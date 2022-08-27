Drive Chart
|
|
|CHI
|CLE
CLE
2 Pass
0 Rush
22 YDS
0:44 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 CLE 47
2:45
J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to D.Peoples-Jones.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 CLE 36
3:02
J.Brissett pass short middle to Dav.Bell to CLE 47 for 11 yards (K.Gordon).
+11 YD
2ND & 10 CLE 25
3:23
J.Brissett pass short right to Dav.Bell to CLE 36 for 11 yards (K.Gordon).
No Gain
1ST & 10 CLE 25
3:29
J.Brissett pass incomplete short left.
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:29
T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
CHI
5 Pass
7 Rush
62 YDS
3:48 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:29
C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
+24 YD
1ST & 10 CLE 24
3:35
J.Fields pass deep right to C.Kmet for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
4TH & 1 CLE 26
4:04
J.Fields right guard to CLE 24 for 2 yards (I.Thomas).
+6 YD
3RD & 7 CLE 32
4:33
K.Herbert left tackle to CLE 26 for 6 yards (J.Phillips - P.Winfrey).
+4 YD
2ND & 11 CLE 36
5:13
J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to CLE 32 for 4 yards (L.Hill - T.Fields).
21
0
20
0
14
0
Touchdown 13:49
J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
47
yds
1:54
pos
13
0
7
0
Touchdown 6:13
J.Fields pass deep left to R.Griffin for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
70
yds
4:01
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|14:28
|12:47
|1st Downs
|14
|6
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|0-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|200
|122
|Total Plays
|29
|26
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|27
|Rush Attempts
|13
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|156
|95
|Comp. - Att.
|14-16
|12-19
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-49.0
|3-57.3
|Return Yards
|14
|40
|Punts - Returns
|1-14
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|95
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|27
|
|
|200
|TOTAL YDS
|122
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Fields
|14/16
|156
|3
|0
|25
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|9
|28
|0
|13
|3
|
J. Fields 1 QB
25
FPTS
|J. Fields
|2
|11
|0
|9
|25
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|2
|5
|0
|6
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Pettis 86 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|4
|3
|37
|1
|14
|12
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
12
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|3
|36
|1
|24
|12
|
R. Griffin 84 TE
9
FPTS
|R. Griffin
|1
|1
|22
|1
|22
|9
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
2
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
N. Webster 10 WR
1
FPTS
|N. Webster
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
I. Coulter 82 WR
1
FPTS
|I. Coulter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
K. Blasingame 35 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Blasingame
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Gordon 6 CB
|K. Gordon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Hicks 37 SAF
|E. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 28 CB
|D. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vildor 22 CB
|K. Vildor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cruikshank 29 DB
|D. Cruikshank
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Pennel 63 DT
|M. Pennel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Jackson 23 CB
|L. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stroman 39 CB
|G. Stroman
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
3
FPTS
|C. Santos
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|2
|49.0
|0
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Pettis 86 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Brissett 7 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Brissett
|12/19
|95
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|6
|23
|0
|9
|3
|
D. Felton 25 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Felton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Njoku 85 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Njoku
|4
|3
|34
|0
|20
|6
|
D. Bell 18 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Bell
|2
|2
|22
|0
|11
|4
|
H. Bryant 88 TE
3
FPTS
|H. Bryant
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|3
|
D. Felton 25 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Felton
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|3
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Peoples-Jones 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Peoples-Jones
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Stanton 40 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Stanton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Elliott 96 DT
|J. Elliott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 50 LB
|J. Phillips
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bryan 99 DT
|T. Bryan
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hill 35 CB
|L. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Thomas 58 DE
|I. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 43 SS
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Takitaki 44 LB
|S. Takitaki
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
G. Williams 26 CB
|G. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 28 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jolly 49 DB
|S. Jolly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Togiai 93 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Walker 5 MLB
|A. Walker
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 97 DT
|P. Winfrey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fields II 42 LB
|T. Fields II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
0
FPTS
|C. York
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|3
|57.3
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 34 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ford
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Felton 25 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Felton
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
E. Winston 18 WR
0
FPTS
|E. Winston
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 47(2:45 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to D.Peoples-Jones.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(3:02 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short middle to Dav.Bell to CLE 47 for 11 yards (K.Gordon).
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 25(3:23 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to Dav.Bell to CLE 36 for 11 yards (K.Gordon).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25(3:29 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left.
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 2nd) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:29 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 24(3:35 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep right to C.Kmet for 24 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - CHI 26(4:04 - 2nd) J.Fields right guard to CLE 24 for 2 yards (I.Thomas).
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - CHI 32(4:33 - 2nd) K.Herbert left tackle to CLE 26 for 6 yards (J.Phillips - P.Winfrey).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - CHI 36(5:13 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to CLE 32 for 4 yards (L.Hill - T.Fields).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 35(5:49 - 2nd) K.Herbert left guard to CLE 36 for -1 yards (S.Jolly).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 49(6:24 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to K.Herbert to CLE 35 for 14 yards (T.Togiai).
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 44(6:56 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to N.Webster ran ob at CLE 49 for 7 yards (L.Hill).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 38(7:17 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to I.Coulter to CHI 44 for 6 yards (S.Takitaki).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 44(7:27 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left intended for A.Schwartz INTERCEPTED by G.Stroman at CHI 38. G.Stroman to CHI 38 for no gain (D.Njoku).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 45(8:07 - 2nd) D.Johnson left end to CHI 44 for 1 yard (Ju.Jones).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 44(8:42 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short left to H.Bryant to CHI 45 for 11 yards (D.Cruikshank).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 24(9:14 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass deep right to D.Njoku to CLE 44 for 20 yards (E.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - CHI 45(9:23 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 40 yards to CLE 15 - Center-P.Scales. E.Winston to CLE 24 for 9 yards (D.Cruikshank).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 40(10:03 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Montgomery to CHI 45 for 5 yards (T.Bryan - J.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CHI 40(10:40 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 40 for no gain (J.Elliott).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 36(11:13 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 40 for 4 yards (J.Elliott - A.Walker).
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 25(11:37 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis to CHI 36 for 11 yards. Penalty on CLE-G.Williams - Illegal Contact - declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 23(12:15 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 25 for 2 yards (J.Elliott).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 23(12:20 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short middle to E.St. Brown [T.Bryan].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CLE 30(12:27 - 2nd) C.Bojorquez punts 52 yards to CHI 18 - Center-C.Hughlett - out of bounds. PENALTY on CLE-L.Hill - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 18.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CLE 30(12:31 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to D.Njoku (K.Gordon). Penalty on CLE-D.Njoku - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|-3 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 33(13:13 - 2nd) J.Brissett pass short right to D.Johnson to CLE 30 for -3 yards (K.Vildor).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 24(13:37 - 2nd) D.Johnson left tackle to CLE 33 for 9 yards (E.Hicks).
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 63 yards from CHI 35 to CLE 2. J.Ford to CLE 24 for 22 yards (J.Thomas - K.Vildor).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 12(13:49 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 12(14:25 - 2nd) D.Montgomery right guard to CLE 12 for no gain (I.Rochell).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left guard pushed ob at CLE 12 for 13 yards (A.Walker; M.Emerson).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 43(0:20 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep right to E.St. Brown to CLE 25 for 18 yards (S.Takitaki; M.Emerson). FUMBLES (S.Takitaki) - ball out of bounds at CLE 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 48(0:37 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CLE 48 for 4 yards (J.Elliott). PENALTY on CLE-T.Bryan - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 2 - CLE 40(0:42 - 1st) C.York 58 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CLE 40(0:47 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right to J.Stanton.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 44(1:28 - 1st) D.Felton left end pushed ob at CHI 40 for 4 yards (D.Harris).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 48(2:04 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short right to H.Bryant to CHI 44 for 4 yards (J.Thomas).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - CLE 45(2:42 - 1st) D.Johnson right tackle pushed ob at CHI 48 for 7 yards (M.Adams).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(3:18 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to A.Schwartz to CLE 45 for 8 yards (J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - CLE 33(3:56 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 37 for 4 yards (M.Adams).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - CLE 22(4:42 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short middle to D.Felton to CLE 33 for 11 yards (N.Morrow) [T.Coley].
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - CLE 18(5:22 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Peoples-Jones to CLE 22 for 4 yards (D.Harris).
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - CLE 15(6:02 - 1st) D.Johnson left end to CLE 18 for 3 yards (K.Gordon - D.Houston-Carson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 25(6:08 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short right [T.Coley]. PENALTY on CLE-E.Pocic - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 25 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:08 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+22 YD
1 & 5 - CHI 22(6:13 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep left to R.Griffin for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 27(6:30 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-T.Togiai - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 27 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 35(6:53 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to CLE 27 for 8 yards (J.Phillips). CLE-G.Delpit was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - CHI 49(7:29 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Pettis to CLE 35 for 14 yards (G.Williams).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHI 39(7:57 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CLE 15 for 24 yards (M.Emerson). PENALTY on CHI-R.Griffin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CLE 39 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - CHI 37(8:24 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end to CHI 46 for 9 yards (J.Phillips). PENALTY on CLE-J.Phillips - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at CHI 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 32(9:00 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to D.Mooney pushed ob at CHI 37 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 26(9:36 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to K.Blasingame to CHI 32 for 6 yards (M.Emerson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(10:09 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 26 for 6 yards (T.Bryan - J.Phillips).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - CLE 40(10:20 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 60 yards to end zone - Center-C.Hughlett - Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CLE 40(10:27 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete deep left to A.Schwartz.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 36(11:05 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Felton to CLE 40 for 4 yards (M.Pennel).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 32(11:38 - 1st) D.Johnson right tackle to CLE 36 for 4 yards (K.Vildor - M.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - CHI 19(11:50 - 1st) T.Gill punts 58 yards to CLE 23 - Center-P.Scales. D.Felton to CLE 32 for 9 yards (D.Houston-Carson - C.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CHI 19(11:56 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to D.Pettis [A.Wright].
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CHI 19(12:32 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 19 for no gain (J.Owusu-Koramoah - A.Walker).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(13:17 - 1st) D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 19 for -1 yards (T.Bryan).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - CLE 34(13:32 - 1st) C.Bojorquez punts 60 yards to CHI 6 - Center-C.Hughlett. D.Pettis ran ob at CHI 20 for 14 yards (J.Johnson).
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - CLE 24(14:17 - 1st) J.Brissett pass short left to D.Njoku to CLE 34 for 10 yards (L.Jackson).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 25(14:56 - 1st) D.Johnson right guard to CLE 24 for -1 yards (Ju.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Brissett pass incomplete short left to A.Schwartz.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
