Senior Bowl 2018: Observations from the first two practices in Mobile, Alabama

The week of Senior Bowl practices are finally underway, and both the North and the South clubs took to the field Tuesday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama, to show their skills to scouts, GMs, head coaches, and draft analysts like yours truly.

Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen of the North team headlined the second practice of the afternoon, but the South squad had plenty of noteworthy performances.

Practices will take place Wednesday and Thursday with walk-throughs on Friday before the game on Saturday afternoon.

Here are my observations from the first two practices of Senior Bowl week.

South Team

North Team