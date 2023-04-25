The 2023 NBA playoffs roll on Tuesday night with three potential closeout games ... but we need to pause to reflect on two standout players who made for two amazing games Monday night. LeBron James, 38 years young, turned in his first 20-20 game in the playoffs to hold off the Grizzlies in overtime. In the earlier game, Jimmy Butler's 56-point eruption led the Heat to securing a hold on their series with the Bucks. The Lakers and Heat, both up 3-1, are in prime position to become the first play-in teams to win a postseason series.
Now, on to Tuesday night. Three teams are up 3-1. The Celtics will look to send the visiting Hawks, who'll be without the suspended Dejounte Murray, into the postseason. The Nuggets will go for the gentleman's sweep when they host the Timberwolves, and the Suns will try to eliminate the Clippers, who again will be without the services of Kawhi Leonard (knee).
The 76ers are the only team to have punched their ticket to the second round so far. Philly completed a sweep of the Nets on Saturday without Joel Embiid and await the Celtics-Hawks winner in Round 2.
Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.
2023 NBA playoff bracket
Monday, April 24
- Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1)
- Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 OT (Los Angeles leads 3-1)
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 3-1)
- Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9 p.m., NBA TV (Denver leads 3-1)
- Game 5: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT (Phoenix leads 3-1)
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m., NBA TV (New York leads 3-1)
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m., TNT (Series tied 2-2)
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
NBA playoff results
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93 (New York leads 3-1)
- Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125 (Series tied 2-2)
- Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 121 (Boston leads 3-1)
- Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT) (Denver leads 3-1)
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88 (Philadelphia wins 4-0)
- Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100 (Phoenix leads 3-1)
- Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99 (Miami leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101 (Los Angeles leads 2-1)
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122 (Boston leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79 (New York leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111 (Denver leads 3-0)
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97 (Philadelphia leads 3-0)
- Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97 (Sacramento leads 2-1)
- Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124 (Phoenix leads 2-1)
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
- Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
Friday, April 14 (play-in)
Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)
Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)