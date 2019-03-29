NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Trae Young, Luka Doncic back on top, as Young might close ROY gap in final weeks
Can Young gain enough momentum in the final handful of games to steal Rookie of the Year from Doncic?
With just a couple of weeks left in the NBA regular season, more and more rookies are getting a chance to prove themselves with increased minutes as teams try to plan for the future. As a result, players like Miles Bridges, Frank Jackson and Mitchell Robinson had some big games this week, but it's the old familiar faces that grace the top of this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
After another jaw-dropping week, Hawks point guard Trae Young takes back the top spot, dethroning Cavs guard Collin Sexton, who had been No. 1 for two straight weeks. Luka Doncic also moved past Sexton, but couldn't quite edge out Young this time in a familiar battle.
Though his production has still been great, Doncic is mired in a shooting slump and struggling with some lingering knee issues. The question is: If Doncic fades toward the end of the season as the Mavs keep losing games, and Young finishes with a flurry we know he's capable of, can Young close the gap in the Rookie of the Year race?
We have less than 10 games left to find out.
*Reminder: These rankings are based on the past week's performance, not the entire season
|1
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 2
"It's something that I worked on a lot in the offseason," Young said of his floater, "and I'm going to continue to work on it coming up (this summer). You have definitely have got to have it to be a high-level point guard."
|2
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 3
"He makes smart decisions, he scores, he gets his teammates involved," Nowitzki said. "He gets to the foul line -- he's really smart there -- he has a knack of getting fouled. I say it all year -- for a 19-20 year old, his overall aura and game is really impressive."
|3
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 1
|4
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 5
|5
Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF
Last week: 4
|6
Miles Bridges Charlotte Hornets SF
Last week: Unranked
|7
Frank Jackson New Orleans Pelicans PG
Last week: 10
|8
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: 6
|9
Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks C
Last week: Unranked
|10
Jalen Brunson Dallas Mavericks PG
Last week: 9
Dropped out
-
