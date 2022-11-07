|
Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Patrick Mahomes ran for the tying touchdown and 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, Harrison Butker atoned for two earlier misses by kicking the go-ahead field goal in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans 20-17 on Sunday night.
Mahomes was 43 of 68 for 446 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Mecole Hardman also had a TD run, as the Chiefs (6-2) rallied from a 17-9 deficit to beat the Titans for only the second time in the last seven meetings.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid improved to 21-3 coming off a bye by beating a franchise that has long been his nemesis. He was just 2-9 against the Titans - heck, Reid has three wins against the Chiefs - including a 27-3 loss in Nashville last year.
Things were spiraling toward another disappointment the way Derrick Henry was chewing up yardage against the Kansas City defense, and the way the Titans (5-3) were shutting down Mahomes and Co. into the fourth quarter.
Indeed, time was running out on the Chiefs when they took over at their own 7-yard line. But in vintage Mahomes fashion, the strong-armed quarterback willed his team downfield. His 20-yard scramble on third-and-17 kept the drive going, and his third-and-9 touchdown scramble along with his 2-point conversion run knotted the game with 2:56 to go.
After the Chiefs won the coin toss, the Titans nearly stopped them near midfield, but Noah Gray made a spectacular catch on third-and-1 to keep the drive alive. Then, when they had the Chiefs facing fourth-and-1 at the Titans 13, Mahomes found JuJu Smith-Schuster for a first down that kept the drive alive - and the clock moving.
Butker drilled his 28-yarder to give Kansas City the lead with 4:04 left in overtime.
The Chiefs proceeded to stuff Henry, then sacked Titans rookie Malik Willis on back-to-back plays, before batting down his fourth-down throw to end the game and send fireworks flying into the sky above Arrowhead Stadium.
Henry finished with 115 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Titans. But he didn't get a whole lot of help from Willis, who got his second start in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, and was just 5 of 16 for 80 yards.
The Chiefs figured the best way to shut down Henry, who had run for 219 yards and two touchdowns last week against Houston, was to keep him off the field. They opened the game with a 15-play march that took up 8 1/2 minutes and ended in a field goal, then forced a punt and went 79 yards with Mahomes finding Hardman for the touchdown.
All told, the Chiefs held the ball nearly 13 of the 15 minutes in the first quarter.
The Titans finally got going in the second, and it was Willis using his legs to get Kansas City off balance. The fleet-footed rookie twice scrambled for good yardage before Henry turned a direct snap into a 4-yard TD run.
After forcing a punt, Henry went to work again. He slipped through the line untouched and was finally dragged down 56 yards later. Then, the 247-pound running back pounded into the end zone to give the Titans a 14-9 lead.
It was Henry's 74th career touchdown run, moving him past Earl Campbell for the most in franchise history.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, proved entirely incapable of running the ball. And with the Titans no longer worried about stopping the rush, they began to relentlessly pressure Mahomes in the pocket. Denico Autry's first sack forced a punt, then his second on third-and-1 near midfield prevented Kansas City from getting points just before halftime.
The Titans eventually extended the lead when Mahomes was picked off by rookie Roger McCreary, setting up Randy Bullock's 44-yard field goal. But their own offense started to fizzle, and despite Butker's missed field goal - he also missed an earlier extra point - the Chiefs managed to get the late touchdown they needed to force overtime.
TANNEHILL TRIED
Tannehill was limited in practice Wednesday and Friday but did not practice at all Thursday and was questionable for the game. He tried warming up but never planted his ailing ankle before walking off the field with Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel about two hours before kickoff. He was made inactive 30 minutes later.
INJURIES
Titans: FS Josh Thompson left in the second half with a knee injury. LB Bud Dupree left with a hip injury.
Chiefs: CB Jaylen Watson landed awkwardly on his neck in the first half, though he eventually returned to the game.
UP NEXT
The Titans return home to face Denver on Sunday.
The Chiefs get a visit from Jacksonville on Sunday.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|23:20
|36:40
|1st Downs
|9
|29
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|3
|23
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|8-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|229
|499
|Total Plays
|48
|91
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|172
|77
|Rush Attempts
|29
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|57
|422
|Comp. - Att.
|5-16
|43-68
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|8-51
|10-69
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|8-48.8
|6-47.2
|Return Yards
|87
|98
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|5-59
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-72
|2-39
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|2-4 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|0-1 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|57
|PASS YDS
|422
|
|
|172
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|229
|TOTAL YDS
|499
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Willis 7 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Willis
|5/16
|80
|0
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Henry 22 RB
23
FPTS
|D. Henry
|17
|115
|2
|56
|23
|
M. Willis 7 QB
7
FPTS
|M. Willis
|8
|40
|0
|17
|7
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|3
|12
|0
|5
|2
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
1
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
5
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|3
|1
|48
|0
|48
|5
|
A. Hooper 81 TE
5
FPTS
|A. Hooper
|3
|2
|34
|0
|18
|5
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
1
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
C. Conley 18 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Conley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Westbrook-Ikhine 15 WR
0
FPTS
|N. Westbrook-Ikhine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hollister 8 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Hollister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Woods 2 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Woods
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Long 51 ILB
|D. Long
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Byard 31 FS
|K. Byard
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McCreary 21 CB
|R. McCreary
|6-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
A. Adams 47 DB
|A. Adams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fulton 26 CB
|K. Fulton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cole 53 LB
|D. Cole
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Autry 96 DT
|D. Autry
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Cunningham 41 ILB
|Z. Cunningham
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 28 DB
|J. Kalu
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 98 NT
|J. Simmons
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Edwards 94 DT
|M. Edwards
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rice 56 LB
|M. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Walker 95 DE
|D. Walker
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Jones 90 DT
|N. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 30 CB
|T. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 20 CB
|L. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hollister 8 WR
|C. Hollister
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Dupree 48 OLB
|B. Dupree
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DE
|T. Tart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
5
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|1/1
|44
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|8
|48.8
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
1
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|4
|18.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Woods 2 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Woods
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
35
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|43/68
|446
|1
|1
|35
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
35
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|6
|63
|1
|20
|35
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|4
|5
|0
|3
|2
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
1
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|5
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
10
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|3
|4
|0
|3
|10
|
M. Burton 45 FB
1
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
20
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|17
|10
|106
|0
|23
|20
|
J. Smith-Schuster 9 WR
18
FPTS
|J. Smith-Schuster
|12
|10
|88
|0
|17
|18
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
19
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|9
|6
|79
|1
|33
|19
|
N. Gray 83 TE
7
FPTS
|N. Gray
|3
|3
|45
|0
|27
|7
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
10
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|8
|6
|40
|0
|16
|10
|
J. Watson 84 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Watson
|5
|2
|37
|0
|31
|5
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
2
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
K. Toney WR
3
FPTS
|K. Toney
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|3
|
M. Burton 45 FB
1
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
1
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
W. Gay Jr. 50 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|3-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Sneed 38 CB
|L. Sneed
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Dunlap 8 DE
|C. Dunlap
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
T. Stallworth 90 DT
|T. Stallworth
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 LB
|L. Chenal
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 21 CB
|T. McDuffie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Kemp WR
|M. Kemp
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
|T. Kelce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 FS
|J. Thornhill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lammons 29 DB
|C. Lammons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Herring 94 DE
|M. Herring
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 95 DT
|C. Jones
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Cochrane 43 LB
|J. Cochrane
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 DT
|D. Nnadi
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
6
FPTS
|H. Butker
|2/3
|28
|0/1
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|6
|47.2
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
1
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|2
|19.5
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hardman 17 WR
19
FPTS
|M. Hardman
|4
|10.5
|22
|0
|
J. Watson 84 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Watson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to KC 0. I.Pacheco to KC 26 for 26 yards (D.Cole; C.Hollister).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 26(14:55 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to K.Toney to KC 28 for 2 yards (J.Kalu - R.McCreary).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - KC 28(14:21 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 36 for 8 yards (D.Long; J.Kalu).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(13:41 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to Ju.Watson ran ob at KC 42 for 6 yards.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - KC 42(13:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce pushed ob at TEN 48 for 10 yards (K.Byard) [D.Long].
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 48(12:39 - 1st) I.Pacheco up the middle to TEN 46 for 2 yards (D.Cole - D.Long).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - KC 46(12:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 34 for 12 yards (A.Adams).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 34(11:33 - 1st) I.Pacheco left guard to TEN 22 for 12 yards (K.Fulton; A.Adams). PENALTY on KC-T.Smith - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - KC 44(11:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to C.Edwards-Helaire.
|Penalty
2 & 20 - KC 44(11:05 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep middle intended for S.Moore INTERCEPTED by K.Byard at TEN 12. K.Byard to TEN 14 for 2 yards (S.Moore). PENALTY on TEN-R.Weaver - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 44 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - KC 39(10:44 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles left guard to TEN 23 for 16 yards (A.Adams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 23(10:04 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to TEN 23 for no gain (Z.Cunningham - B.Dupree).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KC 23(9:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to TEN 19 for 4 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - KC 19(8:48 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman pushed ob at TEN 8 for 11 yards (T.Mitchell).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 8(8:11 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - KC 8(8:02 - 1st) M.Hardman left end to TEN 5 for 3 yards (A.Adams). PENALTY on KC-N.Gray - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 8 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - KC 18(7:36 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce.
|+13 YD
3 & 18 - KC 18(7:31 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman to TEN 5 for 13 yards (T.Mitchell).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - KC 5(6:50 - 1st) H.Butker 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 62 yards from KC 35 to TEN 3. H.Haskins to TEN 18 for 15 yards (D.Bush - C.Lammons).
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 18(6:40 - 1st) M.Willis pass short right to C.Okonkwo to KC 34 for 48 yards (J.Reid).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 34(5:48 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-C.Okonkwo - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at KC 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TEN 39(5:26 - 1st) D.Henry left guard to KC 39 for no gain (N.Bolton; D.Nnadi).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - TEN 39(4:49 - 1st) M.Willis pass incomplete deep right to R.Woods.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TEN 39(4:44 - 1st) M.Willis pass incomplete deep right.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TEN 39(4:35 - 1st) R.Stonehouse punts 35 yards to KC 4 - Center-M.Cox. Ju.Watson pushed ob at KC 21 for 17 yards (H.Haskins).
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(4:25 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep right to T.Kelce to KC 44 for 23 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 44(3:49 - 1st) I.Pacheco left end to KC 44 for no gain (J.Kalu).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 44(3:14 - 1st) P.Mahomes scrambles right end pushed ob at KC 47 for 3 yards (K.Byard).
|+31 YD
3 & 7 - KC 47(2:38 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to Ju.Watson to TEN 22 for 31 yards (K.Fulton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 22(2:12 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.McKinnon.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KC 22(2:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short middle to K.Toney to TEN 12 for 10 yards (K.Byard).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 12(1:28 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 3 for 9 yards (K.Byard; J.Kalu).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 3(0:46 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire right tackle to TEN 3 for no gain (R.McCreary - J.Simmons).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - KC 3(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on KC-J.Thuney - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at TEN 3 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - KC 7(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(14:55 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 55 yards from KC 35 to TEN 10. H.Haskins to TEN 26 for 16 yards (D.Bush; J.Cochrane).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 26(14:51 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to A.Hooper pushed ob at TEN 42 for 16 yards (J.Reid).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 42(14:17 - 2nd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 46 for 4 yards (M.Danna; K.Saunders).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 46(13:39 - 2nd) M.Willis right end to KC 37 for 17 yards (J.Williams).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 37(12:57 - 2nd) D.Henry left guard to KC 13 for 24 yards (J.Reid).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 13(12:12 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to KC 15 for -2 yards (J.Williams).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - TEN 15(11:33 - 2nd) M.Willis left end pushed ob at KC 8 for 7 yards (B.Cook).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - TEN 8(10:55 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to D.Hilliard. PENALTY on KC-C.Jones - Defensive Offside - 4 yards - enforced at KC 8 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - TEN 4(10:51 - 2nd) Direct snap to D.Henry. D.Henry right guard for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(10:48 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Burton to KC 34 for 9 yards (K.Fulton).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - KC 34(10:13 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left tackle to KC 36 for 2 yards (D.Long).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 36(9:36 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right [D.Walker].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 36(9:30 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith-Schuster [D.Autry].
|Penalty
3 & 10 - KC 36(9:26 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to TEN 39 for 25 yards (K.Byard). PENALTY on KC-A.Wylie - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at KC 36 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 20 - KC 26(9:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.McKinnon to KC 32 for 6 yards (L.Johnson; D.Long).
|Punt
4 & 14 - KC 32(8:22 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 47 yards to TEN 21 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by R.Woods.
|Result
|Play
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 21(8:14 - 2nd) D.Henry right tackle to KC 23 for 56 yards (L.Sneed; T.McDuffie).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 23(7:33 - 2nd) D.Hilliard up the middle to KC 20 for 3 yards (N.Bolton; T.Stallworth).
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - TEN 20(6:51 - 2nd) M.Willis pass deep left to A.Hooper to KC 2 for 18 yards (J.Thornhill).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 2(6:08 - 2nd) D.Radunz reported in as eligible. D.Henry up the middle to KC 1 for 1 yard (T.Stallworth - D.Nnadi).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 1(5:28 - 2nd) D.Radunz reported in as eligible. D.Henry left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on KC-C.Jones - Defensive Offside - declined.
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(5:24 - 2nd) I.Pacheco left guard to KC 26 for 1 yard (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KC 26(4:50 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce (K.Fulton).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KC 26(4:46 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 21 for -5 yards (D.Autry).
|Punt
4 & 14 - KC 21(4:06 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 51 yards to TEN 28 - Center-J.Winchester. R.Woods to TEN 39 for 11 yards (M.Kemp; B.Cook).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39(3:55 - 2nd) D.Henry right end to TEN 43 for 4 yards (L.Sneed).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 43(3:15 - 2nd) M.Willis left end pushed ob at KC 46 for 11 yards (T.McDuffie). PENALTY on TEN-C.Hollister - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - TEN 35(2:50 - 2nd) D.Hilliard right end to TEN 40 for 5 yards (C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEN 40(2:09 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete deep right to C.Conley (Ja.Watson). KC-Ja.Watson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEN 40(2:04 - 2nd) R.Stonehouse punts 57 yards to KC 3 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-K.Rader. PENALTY on KC-C.Lammons - Offensive Holding - 1 yard - enforced at KC 3.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KC 2(1:52 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 7 for 5 yards (A.Adams; T.Mitchell).
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - KC 7(1:17 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to KC 16 for 9 yards (K.Byard).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 16(1:01 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Hardman to KC 25 for 9 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - KC 25(0:53 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon ran ob at KC 41 for 16 yards (R.McCreary). Penalty on TEN-K.Fulton - Illegal Contact - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 41(0:45 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - KC 41(0:41 - 2nd) P.Mahomes scrambles right end ran ob at TEN 48 for 11 yards (A.Adams). The Replay Official reviewed the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) P.Mahomes scrambles right end ran ob at 50 for 9 yards (A.Adams).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KC 50(0:34 - 2nd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 44 for -6 yards (D.Autry).
|Punt
4 & 7 - KC 44(0:26 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 47 yards to TEN 9 - Center-J.Winchester - downed by KC-C.Lammons.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 61 yards from KC 35 to TEN 4. H.Haskins to TEN 27 for 23 yards (B.Cook). PENALTY on TEN-D.Cole - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 16(14:54 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 17 for 1 yard (W.Gay).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - TEN 17(14:13 - 3rd) M.Willis pass short left to A.Hooper to TEN 21 for 4 yards (M.Danna). PENALTY on TEN-N.Davis - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 17 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - TEN 12(13:52 - 3rd) M.Willis right end pushed ob at TEN 18 for 6 yards (L.Sneed; M.Herring).
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - TEN 18(13:11 - 3rd) H.Haskins right guard to TEN 23 for 5 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|Punt
4 & 3 - TEN 23(12:40 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 52 yards to KC 25 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by M.Hardman.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 25(12:33 - 3rd) I.Pacheco left tackle to KC 25 for no gain (J.Simmons).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KC 25(11:54 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 37 for 12 yards (K.Byard). Penalty on TEN-R.McCreary - Illegal Contact - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 37(11:35 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right intended for T.Kelce INTERCEPTED by R.McCreary at KC 38. R.McCreary to KC 34 for 4 yards (T.Kelce).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 34(11:27 - 3rd) D.Radunz reported in as eligible. M.Willis pass incomplete deep left to C.Okonkwo.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 34(11:22 - 3rd) D.Henry up the middle to KC 29 for 5 yards (W.Gay; K.Saunders).
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - TEN 29(10:37 - 3rd) M.Willis left end to KC 26 for 3 yards (G.Karlaftis; W.Gay).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TEN 26(10:03 - 3rd) R.Bullock 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 3rd) R.Bullock kicks 62 yards from TEN 35 to KC 3. I.Pacheco to KC 16 for 13 yards (H.Haskins).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 16(9:54 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to S.Moore [B.Dupree]. PENALTY on TEN-D.Long - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at KC 16 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 21(9:46 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to J.Smith-Schuster (K.Fulton).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - KC 21(9:40 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 30 for 9 yards (R.McCreary).
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - KC 30(8:57 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to C.Edwards-Helaire to KC 44 for 14 yards (Z.Cunningham).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 44(8:19 - 3rd) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 47 for 3 yards (M.Edwards).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - KC 47(7:39 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short right to N.Gray to TEN 48 for 5 yards (K.Byard; Z.Cunningham).
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - KC 48(7:00 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 31 for 17 yards (K.Byard).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KC 31(6:14 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to TEN 29 for 2 yards (J.Kalu; D.Long).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KC 29(5:35 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KC 29(5:27 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to Ju.Watson.
|No Good
4 & 8 - KC 29(5:21 - 3rd) H.Butker 47 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 37(5:17 - 3rd) D.Henry left end to TEN 46 for 9 yards (J.Thornhill). PENALTY on TEN-A.Brewer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 37 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - TEN 27(4:55 - 3rd) D.Hilliard right guard to TEN 31 for 4 yards (C.Jones; M.Danna).
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - TEN 31(4:17 - 3rd) M.Willis scrambles left end to TEN 33 for 2 yards (W.Gay).
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - TEN 33(3:34 - 3rd) M.Willis pass short right to H.Haskins to TEN 35 for 2 yards (L.Sneed - M.Danna).
|Punt
4 & 12 - TEN 35(3:03 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 45 yards to KC 20 - Center-M.Cox. M.Hardman pushed ob at KC 40 for 20 yards (T.Avery).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40(2:53 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short middle to T.Kelce to TEN 46 for 14 yards (R.McCreary).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 46(2:19 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to TEN 46 for no gain (D.Long - J.Kalu).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 46(1:39 - 3rd) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 48 for -6 yards (M.Edwards).
|No Gain
3 & 16 - KC 48(0:56 - 3rd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Hardman.
|Punt
4 & 16 - KC 48(0:51 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 42 yards to TEN 10 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by R.Woods.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 10(0:43 - 3rd) D.Henry right end to TEN 12 for 2 yards (L.Chenal; K.Saunders).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 12(15:00 - 4th) M.Willis scrambles left end to TEN 16 for 4 yards (C.Dunlap; M.Danna).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEN 16(14:13 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete deep left to A.Hooper (T.McDuffie).
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEN 16(14:09 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 63 yards to KC 21 - Center-M.Cox. M.Hardman pushed ob at KC 36 for 15 yards (H.Haskins). PENALTY on KC-J.Cochrane - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at KC 21.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 11(13:56 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles right end pushed ob at KC 12 for 1 yard (J.Simmons).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KC 12(13:16 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left [M.Edwards].
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KC 12(13:13 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to S.Moore. TEN-L.Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|Punt
4 & 9 - KC 12(13:04 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 43 yards to TEN 45 - Center-J.Winchester. R.Woods to TEN 46 for 1 yard (M.Kemp). PENALTY on KC-C.Lammons - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 45.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 50(12:55 - 4th) D.Henry left end to KC 46 for 4 yards (L.Chenal).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TEN 46(12:18 - 4th) D.Henry right end to KC 39 for 7 yards (L.Sneed).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 39(11:37 - 4th) D.Henry right guard to KC 38 for 1 yard (W.Gay).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEN 38(10:51 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete deep right to N.Westbrook-Ikhine (L.Sneed).
|-4 YD
3 & 9 - TEN 38(10:44 - 4th) M.Willis pass short left to D.Hilliard to KC 42 for -4 yards (N.Bolton).
|Punt
4 & 13 - TEN 42(10:01 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 35 yards to KC 7 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by M.Hardman.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KC 7(9:54 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to KC 19 for 12 yards (D.Cole).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 19(9:22 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to M.Hardman to KC 25 for 6 yards (A.Adams).
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - KC 25(8:41 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to N.Gray to KC 38 for 13 yards (A.Adams).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 38(7:55 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to T.Kelce.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 38(7:50 - 4th) P.Mahomes sacked at KC 31 for -7 yards (D.Walker).
|+20 YD
3 & 17 - KC 31(7:11 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles right end to TEN 49 for 20 yards (K.Fulton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 49(6:24 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right to Ju.Watson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KC 49(6:22 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling to TEN 37 for 12 yards (T.Mitchell).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 37(5:37 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 26 for 11 yards (D.Cole - R.McCreary).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 26(5:02 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short middle to J.McKinnon to TEN 15 for 11 yards (K.Byard; D.Cole).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 15(4:29 - 4th) J.McKinnon right end to TEN 15 for no gain (D.Long - J.Kalu).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KC 15(3:49 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short right to J.McKinnon to TEN 14 for 1 yard (D.Cole; K.Byard).
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - KC 14(3:05 - 4th) P.Mahomes scrambles right end for 14 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(2:56 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Mahomes pass to T.Kelce is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on TEN-J.Kalu - Defensive Holding - 1 yard - enforced at TEN 2 - No Play.
|+2 YD
|(2:56 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Mahomes rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 67 yards from KC 35 to TEN -2. H.Haskins to TEN 17 for 19 yards (D.Bush).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 17(2:52 - 4th) D.Henry up the middle to TEN 19 for 2 yards (K.Saunders).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEN 19(2:19 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEN 19(2:13 - 4th) M.Willis sacked at TEN 13 for -6 yards (C.Dunlap).
|Punt
4 & 14 - TEN 13(2:00 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 51 yards to KC 36 - Center-M.Cox. M.Hardman to KC 36 for no gain (H.Haskins; D.Cole).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 36(1:47 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon to KC 40 for 4 yards (A.Adams).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - KC 40(1:13 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster pushed ob at KC 45 for 5 yards (K.Fulton).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KC 45(1:08 - 4th) N.Allegretti reported in as eligible. M.Burton right guard to KC 45 for no gain (D.Cole).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - KC 45(1:01 - 4th) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to KC 47 for 2 yards (J.Kalu; T.Tart).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 47(0:57 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to T.Kelce.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 47(0:51 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short middle to Ju.Watson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KC 47(0:48 - 4th) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Hardman (J.Simmons).
|Punt
4 & 10 - KC 47(0:43 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 53 yards to end zone - Center-J.Winchester - Touchback. PENALTY on KC-J.Winchester - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 30(0:35 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 30(0:26 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete deep left to C.Hollister.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEN 30(0:22 - 4th) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to C.Okonkwo.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TEN 30(0:18 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 52 yards to KC 18 - Center-M.Cox. M.Hardman to KC 40 for 22 yards (M.Rice).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 5) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KC 25(10:00 - 5) P.Mahomes pass short left to K.Toney to KC 29 for 4 yards (K.Fulton; J.Kalu). PENALTY on KC-A.Wylie - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at KC 25 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - KC 20(9:47 - 5) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 24 for 4 yards (D.Long).
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - KC 24(9:08 - 5) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to KC 42 for 18 yards (D.Long).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 42(8:27 - 5) J.McKinnon right guard to KC 45 for 3 yards (N.Jones).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - KC 45(7:49 - 5) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 49 for 6 yards (D.Long).
|+27 YD
3 & 1 - KC 49(7:04 - 5) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to N.Gray to TEN 22 for 27 yards (R.McCreary).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 22(6:32 - 5) P.Mahomes pass short right to T.Kelce to TEN 14 for 8 yards (K.Byard; N.Jones).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - KC 14(5:53 - 5) J.McKinnon right end to TEN 13 for 1 yard (D.Autry - D.Walker).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KC 13(5:17 - 5) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Hardman.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - KC 13(5:13 - 5) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Smith-Schuster to TEN 11 for 2 yards (J.Kalu).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 11(4:27 - 5) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 11(4:21 - 5) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to J.McKinnon.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KC 11(4:16 - 5) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - KC 11(4:07 - 5) H.Butker 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 5) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(4:04 - 5) D.Henry right guard to TEN 26 for 1 yard (K.Saunders).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TEN 26(3:26 - 5) M.Willis sacked at TEN 14 for -12 yards (K.Saunders).
|No Gain
3 & 21 - TEN 14(2:39 - 5) M.Willis sacked at TEN 9 for -5 yards (sack split by C.Jones and C.Dunlap).
|No Gain
4 & 26 - TEN 9(2:13 - 5) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to R.Woods (L.Sneed).