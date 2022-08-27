Drive Chart
CHI
CLE

CLE
2 Pass
0 Rush
22 YDS
0:44 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 CLE 47
2:45
J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to D.Peoples-Jones.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 CLE 36
3:02
J.Brissett pass short middle to Dav.Bell to CLE 47 for 11 yards (K.Gordon).
+11 YD
2ND & 10 CLE 25
3:23
J.Brissett pass short right to Dav.Bell to CLE 36 for 11 yards (K.Gordon).
No Gain
1ST & 10 CLE 25
3:29
J.Brissett pass incomplete short left.
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:29
T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
CHI
5 Pass
7 Rush
62 YDS
3:48 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:29
C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
+24 YD
1ST & 10 CLE 24
3:35
J.Fields pass deep right to C.Kmet for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
4TH & 1 CLE 26
4:04
J.Fields right guard to CLE 24 for 2 yards (I.Thomas).
+6 YD
3RD & 7 CLE 32
4:33
K.Herbert left tackle to CLE 26 for 6 yards (J.Phillips - P.Winfrey).
+4 YD
2ND & 11 CLE 36
5:13
J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to CLE 32 for 4 yards (L.Hill - T.Fields).
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 3:29
C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
Time of Pos 14:28 12:47
1st Downs 14 6
Rushing 3 1
Passing 9 5
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 1-4 0-5
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 200 122
Total Plays 29 26
Avg Gain 6.9 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 44 27
Rush Attempts 13 7
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 3.9
Net Yards Passing 156 95
Comp. - Att. 14-16 12-19
Yards Per Pass 9.8 5.0
Penalties - Yards 1-10 5-40
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-49.0 3-57.3
Return Yards 14 40
Punts - Returns 1-14 2-18
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-22
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 1-1 -100% 0-0 -0%
Goal to Go Eff. 0-0 -0% 0-0 -0%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bears 2-0 714--21
Browns 1-1 00--0
FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH
 156 PASS YDS 95
44 RUSH YDS 27
200 TOTAL YDS 122
Chicago
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Fields  1 QB
25
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 156 3 0 231.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 87 0 0 81.5
J. Fields 14/16 156 3 0 25
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Montgomery  32 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 28 0
D. Montgomery 9 28 0 13 3
J. Fields  1 QB
25
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Fields 2 11 0 9 25
K. Herbert  24 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
K. Herbert 2 5 0 6 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Pettis  86 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 37 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 25 0
D. Pettis 4 3 37 1 14 12
C. Kmet  85 TE
12
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 36 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 31 0
C. Kmet 3 3 36 1 24 12
R. Griffin  84 TE
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 1
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 22 1
R. Griffin 1 1 22 1 22 9
E. St. Brown  19 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 18 0
E. St. Brown 2 1 18 0 18 2
K. Herbert  24 RB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 2 0
K. Herbert 1 1 14 0 14 2
N. Webster  10 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 39 0
N. Webster 1 1 7 0 7 1
I. Coulter  82 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 51 0
I. Coulter 1 1 6 0 6 1
K. Blasingame  35 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
K. Blasingame 1 1 6 0 6 1
D. Mooney  11 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 32 0
D. Mooney 1 1 5 0 5 1
D. Montgomery  32 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
D. Montgomery 1 1 5 0 5 3
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
K. Gordon  6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Gordon 3-0 0.0 0 0
E. Hicks  37 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
E. Hicks 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Harris  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Harris 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Jones  93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 2-0 0.0 0 0
J. Thomas  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 0 0.0
J. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0 0
M. Adams  44 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Adams 2-1 0.0 0 0
K. Vildor  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Vildor 2-0 0.0 0 0
D. Cruikshank  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Cruikshank 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Morrow  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Morrow 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Pennel  63 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Pennel 1-0 0.0 0 0
L. Jackson  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0 0
D. Houston-Carson  36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Houston-Carson 0-1 0.0 0 0
G. Stroman  39 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Stroman 0-0 0.0 1 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Santos  2 K
3
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/4 4/4
C. Santos 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Gill  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 7
T. Gill 2 49.0 0 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Pettis 86 WR
12
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
D. Pettis 1 14.0 14 0
Cleveland
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
J. Brissett  7 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 95 0 1 94.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 95 0 1 94.6
J. Brissett 12/19 95 0 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Johnson  30 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
D. Johnson 6 23 0 9 3
D. Felton  25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Felton 1 4 0 4 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
D. Njoku  85 TE
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 34 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 7 0
D. Njoku 4 3 34 0 20 6
D. Bell  18 WR
4
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 46 0
D. Bell 2 2 22 0 11 4
H. Bryant  88 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 15 0
H. Bryant 2 2 15 0 11 3
D. Felton  25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 15 0
D. Felton 2 2 15 0 11 3
A. Schwartz  10 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 20 0
A. Schwartz 4 1 8 0 8 1
D. Peoples-Jones  11 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 4 0
D. Peoples-Jones 2 1 4 0 4 1
J. Stanton  40 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 22 0
J. Stanton 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Johnson  30 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 8 0
D. Johnson 1 1 -3 0 -3 3
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
J. Elliott  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Elliott 4-0 0.0 0 0
J. Phillips  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Phillips 3-1 0.0 0 0
T. Bryan  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Bryan 3-0 0.0 0 0
L. Hill  35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Hill 2-0 0.0 0 0
I. Thomas  58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
I. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0 0
M. Emerson  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
M. Emerson 1-2 0.0 0 0
J. Johnson  43 SS
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0 0
S. Takitaki  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Takitaki 1-1 0.0 0 1
G. Williams  26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Williams 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Owusu-Koramoah  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 1-0 0.0 0 0
S. Jolly  49 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Jolly 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Togiai  93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Togiai 1-0 0.0 0 0
I. Rochell  98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
I. Rochell 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Walker  5 MLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
A. Walker 0-3 0.0 0 0
P. Winfrey  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Winfrey 0-1 0.0 0 0
T. Fields II  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-8 0 0.0
T. Fields II 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York  3 K
0
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
3/4 5/5
C. York 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bojorquez  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 57.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 0 0
C. Bojorquez 3 57.3 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ford  34 RB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
J. Ford 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Felton 25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
D. Felton 1 9.0 9 0
E. Winston 18 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
E. Winston 1 9.0 9 0
