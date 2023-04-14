For the most part, road teams are loving the NBA's Play-In Tournament. The visiting Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder survived the first leg of their postseason/pre-playoff tests Wednesday, sending the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans into the lottery. No. 10 Chicago mounted a huge second-half comeback to stun No. 9 Toronto, 109-105, and now head to Miami to face the Heat in Friday's early game. The winner will get the East's No. 8 seed and open a first-round series against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon.

In the West, No. 10 Oklahoma City defeated the No. 9 New Orleans, 123-118, and will now head to Minnesota, who'll try to bounce back from some misadventures, both on and off the court. The Thunder-Timberwolves contest will determine which squad will meet the Denver Nuggets, the West's top team in the last of the eight first-round games this weekend.

Below is the playoff schedule, including dates, times and TV info for the play-in tournament and what we know of the first round so far. All games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

NBA postseason schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, April 14

Play-In Game 5: Bulls at Heat, 7 p.m., TNT

Saturday, April 15

Game 1 : (6) Nets at (3) 76ers, 1 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 16

Game 1 : (7) Lakers at (2) Grizzlies, 3 p.m., ABC

Monday, April 17

Game 2 : Nets at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, April 18

Game 2 : Hawks at Celtics, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Wednesday, April 19

Game 2 : Lakers at Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Thursday, April 20

Game 3 : 76ers at Nets, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, April 21

Game 3 : Celtics at Hawks, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 22

Game 4 : 76ers at Nets, 1 p.m., TNT

Sunday, April 23

Game 4 : Cavaliers at Knicks, 1 p.m., ABC

Monday, April 24

Game 5 : Nets at 76ers, TBD (if necessary)

Tuesday, April 25

Game 5 : Hawks at Celtics, TBD (if necessary)

Wednesday, April 26

Game 5 : Knicks at Cavaliers, TBD (if necessary)

Thursday, April 27

Game 6 : 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)

Friday, April 27

Game 6 : Bucks at TBD, TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, April 28

Game 7 : 76ers at Nets, TBD (if necessary)

Sunday, April 29

Game 7 : Bucks at TBD, TBD (if necessary)

NBA playoff scores

Wednesday, April 12

Play-In Game 3: Bulls 109, Raptors 105

Tuesday, April 11