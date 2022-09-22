|
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Two games into the season, the Super Bowl appears to be an attainable goal for the Buffalo Bills.
The Bills returned mostly the same offense that fell just short against Kansas City in a divisional-round thriller last year and retooled their defensive front with additions including Von Miller. They've looked like one of the best teams in the NFL through the first two weeks of the season thanks to convincing wins over the defending champion Rams and the Titans, last year's AFC No. 1 seed.
Up next is a Miami Dolphins team that looks to be a contender in the AFC behind its confident first-year coach and electric offensive weapons.
''The Buffalo Bills have won the division and done an unbelievable job in all three phases,'' Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, ''so what better for the Miami Dolphins, that's a young team that is really invested and they're very eager to play football, what better opportunity than playing the best and seeing where you're at?''
The Bills (2-0) and Dolphins (2-0) enter Sunday's game in South Florida with two of the top performing offenses so far this season, but Buffalo has dominated the series in recent years.
The Bills have won the last seven meetings, and beat the Dolphins 35-0 in Week 2 last year.
This isn't quite the same Miami team that Buffalo has faced in years past, however. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been a tough receiving duo to stop, mostly because opposing defenders haven't been able to catch them.
Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards with 284. He has 19 receptions and two touchdowns. Waddle has 16 receptions, 240 yards and three touchdowns.
''We've gone up against both of them before, but now they're on the same field,'' Bills coach Sean McDermott said. ''I always thought they were a talented football team over the last couple of years, going against Miami that is, and now adding Tyreek Hill to that mix, they've got a tremendous amount of playmakers on that team.''
As good as the Bills have been behind Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and their bevy of weapons, Buffalo hasn't escaped the first two weeks of the season without adversity.
The Bills have a rash of injuries in their secondary, including neck injuries to safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Dane Jackson. Rookie cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford could be given the task of lining up against Waddle and Hill.
''The production that they've given us, the games haven't been too big for them,'' Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said of Elam and Benford. ''So if it comes to that, where they would have to both start, we'd be confident with both of them out there for sure. ''
`HE'S A BEAST'
Josh Allen's rocket arm and tough-to-tackle frame have given teams fits.
He passed for 317 yards and four touchdowns against Tennessee, which was his fifth game with at least four touchdowns and no interceptions since 2020. He's fourth in the NFL in total passing yards with 614.
''He's a beast. I don't know what else to say about him,'' Miami's Tua Tagovailoa said. ''I mean the guy runs the ball when he needs to, extends plays with his legs. He can get the ball down the field and he gets the ball to his playmakers.''
TAKING ON TUA
The Bills are 3-0 against Tagovailoa, including what turned out to be his brief start in last September's 35-0 win. Tagovailoa completed one of four attempts for 13 yards over two series before being forced out by a rib injury sustained when he was hit by Buffalo's A.J. Epenesa.
Tagovailoa's best outing against Buffalo came in a 52-26 loss in the 2020 season finale against many of the Bills' backups. He went 35 of 58 for 361 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.
FINS FAMILIAR WITH PHILLIPS
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips never panned out in Miami, where he was a second-round pick in 2015. Released by Miami in 2018, he was immediately claimed by the Bills, where he blossomed into a regular before signing a three-year contract with Arizona as a free agent in 2020.
Phillips is back in Buffalo after signing a one-year deal this offseason, and he's already playing a disruptive role as part of a retooled defensive front.
''We're not surprised by his production and the impact he's had,'' Frazier said.
SUNDAY DEBUT
The Bills are finally getting a chance to play on a Sunday, and in the daytime no less, after opening the season with two prime-time outings.
Buffalo played in the NFL's season opener, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Sept. 8, and then had to wait 11 days before beating the Titans 41-7 on Monday night. The Bills are currently scheduled to play seven more games at 1 p.m. on Sundays, with at least three more prime-time outings, plus a Thanksgiving Day date at Detroit.
McDermott adjusted to the short week by having a walk-through session on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's first practice.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|13:59
|4:07
|1st Downs
|11
|2
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|9
|0
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|141
|23
|Total Plays
|27
|9
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|2.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|8
|13
|Rush Attempts
|7
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|133
|10
|Comp. - Att.
|15-17
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|2.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-5
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-59.0
|Return Yards
|6
|31
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-31
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|133
|PASS YDS
|10
|
|
|8
|RUSH YDS
|13
|
|
|141
|TOTAL YDS
|23
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Allen
|15/17
|150
|2
|0
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|3
|3
|0
|4
|14
|
J. Allen 17 QB
16
FPTS
|J. Allen
|2
|3
|0
|3
|16
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
13
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|3
|3
|42
|1
|27
|13
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
14
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|5
|5
|37
|1
|19
|14
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
4
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|2
|2
|27
|0
|28
|4
|
R. Gilliam 41 FB
4
FPTS
|R. Gilliam
|2
|2
|22
|0
|14
|4
|
J. Kumerow 15 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Kumerow
|2
|2
|14
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Knox 88 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Knox
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
G. Davis 13 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Milano 58 OLB
|M. Milano
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
2
FPTS
|T. Bass
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
0
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|2/4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
6
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|9
|1
|8
|6
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
A. Ingold 30 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Ingold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Jones 29 SS
|B. Jones
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 ILB
|J. Baker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Howard 25 CB
|X. Howard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ingram 6 OLB
|M. Ingram
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|
K. Kohou 28 CB
|K. Kohou
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Needham 40 CB
|N. Needham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 FS
|J. Holland
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
E. Roberts 52 ILB
|E. Roberts
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 15 OLB
|J. Phillips
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DE
|C. Wilkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
1
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|1
|59.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Mostert 31 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Mostert
|2
|15.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - BUF 8(12:03 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 9(12:48 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to MIA 8 for 1 yard (D.Riley).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BUF 9(12:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right.
|+27 YD
2 & 19 - BUF 36(13:39 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep left to I.McKenzie to MIA 9 for 27 yards (K.Kohou) [E.Ogbah].
|Fumble
1 & 10 - BUF 27(14:21 - 2nd) J.Allen sacked at MIA 36 for -9 yards (M.Ingram). FUMBLES (M.Ingram) [M.Ingram] - recovered by BUF-S.Brown at MIA 36.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - BUF 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to MIA 27 for 3 yards (Br.Jones; C.Wilkins).
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - BUF 37(0:07 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary to MIA 30 for 7 yards (N.Needham).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BUF 37(0:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short middle to G.Davis (D.Riley).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 38(0:49 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to MIA 37 for 1 yard (J.Jenkins; A.Van Ginkel).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(1:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to J.Kumerow pushed ob at MIA 38 for 10 yards (Br.Jones). BUF-J.Kumerow was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 48(1:53 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to J.Kumerow pushed ob at MIA 48 for 4 yards (X.Howard).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 40(2:30 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to BUF 48 for 8 yards (Z.Sieler; Br.Jones).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 32(3:06 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to BUF 40 for 8 yards (J.Baker).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(3:37 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie pushed ob at BUF 32 for 7 yards (N.Needham).
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 1st) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MIA 1(3:39 - 1st) C.Edmonds up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MIA 1(4:25 - 1st) A.Ingold left guard to BUF 1 for no gain (D.Jones - S.Lawson).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MIA 1(4:48 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa up the middle to BUF 1 for no gain (S.Lawson). PENALTY on BUF-S.Lawson - Defensive Offside - 0 yards - enforced at BUF 1 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MIA 6(5:13 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield to BUF 1 for 5 yards (K.Elam).
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
3 & 8 - BUF 14(5:19 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at BUF 5 for -9 yards (J.Holland). FUMBLES (J.Holland) - RECOVERED by MIA-M.Ingram at BUF 7. M.Ingram to BUF 6 for 1 yard (D.Knox).
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 13(6:04 - 1st) Z.Moss left tackle to BUF 14 for 1 yard (Z.Sieler - E.Roberts).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 12(6:37 - 1st) Z.Moss left guard to BUF 13 for 1 yard (J.Baker - Z.Sieler).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIA 35(6:47 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 59 yards to BUF 6 - Center-B.Ferguson. J.Crowder ran ob at BUF 12 for 6 yards (D.Smythe).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIA 35(7:21 - 1st) R.Mostert left guard to MIA 35 for no gain (M.Milano).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MIA 35(7:25 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to R.Mostert (V.Miller).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 27(8:00 - 1st) C.Edmonds right guard to MIA 35 for 8 yards (M.Milano).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MIA 22(8:16 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield pushed ob at MIA 31 for 9 yards (C.Benford). PENALTY on BUF-C.Benford - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 22 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - MIA 17(8:54 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short middle to D.Smythe to MIA 22 for 5 yards (T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIA 17(8:58 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete deep right to A.Ingold.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIA 22(8:58 - 1st) PENALTY on MIA-C.Williams - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 22 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 57 yards from BUF 35 to MIA 8. R.Mostert pushed ob at MIA 22 for 14 yards (C.Lewis).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - BUF 2(9:06 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BUF 1(9:50 - 1st) J.Allen sacked at MIA 2 for -1 yards (M.Ingram).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 5(10:33 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to MIA 1 for 4 yards (Br.Jones).
|Fumble
1 & Goal - BUF 4(11:15 - 1st) J.Allen FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIA 5 - and recovers at MIA 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BUF 8(11:41 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to S.Diggs to MIA 9 for -1 yards (K.Kohou - X.Howard). PENALTY on MIA-X.Howard - Unnecessary Roughness - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 9.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 16(12:27 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to R.Gilliam to MIA 8 for 8 yards (Br.Jones - E.Roberts).
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - BUF 30(13:09 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to R.Gilliam to MIA 16 for 14 yards (E.Roberts).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 28(13:51 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to MIA 30 for -2 yards (E.Roberts; J.Phillips).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 47(14:32 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to MIA 28 for 19 yards (J.Baker).
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep middle to S.Diggs to MIA 47 for 28 yards (X.Howard). Miami challenged the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
