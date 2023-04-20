The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is in full swing, and three games are on Thursday night's schedule. In the East, the 76ers have the chance to go up 3-0 over the Nets, who will be back home in Brooklyn. Suns-Clippers resumes with Game 3 on Thursday as well with Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant continuing their epic postseason battle. The Warriors, down 2-0 against the Kings, are also hosting a Game 3. Golden State has never trailed 2-0 in a postseason series in the Stephen Curry era before, and the defending champs will have to try to get back into the series vs. Sacramento without the suspended Draymond Green.
The Grizzlies, Bucks and Nuggets were all winners at home on Wednesday night. Memphis and Milwaukee evened their series against the Lakers and Heat, respectively, while the Nuggets went up 2-0 over the Wolves.
Below is the daily playoff schedule as well as the results that are in so far, the playoff bracket, dates, times and TV info.
2023 NBA playoff bracket
Thursday, April 20
- Game 3: 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 3: Kings at Warriors, 10 p.m., TNT (Sacramento leads 2-0)
- Game 3: Suns at Clippers, 10:30 p.m., NBA TV (Series tied, 1-1)
Friday, April 21
- Game 3: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN (Boston leads 2-0)
- Game 3: Cavaliers at Knicks, 8:30 p.m., ABC (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 3: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (Denver leads 2-0)
Saturday, April 22
- Game 4: 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Suns at Clippers, 3:30 p.m., TNT
- Game 3: Bucks at Heat, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 3: Grizzlies at Lakers, 10 p.m., ESPN (Series tied 1-1)
Sunday, April 23
- Game 4: Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Kings at Warriors, 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Game 4: Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., TNT
- Game 4: Nuggets at Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m., TNT
Monday, April 24
- Game 5: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 4: Bucks at Heat, TBD
- Game 4: Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD
Tuesday, April 25
- Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 5: Clippers at Suns, TBD
- Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
Wednesday, April 26
- Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD
- Game 5: Heat at Bucks, TBD
- Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD
- Game 5: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
Thursday, April 27
- Game 6: 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Nuggets at Timberwolves, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Suns at Clippers, TBD (if necessary)
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Bucks at Heat, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6 Grizzlies at Lakers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Kings at Warriors, TBD (if necessary)
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7: Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7 Timberwolves at Nuggets, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Clippers at Suns, TBD (if necessary)
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7: Heat at Bucks, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Warriors at Kings, TBD (if necessary)
NBA playoff results
Wednesday, April 19
- Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Nuggets 122, Wolves 113 (Denver leads 2-0)
Tuesday, April 18
- Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106 (Boston leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90 (Series tied 1-1)
- Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109 (Series tied 1-1)
Monday, April 17
- Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84 (Philadelphia leads 2-0)
- Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106 (Sacramento leads 2-0)
Sunday, April 16
- Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117 (Miami leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
- Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80 (Denver leads 1-0)
Saturday, April 15
- Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101 (Philadelphia leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99 (Boston leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97 (New York leads 1-0)
- Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123 (Sacramento leads 1-0)
Friday, April 14 (play-in)
Wednesday, April 12 (play-in)
Tuesday, April 11 (play-in)
- Hawks 116, Heat 105
- Lakers 108 Timberwolves 102 (OT)