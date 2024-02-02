Last week the NBA announced the starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which were voted on by the fans, players and media. On Thursday night, the rosters for the annual showcase were filled out when the reserves were announced. Those selections were made by the league's head coaches, who picked two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players regardless of position.

As a reminder, the league has done away with the captain's picks format and has reverted back to the classic Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference matchup. Here's a look at the reserves from each conference.

Eastern Conference reserves

The Eastern Conference reserves are highlighted by a number of first-time All-Stars, including New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who has helped lead the team to the No. 3 seed. He's joined by teammate Julius Randle, who unfortunately suffered a dislocated shoulder late last month and is now unlikely to suit up.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, a leading candidate for Most Improved Player, and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the reigning Rookie of the Year, are the other players who will make their All-Star debut this year.

As a reminder, here are the East starters: Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Damian Lillard (Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Celtics), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), Joel Embiid (76ers). Embiid, however, is likely to miss the All-Star Game due to a knee injury.

Western Conference reserves

The West reserves are the total opposite of their East counterparts. This is a veteran group filled with a number of future Hall of Famers, including Steph Curry, Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard, all of whom were named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team at the 2022 All-Star Game.

Another notable fact is that both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have made the squad. Those two have helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to the top spot in the West and the second-best record in the league. For the first time in decades, the Wolves appear to be legitimate contenders.

As a reminder, here are the West starters: Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), LeBron James (Lakers), Kevin Durant (Suns), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets).

All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 16-18 in Indianapolis, which is hosting the event for the first time since 1985. As per usual, the action will begin on Friday with the Rising Stars Challenge, followed by the thrilling All-Star Saturday Night. The All-Star Game will then close the show on Sunday.

In addition to bringing back the classic East vs. West showdown, the league is also scrapping the Elam Ending. Instead of a target score in the fourth quarter, the teams will play a standard NBA game with four 12-minute quarters.