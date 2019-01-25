NBA scores, highlights: James Harden, Kawhi Leonard go head-to-head; Bucks look to extend win streak against Hornets
The NBA has a 10-game schedule on tap for Friday evening
The Houston Rockets have been one of the most talked-about teams this season and a lot of that has to do with the campaign that James Harden is having. The Rockets superstar has scored at least 30 points in 21 consecutive games, which is one of the most impressive streaks that the NBA has ever seen. After scoring 61 points against the New York Knicks, Harden will look to help the Rockets knock off the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors have won three of their last four games despite not having Kawhi Leonard in the lineup in each of those contests, but the star swingman is set to return on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have risen to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee is currently riding a five-game winning streak and has raced out to a 34-12 record. The Bucks will face a Charlotte Hornets team that has playoff aspirations and saw star guard Kemba Walker earn the starting nod in next month's All-Star Game that is set to take place in Charlotte.
NBA schedule for Friday, Jan. 25
*All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Sacramento Kings at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
