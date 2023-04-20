The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is in full swing, and three games are on Thursday night's schedule. In the East, the 76ers have the chance to go up 3-0 over the Nets, who will be back home in Brooklyn. Suns-Clippers resumes with Game 3 on Thursday as well with Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant continuing their epic postseason battle. The Warriors, down 2-0 against the Kings, are also hosting a Game 3. Golden State has never trailed 2-0 in a postseason series in the Stephen Curry era before, and the defending champs will have to try to get back into the series vs. Sacramento without the suspended Draymond Green.

The Grizzlies, Bucks and Nuggets were all winners at home on Wednesday night. Memphis and Milwaukee evened their series against the Lakers and Heat, respectively, while the Nuggets went up 2-0 over the Wolves.

Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.

2023 NBA playoff bracket

Kim O'Reilly / CBS Sports

All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). All times Eastern.

Thursday, April 20

Game 3 : 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

: 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Philadelphia leads 2-0) Game 3 : Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT (Sacramento leads 2-0)

: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT (Sacramento leads 2-0) Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV (Series tied, 1-1)

Friday, April 21

Game 3 : Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN (Boston leads 2-0)

: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN (Boston leads 2-0) Game 3 : Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC (Series tied 1-1)

: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC (Series tied 1-1) Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (Denver leads 2-0)

Saturday, April 22

Game 4 : 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT

: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT Game 4 : Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT

: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT Game 3 : Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)

: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1) Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)

Sunday, April 23

Game 4 : Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC

: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC Game 4 : Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC

: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC Game 4 : Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT

: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT

Monday, April 24

Game 5 : Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)

: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary) Game 4 : Bucks at Heat, TBD

: Bucks at Heat, TBD Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD

Tuesday, April 25

Game 5 : Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary) Game 5 : Clippers at Suns, TBD

: Clippers at Suns, TBD Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Wednesday, April 26

Game 5 : Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD

: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD Game 5 : Heat at Bucks, TBD

: Heat at Bucks, TBD Game 5 : Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD

: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD Game 5: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

Thursday, April 27

Game 6 : 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)

: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 : Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)

: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary)

Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)

Friday, April 27

Game 6 : Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)

: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 : Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)

: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary) Game 6 Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)

Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary) Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, April 28

Game 7 : Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)

: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary) Game 7 : Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary) Game 7 Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)

Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, April 29

Game 7 : Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)

: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary) Game 7 : Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)

: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)

Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary) Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)

NBA playoff results

Wednesday, April 19



Game 2 : Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)

: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2 : Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)

: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)

Tuesday, April 18

Game 2 : Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)

: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0) Game 2 : Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)

: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1) Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, April 17

Game 2 : 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)

: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0) Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)

Sunday, April 16

Game 1 : Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0) Game 1 : Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)

: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0) Game 1 : Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)

: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0) Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)

Saturday, April 15

Game 1 : 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)

: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0) Game 1 : Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)

: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0) Game 1 : Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)

: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0) Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)

Friday, April 14 (play-in)

Heat 102, Bulls 91

Timberwolves 120, Thunder 95

Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)

Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)