, Aug. 31
- Game 1: Miami Heat 115, Milwaukee Bucks 104
- Game 6: Oklahoma City Thunder 104, Houston Rockets 100
Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Game 2: Boston Celtics 102, Toronto Raptors 99
- Game 7: Denver Nuggets 80, Utah Jazz 78
Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Game 2: Miami Heat 116, Milwaukee Bucks 114
- Game 7: Houston Rockets 104, Oklahoma City Thunder 102
Thursday, Sept. 3
- Game 3: Toronto Raptors 104, Boston Celtics 103
- Game 1: Los Angeles Clippers 120, Denver Nuggets 97
Friday, Sept. 4
- Game 3: Miami Heat 115, Milwaukee Bucks 100
- Game 1: Houston Rockets 112, Los Angeles Lakers 97
Saturday, Sept. 5
- Game 4: Toronto Raptors 100, Boston Celtics 93
- Game 2: Denver Nuggets 110, Los Angeles Clippers 101
Sunday, Sept. 6
- Game 4: Milwaukee Bucks 118, Miami Heat 115
- Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers 117, Houston Rockets 109
Monday, Sept. 7
- Game 5: Boston Celtics 111, Toronto Raptors 89
- Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers 113, Denver Nuggets 107
Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Game 5: Miami Heat 103, Milwaukee Bucks 94
- Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers 112, Houston Rockets 102
Wednesday, Sept. 9
- Game 6: Toronto Raptors 125, Boston Celtics 122 (2OT)
- Game 4: Los Angeles Clippers 96, Denver Nuggets 85
Thursday, Sept. 10
- Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers 110, Houston Rockets 100
Friday, Sept. 11
- Game 5: Denver Nuggets 111, Los Angeles Clippers 105
- Game 7: Boston Celtics 92, Toronto Raptors 87
Saturday, Sept. 12
- Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers 119, Houston Rockets 96
Sunday, Sept. 13
- Game 6: Denver Nuggets 111, Los Angeles Clippers 98
Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Game 1: Miami Heat 117, Boston Celtics 114
- Game 7: Denver Nuggets 104, Los Angeles Clippers 89