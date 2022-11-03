|
Seahawks-Cardinals Preview
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Kliff Kingsbury still believes his Arizona Cardinals can be one of the NFL's best offensive teams. He likes his players, likes their demeanor and likes the game plan he and his assistants put together each week.
One of these days, he might even get to use it.
The problem is the Cardinals have fallen behind so quickly in most games that they've immediately had to improvise, throwing out a big chunk of their playbook before the first quarter ends. Through eight games, they've trailed 91% of the time.
''When you're playing from behind that much, you don't even get into your game plan,'' Kingsbury said. ''You don't even really get to see what type of team you have.''
Given the fact the Cardinals (3-5) have trailed so much, it's a minor miracle they're still talking about making the playoffs. They're still just two games behind in the NFC West when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
The Seahawks are the surprise leaders of the division with a 5-3 record. The Cardinals play three division opponents in a row starting with Sunday's game.
''The sense of urgency's got to be at an all-time high,'' Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said. ''A lot of guys understand that. They know what's at stake and they know where we can take this thing or we can let it slip away, but everything is right there for us.''
Seattle has won three straight games, largely thanks to the performance of veteran quarterback Geno Smith, who leads the NFL with a 72.7% completion percentage and is third in the league with a 107.2 passer rating.
The teams played each other just three weeks ago, with Seattle earning a 19-9 win.
But the Cardinals are a different team since that game, particularly on offense. Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins has returned after being suspended the first six games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Hopkins has caught 22 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown since his return. He's already the team's third-leading receiver despite playing just two games.
''It's different in that they know that he is out there, and they are using the heck out of him,'' Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. ''He has been targeted a ton since he has been back, and he has come through and made terrific plays.''
WOOLEN VS. HOPKINS
When the Seahawks and Cardinals played a few weeks ago, rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen capped the victory for Seattle by intercepting his fourth pass of the season with less than four minutes remaining. The rookie has been terrific and is getting respected to the point he was targeted only a couple of times last week by the Giants.
But in that first meeting against the Cardinals, Hopkins was still sidelined while serving his suspension. And Hopkins has looked to be back in his old form. While Woolen is isolated to the left side of the offense, the Seahawks expect there will be several matchups between the rookie and Hopkins.
''There's nobody that catches the ball better than him. There's nobody that can make the plays and play on the ball better than DeAndre,'' Carroll said. ''We are going to be running with him and he still has a chance to make a play. So, it's a big challenge for our guys. It's a great challenge for our guys.''
ANDERSON'S TIME
The Cardinals made a big move a few weeks ago, acquiring receiver Robbie Anderson from the Panthers to boost their offense when Marquise Brown went down with a foot injury.
But Anderson hasn't produced in his first two games.
One reason mid-season trades in the NFL are still fairly rare is teams have big and complicated playbooks. Some players take a few weeks to get acclimated. Anderson falls in that category.
He has been targeted four times over the past two games, but has zero catches. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2020.
''I think he's a very smart player and he understands what we're doing now,'' Murray said. ''This is Week Three for him, so he'll be up to speed by this weekend, for sure.''
WALK(ER) THIS WAY
Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III made his first start in the first meeting against the Cardinals and rushed for 97 yards on 21 carries. He followed up with a career-best 167 yards against the Chargers, but last week was limited to 51 yards on 18 carries against the Giants.
Even with the struggles against the Giants, Walker managed a highlight moment with a game-clinching 16-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes.
Walker is almost halfway to 1,000 yards as a rookie and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
TURN BACK THE CLOCK
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt had two sacks last week against the Vikings, providing a flash of the excellence that was reminiscent of the early 2010s.
Watt was the AP's NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, `14 and '15, but age and injuries have worked to cut his production in recent seasons. He's on pace for about 10 sacks this year, which would be his most since 2018.
BLUE ARIZONA
Seattle has made the most of its trips to the desert over the past decade. The Seahawks are 7-1-1 in their last nine road games against the Cardinals.
Seattle's only loss during that stretch was a 37-34 overtime defeat during the 2020 season. Seattle beat Arizona 38-30 in Week 18 last season.
AP Sports Writer Tim Booth in Seattle contributed to this report.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:18
|10:47
|1st Downs
|9
|5
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|144
|112
|Total Plays
|30
|20
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|46
|Rush Attempts
|13
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|5.8
|Net Yards Passing
|92
|66
|Comp. - Att.
|13-17
|10-12
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|6-37
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-52.0
|3-50.7
|Return Yards
|48
|31
|Punts - Returns
|1-19
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|2-31
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|66
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|144
|TOTAL YDS
|112
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
10
FPTS
|G. Smith
|13/17
|92
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|9
|31
|0
|15
|8
|
G. Smith 7 QB
10
FPTS
|G. Smith
|2
|10
|0
|5
|10
|
T. Homer 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Fant 87 TE
8
FPTS
|N. Fant
|4
|4
|45
|0
|18
|8
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
8
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|3
|3
|20
|0
|13
|8
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|2
|2
|16
|0
|13
|3
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
9
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|3
|2
|13
|1
|9
|9
|
T. Homer 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Brooks 56 ILB
|J. Brooks
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 ILB
|C. Barton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Neal 26 DB
|R. Neal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 FS
|Q. Diggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Irvin 55 DE
|B. Irvin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
4
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/1
|49
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|1
|52.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
10
FPTS
|K. Murray
|10/12
|66
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Murray 1 QB
10
FPTS
|K. Murray
|4
|27
|0
|21
|10
|
J. Conner 6 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Conner
|3
|17
|0
|11
|3
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
0
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Hopkins 10 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|4
|3
|32
|1
|22
|12
|
Z. Ertz 86 TE
5
FPTS
|Z. Ertz
|4
|3
|23
|0
|14
|5
|
R. Moore 4 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Moore
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Conner 6 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Conner
|2
|2
|4
|0
|6
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Thompson 34 FS
|J. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Golden 44 OLB
|M. Golden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Vallejo 51 LB
|T. Vallejo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Baker 3 SS
|B. Baker
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Simmons 9 ILB
|I. Simmons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 20 CB
|M. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Murphy 7 CB
|B. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watt 99 DE
|J. Watt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 ILB
|Z. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Allen 94 DE
|Z. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
1
FPTS
|M. Prater
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lee 14 P
|A. Lee
|3
|50.7
|0
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|2
|15.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
3 & 15 - SEA 29(3:55 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 42 for 13 yards (J.Thompson) [Z.Allen].
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - SEA 24(4:40 - 2nd) G.Smith left tackle to SEA 29 for 5 yards (B.Baker).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 34(5:09 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to K.Walker to SEA 40 for 6 yards (L.Fotu). PENALTY on SEA-D.Young - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 34(5:16 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left [M.Golden].
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(5:47 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to K.Walker pushed ob at SEA 34 for 13 yards (B.Niemann - B.Baker) [M.Golden].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARI 46(5:54 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 33 yards to SEA 21 - Center-A.Brewer - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARI 46(5:58 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short middle to D.Hopkins (T.Woolen).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 40(6:36 - 2nd) K.Murray up the middle to ARI 46 for 6 yards (S.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 40(6:41 - 2nd) K.Murray pass incomplete short right to Z.Ertz (Q.Diggs).
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
4 & 2 - SEA 36(6:47 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to C.Parkinson to ARI 40 for -4 yards (Z.Allen).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - SEA 38(7:24 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Homer to ARI 36 for 2 yards (M.Golden).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 41(7:57 - 2nd) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 38 for 3 yards (M.Golden).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 44(8:24 - 2nd) K.Walker left tackle to ARI 41 for 3 yards (J.Watt).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARI 19(8:36 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 54 yards to SEA 27 - Center-A.Brewer. D.Dallas to SEA 46 for 19 yards (B.Niemann - E.Turner). PENALTY on ARI-C.Banjo - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - ARI 13(9:00 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right to J.Conner pushed ob at ARI 19 for 6 yards (J.Brooks).
|Penalty
3 & 13 - ARI 18(9:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARI-L.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 18 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - ARI 23(9:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARI-C.Ford - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 23 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - ARI 19(10:01 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to D.Hopkins to ARI 23 for 4 yards (T.Woolen).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 21(10:32 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short middle to J.Conner to ARI 19 for -2 yards (T.Woolen).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - ARI 16(10:41 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short right intended for Z.Ertz INTERCEPTED by C.Bryant at ARI 22. C.Bryant to ARI 22 for no gain (Z.Ertz). PENALTY on SEA-Q.Diggs - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 16 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 12(11:16 - 2nd) K.Murray pass short left to Z.Ertz to ARI 16 for 4 yards (C.Barton).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 10(11:52 - 2nd) E.Benjamin left tackle to ARI 12 for 2 yards (C.Barton).
|Kick Return
|(11:59 - 2nd) J.Myers kicks 63 yards from SEA 35 to ARI 2. G.Dortch to ARI 32 for 30 yards (J.Myers). PENALTY on ARI-B.Niemann - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:59 - 2nd) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - SEA 4(12:04 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to D.Metcalf for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SEA 4(12:08 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to D.Metcalf (B.Murphy).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 2(12:42 - 2nd) K.Walker left end to ARI 4 for -2 yards (E.Turner).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SEA 4(12:46 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short middle to T.Lockett (Z.Collins). PENALTY on ARI-L.Fotu - Defensive Offside - 2 yards - enforced at ARI 4 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 12(13:23 - 2nd) K.Walker right tackle to ARI 4 for 8 yards (J.Thompson - M.Sanders).
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 27(13:49 - 2nd) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 12 for 15 yards (B.Baker).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(14:21 - 2nd) K.Walker up the middle to ARI 27 for 3 yards (J.Watt; B.Baker).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 48(15:00 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep middle to N.Fant to ARI 30 for 18 yards (B.Murphy; A.Hamilton).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 47(0:11 - 1st) G.Smith scrambles right end to ARI 48 for 5 yards (T.Vallejo).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 40(0:56 - 1st) T.Homer right tackle to SEA 47 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - SEA 28(1:41 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant to SEA 40 for 12 yards (J.Thompson).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 24(2:26 - 1st) K.Walker left tackle to SEA 28 for 4 yards (T.Vallejo).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 21(3:07 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to K.Walker to SEA 24 for 3 yards (I.Simmons - T.Vallejo).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARI 14(3:22 - 1st) A.Lee punts 65 yards to SEA 21 - Center-A.Brewer - downed by ARI-A.Hamilton.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARI 29(4:03 - 1st) K.Murray Aborted. B.Price FUMBLES at ARI 24 - recovered by ARI-J.Conner at ARI 14. J.Conner to ARI 14 for no gain (B.Irvin).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 24(4:21 - 1st) K.Murray pass short middle to Z.Ertz to ARI 29 for 5 yards (M.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 20(4:52 - 1st) J.Conner up the middle to ARI 24 for 4 yards (B.Irvin; S.Harris).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - SEA 28(5:03 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 52 yards to ARI 20 - Center-C.Tinker. G.Dortch to ARI 20 for no gain (D.Young).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SEA 28(5:12 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left [M.Sanders].
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - SEA 24(5:47 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to K.Walker to SEA 28 for 4 yards (B.Niemann).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(6:17 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to SEA 24 for -1 yards (Z.Collins).
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:17 - 1st) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|+22 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 22(6:25 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ARI 24(6:54 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore pushed ob at SEA 22 for 2 yards (M.Jackson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 30(7:29 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to D.Hopkins to SEA 24 for 6 yards (M.Jackson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 41(8:02 - 1st) J.Conner right guard to SEA 30 for 11 yards (J.Brooks).
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - ARI 45(8:33 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to Z.Ertz pushed ob at SEA 41 for 14 yards (J.Brooks - M.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43(9:05 - 1st) J.Conner right end to ARI 45 for 2 yards (R.Neal).
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - ARI 22(9:47 - 1st) K.Murray scrambles right end to ARI 43 for 21 yards (Q.Diggs).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARI 22(10:24 - 1st) K.Murray right tackle to ARI 22 for no gain (R.Neal).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 17(10:46 - 1st) K.Murray pass short right to R.Moore to ARI 22 for 5 yards (J.Brooks).
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 61 yards from SEA 35 to ARI 4. G.Dortch to ARI 17 for 13 yards (C.Gillaspia - D.Dallas).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - SEA 31(10:55 - 1st) J.Myers 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SEA 31(11:00 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Eskridge (J.Thompson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SEA 31(11:42 - 1st) K.Walker right end ran ob at ARI 31 for no gain (M.Wilson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(12:21 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Dallas. D.Dallas up the middle to ARI 31 for 4 yards (J.Thompson).
|+9 YD
1 & 5 - SEA 44(12:53 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf pushed ob at ARI 35 for 9 yards (B.Murphy - B.Baker).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 49(13:00 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short left [Z.Allen]. PENALTY on ARI-M.Golden - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 49 - No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - SEA 35(13:34 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to ARI 49 for 16 yards (I.Simmons).
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - SEA 38(14:20 - 1st) K.Walker right tackle to SEA 35 for -3 yards (M.Golden - I.Simmons).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(14:54 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to T.Lockett to SEA 38 for 3 yards (T.Vallejo).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Prater kicks 59 yards from ARI 35 to SEA 6. D.Eskridge pushed ob at SEA 35 for 29 yards (A.Hamilton).
