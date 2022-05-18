The Orlando Magic have won the 2022 lottery and will pick first in June's NBA Draft. Orlando had the Eastern Conference's worst record in the 2021-22 season with a 22-60 mark. The Magic trailed only the Rockets in the overall standings, but thanks to the NBA's new lottery rules, they had the same 14 percent odds as Houston. Now they've landed their first No. 1 pick since they selected Dwight Howard in 2004, and that will allow them to add an incredible prospect to one of the NBA's youngest rosters.

Joining the in the top four are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings in that order. The Thunder are the only team with multiple picks in the lottery, as they will select at No. 2 and No. 12. Houston had the NBA's worst record, but came up just shy of the top selection for the second year in a row. Sacramento was the surprise team in the top four. They went from No. 7 all the way up to No. 4.

Below, you can find the entire order for the lottery. The top four picks are the only ones determined via lottery, with the remaining 10 awarded in reverse order of record. You can view the entire NBA Draft order here.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on June 23, after the Finals have concluded and the entire league has shifted focus to the offseason. While this class lacks the surefire No. 1 pick last year's gave us in Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham, there are a number of prospects who can make a case for the top selection.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren has been among the favorites since the process began, and his rare combination of shooting and rim protection will make him an extremely coveted prospect. Auburn forward Jabari Smith and Duke forward Paolo Banchero will also be in the mix, and both are elite scorers for their position. The only guard widely believed to be in the running for the top selection is Purdue point guard Jaden Ivey, an elite athlete who impressed on college basketball's biggest stage in March.

A little bit of lottery luck can change the entire fortunes of a franchise. Cleveland jumped up to No. 3 last season, and with Evan Mobley at power forward, the Cavs nearly made it back to the first round of the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James left. Scottie Barnes actually did help lead the Toronto Raptors back to the playoffs after the Raptors jumped into the top four last summer, and he narrowly edged Mobley out for Rookie of the Year in the process. Tuesday night's results are going to have an enormous and immediate impact on both the 14 teams involved in the proceedings and the 16 watching at home.