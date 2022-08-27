Punt 4 & 11 - CHI 19 (11:50 - 1st) T.Gill punts 58 yards to CLE 23 - Center-P.Scales. D.Felton to CLE 32 for 9 yards (D.Houston-Carson - C.Johnson).

No Gain 3 & 11 - CHI 19 (11:56 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Pettis [A.Wright].

No Gain 2 & 11 - CHI 19 (12:32 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 19 for no gain (J.Owusu-Koramoah - A.Walker).