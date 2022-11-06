|
Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, Harrison Smith picked off Taylor Heinicke to set up the tying score and the Minnesota Vikings came back to beat the Washington Commanders 20-17 Sunday and extend their winning streak to six.
Playing his first game at Washington as a visitor, Cousins rebounded from an interception at the end of the first half and popped back up after one of several big hits he absorbed to lead a 68-yard drive that ended with a field goal by Greg Joseph.
Smith's interception midway through the fourth quarter gave the Vikings the ball in the red zone. Cousins connected with Dalvin Cook on a 12-yard TD pass, which was one of his best throws of the game and compensated for some earlier inaccuracies. He finished 22 of 40 for 265 yards.
After an unnecessary roughness penalty on the initial field goal attempt allowed Minnesota to run more time off the clock, Joseph connected from 28 yards out with 12 seconds left to keep the streak going.
Justin Jefferson caught Cousins' first TD pass in the first quarter and came down with a 47-yard completion in the fourth. Jefferson finished with seven catches for 115 yards as the Vikings (7-1) extended their lead atop the NFC North and avoided what would have been their first loss since Sept. 19 at Philadelphia.
Heinicke's magic ran out on the interception after he threw two touchdown passes, including an inexplicable heave into triple coverage that Curtis Samuel came down with after a Minnesota defender ran into an official, and had the crowd chanting his name. He could not lead another game-winning scoring drive, and the Commanders (4-5) had their winning streak snapped at three.
Heinicke was 14 of 27 for 139 yards passing and ran four times for 17 yards.
BIZARRE PLAY
After Antonio Gibson gave Washington strong field position to start the second half with a 45-yard kickoff return, Heinicke provided one of the highlights of the game with one of the weirdest plays of the NFL season.
Heinicke made the risky decision to heave the ball into the air from midfield like a Hail Mary, and it looked like a certain interception until Minnesota safety Camryn Bynum collided with back judge Steve Patrick, who was trying to get out of the way. Samuel got in front of Smith and cornerback Patrick Peterson and made the catch at the goal line.
COUSINS MISTAKE
The Vikings tried to get extra points in the final minute of the second quarter, leading 7-3 and with Washington getting the ball out of halftime.
They were in field goal range at the 26 when Cousins tried to connect with Jefferson in the end zone. Instead, the throw banked off Jefferson and into the arms of Washington cornerback Danny Johnson for his first career interception.
INJURIES
Vikings: CB Cameron Dantzler left in the first half with an ankle injury and was quickly ruled out after halftime. He was previously listed as questionable with a neck injury. ... DT Dalvin Tomlinson missed the game with a calf injury.
Commanders: WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) missed a fifth consecutive game and LB Cole Holcomb (foot) a second in a row.
UP NEXT
Vikings: Visit the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.
Commanders: Travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Monday, Nov. 14.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:13
|30:47
|1st Downs
|17
|18
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|3-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|301
|263
|Total Plays
|65
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|56
|137
|Rush Attempts
|22
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|245
|126
|Comp. - Att.
|23-41
|15-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|3-26
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-51.7
|5-48.0
|Return Yards
|59
|109
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|5-41
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-13
|2-68
|Int. - Returns
|1-35
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|126
|
|
|56
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|301
|TOTAL YDS
|263
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
20
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|22/40
|265
|2
|1
|20
|
N. Mullens 12 QB
0
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|1/1
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cook 4 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Cook
|17
|47
|0
|9
|12
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
25
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|25
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|
K. Cousins 8 QB
20
FPTS
|K. Cousins
|2
|-2
|0
|2
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jefferson 18 WR
25
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|13
|7
|115
|1
|47
|25
|
T. Hockenson TE
16
FPTS
|T. Hockenson
|9
|9
|70
|0
|19
|16
|
A. Thielen 19 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Thielen
|7
|3
|67
|0
|36
|9
|
D. Cook 4 RB
12
FPTS
|D. Cook
|6
|2
|9
|1
|12
|12
|
J. Mundt 86 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Mundt
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
K. Osborn 17 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Osborn
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Hicks 58 ILB
|J. Hicks
|10-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Kendricks 54 ILB
|E. Kendricks
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Smith 55 OLB
|Z. Smith
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hunter 99 OLB
|D. Hunter
|4-3
|2.0
|0
|0
|
A. Evans 21 CB
|A. Evans
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Smith 22 FS
|H. Smith
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DT
|K. Tonga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 93 DE
|J. Bullard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sullivan 39 DB
|C. Sullivan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wonnum 98 LB
|D. Wonnum
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
P. Peterson 7 CB
|P. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Phillips 97 NT
|H. Phillips
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 SS
|C. Bynum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
8
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|2/2
|28
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Wright 14 P
|R. Wright
|6
|51.7
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
0
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reagor 5 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|2
|5.5
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|15/28
|149
|2
|1
|16
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
6
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|13
|44
|0
|6
|6
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|11
|36
|0
|9
|6
|
A. Rogers 88 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Rogers
|1
|24
|0
|24
|2
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
16
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|4
|17
|0
|9
|16
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|1
|16
|0
|16
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
16
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|4
|3
|65
|1
|49
|16
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
10
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|9
|5
|56
|0
|18
|10
|
C. Sims 89 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Sims
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|3
|2
|11
|0
|10
|6
|
D. Milne 15 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|7
|
J. Bates 87 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Bates
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Brown 2 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Thomas 82 TE
0
FPTS
|L. Thomas
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
6
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|2
|2
|-6
|0
|-2
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 FS
|B. McCain
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 DT
|D. Payne
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. St-Juste 25 CB
|B. St-Juste
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Johnson 36 DB
|D. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bostic 59 ILB
|J. Bostic
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 93 DT
|J. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Williams 96 DE
|J. Smith-Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Forrest 22 SS
|D. Forrest
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 91 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Obada 97 DE
|E. Obada
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
5
FPTS
|J. Slye
|1/1
|44
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|5
|48.0
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|34.0
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Milne
|5
|8.2
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Slye kicks 56 yards from WAS 35 to MIN 9. K.Nwangwu to MIN 22 for 13 yards (J.Reaves).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 22(14:56 - 1st) D.Cook right tackle to MIN 21 for -1 yards (K.Fuller).
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - MIN 21(14:22 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to MIN 27 for 6 yards (J.Davis).
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - MIN 27(13:41 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep middle to T.Hockenson to MIN 46 for 19 yards (B.McCain).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46(12:58 - 1st) D.Cook right end to 50 for 4 yards (C.Toohill - B.McCain).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 50(12:14 - 1st) D.Cook left guard to WAS 45 for 5 yards (K.Curl).
|+17 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 45(11:30 - 1st) K.Cousins pass deep right to J.Jefferson pushed ob at WAS 28 for 17 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 28(10:49 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Jefferson to WAS 12 for 16 yards (D.Forrest).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 12(10:04 - 1st) D.Cook right guard to WAS 9 for 3 yards (D.Payne; D.Johnson).
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 9(9:23 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 1st) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 1st) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(9:17 - 1st) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 26 for 1 yard (J.Lynch).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 26(8:45 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short left to C.Sims pushed ob at WAS 38 for 12 yards (C.Dantzler).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38(8:15 - 1st) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 42 for 4 yards (Z.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAS 42(7:38 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to T.McLaurin (J.Hicks).
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - WAS 42(7:34 - 1st) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Samuel to WAS 44 for 2 yards (E.Kendricks).
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 44(6:56 - 1st) T.Way punts 40 yards to MIN 16 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by J.Reagor.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 16(6:49 - 1st) D.Cook right end to MIN 19 for 3 yards (K.Curl; D.Payne).
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 19(6:13 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Hockenson to MIN 15 for -4 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIN 15(5:36 - 1st) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 6 for -9 yards (D.Payne).
|Punt
4 & 20 - MIN 6(5:00 - 1st) R.Wright punts 49 yards to WAS 45 - Center-A.DePaola. D.Milne to MIN 44 for 11 yards (J.Metellus). PENALTY on WAS-R.Wildgoose - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 45.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 35(4:48 - 1st) C.Samuel right guard to MIN 49 for 16 yards (H.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 49(4:11 - 1st) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 45 for -6 yards (D.Hunter).
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - WAS 45(3:27 - 1st) T.Heinicke scrambles right end ran ob at MIN 48 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - WAS 48(2:44 - 1st) T.Heinicke scrambles left guard to MIN 46 for 2 yards (Z.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 7 - WAS 46(2:06 - 1st) T.Way punts 46 yards to end zone - Center-C.Cheeseman - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 20(1:57 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short left to A.Mattison to MIN 20 for no gain (B.McCain).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 20(1:21 - 1st) K.Cousins pass short right to J.Jefferson to MIN 29 for 9 yards (J.Bostic - C.Toohill).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 29(0:41 - 1st) K.Cousins up the middle to MIN 31 for 2 yards (J.Davis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 31(15:00 - 2nd) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 33 for 2 yards (J.Bostic; K.Curl).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 33(14:21 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to J.Mundt to MIN 34 for 1 yard (J.Bostic).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIN 34(13:35 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to A.Thielen.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIN 34(13:31 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 56 yards to WAS 10 - Center-A.DePaola. D.Milne to WAS 21 for 11 yards (D.Chisena).
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 21(13:20 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass deep middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 39 for 18 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 39(12:42 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to T.McLaurin (K.Tonga).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 39(12:38 - 2nd) A.Gibson left tackle to WAS 41 for 2 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WAS 41(12:04 - 2nd) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 33 for -8 yards (D.Wonnum).
|Punt
4 & 16 - WAS 33(11:19 - 2nd) T.Way punts 57 yards to MIN 10 - Center-C.Cheeseman. J.Reagor to MIN 11 for 1 yard (A.Rogers).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 11(11:06 - 2nd) D.Cook right guard to MIN 15 for 4 yards (C.Toohill - D.Johnson).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 15(10:23 - 2nd) D.Cook left end pushed ob at MIN 21 for 6 yards (J.Davis).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 21(9:51 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep left to A.Thielen pushed ob at MIN 44 for 23 yards (B.McCain).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 44(9:10 - 2nd) D.Cook left guard to MIN 47 for 3 yards (J.Bostic; J.Smith-Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIN 47(8:34 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to A.Thielen (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIN 47(8:30 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson (J.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIN 47(8:27 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 42 yards to WAS 11 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by D.Milne.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(8:20 - 2nd) B.Robinson right end to WAS 16 for 5 yards (K.Tonga - E.Kendricks).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 16(7:42 - 2nd) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 21 for 5 yards (Z.Smith - H.Phillips).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 21(6:54 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to B.Robinson to WAS 17 for -4 yards (E.Kendricks) [Z.Smith].
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - WAS 17(6:11 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 19 for 2 yards (C.Dantzler; H.Phillips). PENALTY on MIN-C.Dantzler - Low Block - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34(5:48 - 2nd) A.Gibson left end to WAS 38 for 4 yards (J.Hicks).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 38(5:14 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to WAS 41 for 3 yards (J.Bullard; J.Lynch).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WAS 41(4:37 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to L.Thomas (Z.Smith) [Z.Smith].
|Punt
4 & 3 - WAS 41(4:32 - 2nd) T.Way punts 53 yards to MIN 6 - Center-C.Cheeseman - downed by WAS-C.Holmes.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 6(4:23 - 2nd) A.Mattison left guard to MIN 5 for -1 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIN 5(3:38 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep left to A.Thielen [J.Allen].
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - MIN 5(3:33 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Hockenson to MIN 14 for 9 yards (K.Curl).
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIN 14(2:56 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 61 yards to WAS 25 - Center-A.DePaola. D.Milne to WAS 37 for 12 yards (K.Boyd; T.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 37(2:44 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin to WAS 45 for 8 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - WAS 45(2:07 - 2nd) A.Gibson right guard to MIN 48 for 7 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 48(2:00 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WAS 48(1:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN-Z.Smith - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 48 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 43(1:54 - 2nd) A.Gibson left guard to MIN 40 for 3 yards (H.Phillips).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 40(1:33 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to MIN 38 for 2 yards (D.Hunter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 38(1:11 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to L.Thomas.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 38(1:06 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to T.McLaurin to MIN 26 for 12 yards (E.Kendricks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 26(0:57 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to A.Gibson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 26(0:52 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to D.Brown (J.Hicks) [D.Wonnum].
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 26(0:46 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel (Z.Smith).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - WAS 26(0:41 - 2nd) J.Slye 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(0:37 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep middle to T.Hockenson to MIN 43 for 18 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 43(0:31 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep right to A.Thielen.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 43(0:27 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep left to A.Thielen to WAS 21 for 36 yards (B.McCain) [M.Sweat]. MIN-G.Bradbury was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 21(0:18 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to D.Cook.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIN 21(0:14 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIN - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 21 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MIN 26(0:14 - 2nd) K.Cousins pass deep right intended for J.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by D.Johnson (B.St-Juste) at WAS -6. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 20(0:06 - 2nd) T.Heinicke kneels to WAS 19 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 62 yards from MIN 35 to WAS 3. A.Gibson pushed ob at WAS 48 for 45 yards (A.Evans).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 48(14:52 - 3rd) B.Robinson right guard to MIN 49 for 3 yards (J.Hicks - D.Hunter).
|+49 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 49(14:10 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass deep middle to C.Samuel for 49 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(14:01 - 3rd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:01 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right [J.Smith-Williams].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 25(13:55 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to MIN 29 for 4 yards (K.Fuller - B.McCain).
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - MIN 29(13:19 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Hockenson to MIN 42 for 13 yards (D.Johnson - D.Forrest).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 42(12:35 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep middle to K.Osborn.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 42(12:29 - 3rd) D.Cook right end to MIN 41 for -1 yards (J.Allen).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIN 41(12:02 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to K.Osborn (B.McCain).
|Punt
4 & 11 - MIN 41(11:57 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 42 yards to WAS 17 - Center-A.DePaola. D.Milne to WAS 18 for 1 yard (J.Metellus; K.Boyd).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18(11:46 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to WAS 19 for 1 yard (H.Smith).
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 19(11:07 - 3rd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 28 for 9 yards (Z.Smith - H.Smith).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 28(10:27 - 3rd) A.Gibson right tackle to WAS 33 for 5 yards (D.Hunter).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 33(9:52 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.Bates pushed ob at WAS 38 for 5 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 38(9:13 - 3rd) B.Robinson left guard to WAS 38 for no gain (J.Hicks).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 38(8:32 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to T.McLaurin to MIN 47 for 15 yards (P.Peterson) [Z.Smith].
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(7:52 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to T.McLaurin to MIN 44 for 3 yards (E.Kendricks).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 44(7:06 - 3rd) B.Robinson left guard to MIN 39 for 5 yards (H.Phillips; H.Smith).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 39(6:28 - 3rd) B.Robinson right guard to MIN 38 for 1 yard (Z.Smith; D.Hunter).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WAS 38(5:40 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right to T.McLaurin (A.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 38(5:35 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass short right to D.Cook to MIN 35 for -3 yards (D.Payne).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIN 35(4:56 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jefferson.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MIN 35(4:48 - 3rd) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to D.Cook [J.Allen].
|Punt
4 & 13 - MIN 35(4:43 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 60 yards to WAS 5 - Center-A.DePaola. D.Milne pushed ob at WAS 22 for 17 yards (A.DePaola; T.Dye).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 22(4:32 - 3rd) B.Robinson left end to WAS 28 for 6 yards (A.Evans).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - WAS 28(3:54 - 3rd) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 30 for 2 yards (J.Hicks).
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 30(3:08 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to C.Samuel to WAS 44 for 14 yards (J.Hicks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 44(2:23 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep middle to T.McLaurin.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 44(2:17 - 3rd) T.Heinicke scrambles right end to MIN 47 for 9 yards (J.Hicks). Washington challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #2.)
|+24 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 47(1:41 - 3rd) A.Rogers left end to MIN 23 for 24 yards (A.Evans; C.Bynum).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 23(0:50 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to J.Bates.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 23(0:44 - 3rd) A.Gibson left end pushed ob at MIN 23 for no gain (J.Hicks).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WAS 23(0:07 - 3rd) T.Heinicke sacked at MIN 30 for -7 yards (Z.Smith). PENALTY on MIN-Z.Smith - Face Mask - 12 yards - enforced at MIN 23 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 11(15:00 - 4th) B.Robinson right end to MIN 6 for 5 yards (J.Hicks).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 6(14:20 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short right to D.Milne for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 4th) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(14:14 - 4th) D.Cook left end to MIN 24 for -1 yards (B.McCain).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIN 24(13:50 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jefferson [J.Allen].
|Penalty
3 & 11 - MIN 24(13:46 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left intended for J.Jefferson INTERCEPTED by B.St-Juste [M.Sweat] at MIN 38. B.St-Juste for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on WAS-B.St-Juste - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at MIN 24 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 38(13:34 - 4th) K.Cousins sacked at MIN 30 for -8 yards (B.St-Juste).
|+11 YD
2 & 18 - MIN 30(13:02 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to J.Jefferson to MIN 41 for 11 yards (D.Johnson).
|+47 YD
3 & 7 - MIN 41(12:28 - 4th) K.Cousins pass deep left to J.Jefferson to WAS 12 for 47 yards (B.St-Juste) [D.Payne]. MIN-K.Cousins was injured during the play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 12(12:06 - 4th) N.Mullens pass short middle to T.Hockenson to WAS 15 for -3 yards (D.Payne - D.Forrest).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MIN 15(11:25 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson [M.Sweat].
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - MIN 15(11:21 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to A.Thielen to WAS 7 for 8 yards (K.Curl).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIN 7(10:49 - 4th) G.Joseph 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 63 yards from MIN 35 to WAS 2. A.Gibson to WAS 25 for 23 yards (T.Dye; A.Evans).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(10:40 - 4th) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 28 for 3 yards (J.Bullard).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 28(9:59 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short left to B.Robinson to WAS 26 for -2 yards (A.Evans - J.Hicks).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - WAS 26(9:15 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to A.Gibson to WAS 33 for 7 yards (J.Hicks). PENALTY on MIN-C.Sullivan - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 26 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 31(8:52 - 4th) A.Gibson left end to WAS 30 for -1 yards (A.Evans).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAS 30(8:09 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass deep middle intended for L.Thomas INTERCEPTED by H.Smith at WAS 47. H.Smith to WAS 12 for 35 yards (C.Sims).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 12(7:56 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to D.Cook (M.Sweat).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 12(7:52 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to D.Cook for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 4th) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 25(7:46 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short right.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 25(7:38 - 4th) B.Robinson left tackle to WAS 29 for 4 yards (D.Hunter; J.Hicks).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 29(6:59 - 4th) T.Heinicke sacked at WAS 20 for -9 yards (D.Hunter).
|Punt
4 & 15 - WAS 20(6:22 - 4th) T.Way punts 44 yards to MIN 36 - Center-C.Cheeseman. J.Reagor pushed ob at MIN 46 for 10 yards (K.Hudson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 46(6:12 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to 50 for 4 yards (J.Ridgeway; M.Sweat).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 50(5:33 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short middle to T.Hockenson to WAS 40 for 10 yards (K.Curl - J.Davis) [M.Sweat].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 40(5:07 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle to D.Cook [J.Allen].
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 40(5:03 - 4th) D.Cook up the middle to WAS 31 for 9 yards (J.Smith-Williams - K.Curl).
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - MIN 31(4:17 - 4th) J.Jefferson left end pushed ob at WAS 21 for 10 yards (K.Fuller).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 21(4:11 - 4th) D.Cook left guard to WAS 14 for 7 yards (K.Curl).
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 14(3:27 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short right to T.Hockenson to WAS 15 for -1 yards (J.Davis).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - MIN 15(2:41 - 4th) K.Cousins pass short left to T.Hockenson pushed ob at WAS 6 for 9 yards (B.McCain).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MIN 6(2:35 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short middle.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 6(2:31 - 4th) D.Cook left end to WAS 4 for 2 yards (E.Obada; J.Bostic).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MIN 4(2:00 - 4th) K.Cousins pass incomplete short right to J.Jefferson (B.St-Juste).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - MIN 4(1:55 - 4th) G.Joseph 22 yard field goal is GOOD - NULLIFIED by Penalty - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright. PENALTY on WAS-J.Ridgeway - Unnecessary Roughness - 2 yards - enforced at WAS 4 - No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - MIN 2(1:52 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to WAS 4 for -2 yards (D.Payne).
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 4(1:48 - 4th) D.Cook right tackle to WAS 6 for -2 yards (K.Curl - K.Fuller).
|-4 YD
3 & Goal - MIN 6(1:00 - 4th) K.Cousins up the middle to WAS 10 for -4 yards (J.Smith-Williams).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - MIN 10(0:16 - 4th) G.Joseph 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 4th) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(0:12 - 4th) T.Heinicke pass short middle to A.Gibson to WAS 35 for 10 yards (C.Sullivan).
-
