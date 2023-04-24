There were two epic NBA playoff games Monday night -- and the word epic might be an understatement. On the strength of a 22-point, 20-rebound night, his first ever in the postseason, LeBron James, led the Los Angeles Lakers to an overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Earlier, Jimmy Butler scored a franchise-record 56 points, tied for the fourth-most ever in a playoff game, as the No. 8 Heat have pushed the top-seeded Bucks to the brink of elimination. The Lakers and the Heat, both up 3-1, had to go the play-in route to even make the playoff field, but now both are vying to become the first play-in team to win a postseason series.

Tuesday night will feature a trio of Game 5s, and the home team will be looking to end each of these series. The Celtics are trying to eliminate the Hawks, who'll be without Dejounte Murray (suspension), as the Nuggets will try to prevent the Timberwolves from turning their series into an even longer one. Meanwhile, the Clippers will once again be playing with Kawhi Leonard (knee), which has certainly helped the Suns grab a 3-1 series lead

Trying to keep up with the NBA playoffs? We have the latest results, as well as series-by-series schedules and streaming info below.

All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN, ABC and NBA TV can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).

Monday's results

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 3-1)

Tuesday's schedule

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 3-1)

Hawks at Celtics, 7:30 p.m., TNT (Boston leads 3-1) Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9 p.m., NBA TV (Denver leads 3-1)

Timberwolves at Nuggets, 9 p.m., NBA TV (Denver leads 3-1) Game 5: Clippers at Suns, 10 p.m., TNT (Phoenix leads 3-1)

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami leads 3-1)

Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117

Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122

Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99

Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114

Game 5: Heat at Bucks, Wednesday, April 26 (9:30 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Bucks at Heat, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Heat at Bucks, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston leads 3-1)

Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99

Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106

Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122

Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101

Game 5: Hawks at Celtics, Tuesday, April 25 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Celtics at Hawks, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Hawks at Celtics, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)

Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101

Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84

Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97

Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88

No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York leads 3-1)

Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97

Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90

Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79

Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93

Game 5: Knicks at Cavaliers, Wednesday, April 26 (7 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Cavaliers at Knicks, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Knicks at Cavaliers, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

Western Conference

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver leads 3-1)

Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113

Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111

Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)

Game 5: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Tuesday, April 25 (9 p.m., NBA TV)

Game 6: Nuggets at Timberwolves, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Timberwolves at Nuggets, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles leads 3-1)

Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112

Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93

Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101

Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)

Game 5: Lakers at Grizzlies, Wednesday, April 26 (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Grizzlies at Lakers, Friday, April 28 (TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Grizzlies, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Series tied 2-2)

Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123

Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106

Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97

Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125

Game 5: Warriors at Kings, Wednesday, April 26 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Kings at Warriors, Friday, April 28 (TBD)

Game 7: Warriors at Kings, Sunday, April 30 (TBD)*

No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix leads 3-1)

Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110

Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109

Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124

Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100

Game 5: Clippers at Suns, Tuesday, April 25 (10 p.m., TNT)

Game 6: Suns at Clippers, Thursday, April 27 (TBD)*

Game 7: Clippers at Suns, Saturday, April 29 (TBD)*

* - if necessary

2023 NBA playoff bracket