All of the four spots in the conference finals are now set. The Heat held off the Knicks to become only the second No. 8 seed -- joining the 1999 Knicks -- to reach the third round. They will face the Boston Celtics for the right to advance to the NBA Finals after Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to a dominant win over the 76ers in Game 7 on Sunday. That series will start Wednesday.
In the Western Conference, the Lakers eliminated the defending champion Warriors and will now take on the Nuggets. That series will start on Tuesday in Denver. The Lakers matched the Heat in becoming the first two play-in teams to reach the conference finals.
Trying to keep up with the NBA playoffs? We have the latest results, as well as series-by-series schedules and streaming info below.
All times listed are Eastern. Games on ESPN and ABC can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
Sunday's scores
- Game 7: Celtics 112, 76ers 88 (Boston wins series 4-3)
Series-by-Series schedules
Eastern Conference semifinals
No. 5 Knicks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-2)
Game 1: Heat 108, Knicks 101
Game 2: Knicks 111, Heat 105
Game 3: Heat 105, Knicks 86
Game 4: Heat 109, Knicks 101
Game 5: Knicks 112, Heat 103
Game 6: Heat 96, Knicks 92
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 3 76ers (Boston wins 4-3)
Game 1: 76ers 119, Celtics 115
Game 2: Celtics 121, 76ers 87
Game 3: Celtics 114, 76ers 102
Game 4: 76ers 116, Celtics 115 (OT)
Game 5: 76ers 115, Celtics 103
Game 6: Celtics 95, 76ers 86
Game 7: Celtics 112, 76ers 88
Eastern Conference finals
Game 1: Heat at Celtics, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Game 2: Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25, 8:30 p.m., TNT*
Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 p.m., TNT*
Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29, 8:30 p.m., TNT*
* - if necessary
Western Conference semifinals
No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns (Denver wins 4-2)
Game 1: Nuggets 125, Suns 107
Game 2: Nuggets 97, Suns 87
Game 3: Suns 121, Nuggets 114
Game 4: Suns 129, Nuggets 124
Game 5: Nuggets 118, Suns 102
Game 6: Nuggets 125, Suns 100
No. 6 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles wins 4-2)
Game 1: Lakers 117, Warriors 112
Game 2: Warriors 127, Lakers 100
Game 3: Lakers 127, Warriors 97
Game 4: Lakers 104, Warriors 101
Game 5: Warriors 121, Lakers 106
Game 6: Lakers 122, Warriors 101
Western Conference finals
Game 1: Lakers at Nuggets, Tuessday, May 16, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Lakers at Nuggets, Thursday, May 18, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, Saturday, May 20, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, Monday, May 22, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, Wednesday, May 24, 8:30 p.m., ESPN*
Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, Friday, May 26, 8:30 p.m., ESPN*
Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, Sunday, May 28, 8:30 p.m., ESPN*
* - if necessary
First-round results
No. 1 Bucks vs. No. 8 Heat (Miami wins 4-1)
Game 1: Heat 130, Bucks 117
Game 2: Bucks 138, Heat 122
Game 3: Heat 121, Bucks 99
Game 4: Heat 119, Bucks 114
Game 5: Heat 128, Bucks 126 (OT)
No. 2 Celtics vs. No. 7 Hawks (Boston wins 4-2)
Game 1: Celtics 112, Hawks 99
Game 2: Celtics 119, Hawks 106
Game 3: Hawks 130, Celtics 122
Game 4: Celtics 129, Hawks 101
Game 5: Hawks 119, Celtics 117
Game 6: Celtics 128, Hawks 120
No. 3 76ers vs. No. 6 Nets (Philadelphia wins 4-0)
Game 1: 76ers 121, Nets 101
Game 2: 76ers 96, Nets 84
Game 3: 76ers 102, Nets 97
Game 4: 76ers 96, Nets 88
No. 4 Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Knicks (New York wins 4-1)
Game 1: Knicks 101, Cavaliers 97
Game 2: Cavaliers 107, Knicks 90
Game 3: Knicks 99, Cavaliers 79
Game 4: Knicks 102, Cavaliers 93
Game 5: Knicks 106, Cavaliers 95
No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 8 Timberwolves (Denver wins 4-1)
Game 1: Nuggets 109, Timberwolves 80
Game 2: Nuggets 122, Timberwolves 113
Game 3: Nuggets 120, Timberwolves 111
Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Nuggets 108 (OT)
Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 109
No. 2 Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Lakers (Los Angeles wins 4-2)
Game 1: Lakers 128, Grizzlies 112
Game 2: Grizzlies 103, Lakers 93
Game 3: Lakers 111, Grizzlies 101
Game 4: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)
Game 5: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99
Game 6: Lakers 125, Grizzlies 85
No. 3 Kings vs. No. 6 Warriors (Golden State wins 4-3)
Game 1: Kings 126, Warriors 123
Game 2: Kings 114, Warriors 106
Game 3: Warriors 114, Kings 97
Game 4: Warriors 126, Kings 125
Game 5: Warriors 123, Kings 116
Game 6: Kings 118, Warriors 99
Game 7: Warriors 120, Kings 100
No. 4 Suns vs. No. 5 Clippers (Phoenix wins 4-1)
Game 1: Clippers 115, Suns 110
Game 2: Suns 123, Clippers 109
Game 3: Suns 129, Clippers 124
Game 4: Suns 112, Clippers 100
Game 5: Suns 136, Clippers 130