Wilson, Jets' defense stun Allen, Bills in 20-17 victory
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The Jets' defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to lift New York to a stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
With the game tied at 17, the Jets got the ball at their own 4 and 7:53 left - and they hit the ground running.
After marching downfield to the Bills 18 on eight straight running plays against a weary Buffalo defense, Wilson connected with Denzel Mims for 12 yards on third-and-5. But the drive stalled when Wilson was sacked by Damar Hamlin on third down and the Jets settled for Zuerlein's field goal.
Allen got the ball with a chance to tie or win, but couldn't manage much against the Jets (6-3). A holding call on Dion Dawkins wiped out a long pas to Stefon Diggs. Two plays later, Bryce Huff had a strip-sack of Allen that Buffalo recovered at its 14.
After an incompletion to Diggs, Allen launched a deep desperation pass to Gabe Davis - but rookie Sauce Gardner knocked the ball away and sealed the unlikely victory for the Jets. It also ended the Bills' four-game winning streak.
New York heads into its bye-week break just a half-game behind AFC East-leading Buffalo (6-2). The Jets even overcame a brief delay in the second half when an overhead camera malfunctioned.
''It only happens to the Jets,'' a smiling coach Robert Saleh said.
Wilson finished 18 of 25 for 154 yards and a TD pass to James Robinson, who scored for the first time since being acquired last week from Jacksonville. Michael Carter had a 6-yard touchdown run.
But the defense did its job against Allen, intercepting him twice and sacking him five times. Allen was 18 of 34 for 205 and the INTs by Gardner and Jordan Whitehead. He also ran for two touchdowns.
Wilson and the Jets' offense were marching downfield on their opening drive of the second half when a SkyCam camera whirled out of control and delayed the play on the field for 12 minutes until a camera operator was able to corral it.
The teams resumed play, but the Jets were immediately called for a false start penalty. Three plays later, Wilson was sacked by Von Miller and his fumble was recovered by A.J. Epenesa to give Buffalo the ball.
The sack gave Miller 122 1/2 for his career, surpassing Simeon Rice (122) for 20th place on the NFL's list.
But then New York's defense stiffened, with Quinnen Williams sacking Allen and then Gardner coming up with an interception to give the Jets the ball back at the Bills 19. Wilson's 7-yard pass to Robinson put the Jets ahead 17-14 with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
Tyler Bass' 51-yard field goal tied it for Buffalo with 13:33 remaining.
After Allen was intercepted by Whitehead on the Bills' third play from scrimmage, Buffalo converted three third-down plays on its next drive, including an 11-yard run by Allen that was initially ruled a touchdown before video review showed he was just short of the goal line. On the next play, the Bills quarterback pushed forward to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead.
Allen's second touchdown run came with 6:30 left in the first half on a 36-yard scamper - the longest TD run of his career.
Coming out of the two-minute warning, Wilson hit C.J. Uzomah for 5 yards on fourth-and-1 to put the Jets at the Bills 27. Three plays later, Carter had a 10-yard catch and followed with a 6-yard run up the middle to cut New York's deficit to 14-10.
The Bills had a chance to add to their lead, but Bass' 55-yard attempt was wide right as time expired in the half.
INJURIES
Bills: Edge rusher Greg Rousseau left in the first half with an ankle injury. ... CB Kaiir Elam injured an ankle in the third quarter. ... CB Tre'Davious White was activated from injured reserve this week and didn't appear on Buffalo's injury report, but was inactive. ... LB Matt Milano (oblique) sat out after being questionable.
Jets: DT Sheldon Rankins injured an elbow in the first quarter and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Bills: Return home to take on the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.
Jets: Head into their bye-week break before a rematch with the AFC East rival Patriots in New England on Nov. 20.
-
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|27:16
|32:44
|1st Downs
|19
|21
|Rushing
|9
|11
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|317
|310
|Total Plays
|61
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|134
|174
|Rush Attempts
|22
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|183
|136
|Comp. - Att.
|18-34
|18-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-55.5
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|18
|61
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-0
|2-40
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|2-5 -40%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|183
|PASS YDS
|136
|
|
|134
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|317
|TOTAL YDS
|310
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Allen
|18/34
|205
|0
|2
|24
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Allen 17 QB
24
FPTS
|J. Allen
|9
|86
|2
|36
|24
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|8
|24
|0
|5
|8
|
J. Cook 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Cook
|4
|15
|0
|6
|4
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
3
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|9
|0
|9
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
14
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|10
|5
|93
|0
|42
|14
|
G. Davis 13 WR
5
FPTS
|G. Davis
|5
|2
|33
|0
|18
|5
|
D. Knox 88 TE
5
FPTS
|D. Knox
|4
|3
|25
|0
|17
|5
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
8
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|5
|4
|24
|0
|11
|8
|
J. Cook 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Cook
|4
|2
|18
|0
|10
|4
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
3
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|3
|
J. Kumerow 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Kumerow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Hines 21 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Hamlin 3 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|8-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elam 24 CB
|K. Elam
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 7 CB
|T. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 30 CB
|D. Jackson
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bernard 43 LB
|T. Bernard
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Oliver 91 DT
|E. Oliver
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Miller 40 OLB
|V. Miller
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Matakevich 44 ILB
|T. Matakevich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 39 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Basham Jr. 55 DE
|B. Basham Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Neal 33 DB
|S. Neal
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DT
|J. Phillips
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
5
FPTS
|T. Bass
|1/2
|51
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Martin 8 P
|S. Martin
|2
|55.5
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lewis 39 CB
0
FPTS
|C. Lewis
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Hines 21 RB
0
FPTS
|N. Hines
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
12
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|18/25
|154
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Carter 32 RB
15
FPTS
|M. Carter
|12
|76
|1
|25
|15
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|13
|48
|0
|16
|12
|
Z. Wilson 2 QB
12
FPTS
|Z. Wilson
|5
|24
|0
|13
|12
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|17
|0
|12
|1
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
17
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|1
|7
|0
|7
|17
|
A. Davis 21 SAF
0
FPTS
|A. Davis
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
17
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|9
|8
|92
|0
|24
|17
|
C. Uzomah 87 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Uzomah
|3
|3
|16
|0
|6
|4
|
D. Mims 11 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Mims
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
M. Carter 32 RB
15
FPTS
|M. Carter
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|15
|
T. Conklin 83 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Conklin
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Smith 16 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
J. Robinson 25 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Robinson
|2
|2
|5
|1
|7
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Mosley 57 ILB
|C. Mosley
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 44 LB
|J. Sherwood
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 56 ILB
|Q. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whitehead 3 FS
|J. Whitehead
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Gardner 1 CB
|S. Gardner
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|0
|
L. Joyner 29 SS
|L. Joyner
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Curry 99 DE
|V. Curry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson II 52 DE
|J. Johnson II
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter II 30 CB
|M. Carter II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Alexander 9 OLB
|K. Alexander
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Reed 4 CB
|D. Reed
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 39 SS
|W. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 95 DE
|Q. Williams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Franklin-Myers 91 DE
|J. Franklin-Myers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Huff 47 DE
|B. Huff
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
S. Rankins 98 NT
|S. Rankins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 6 K
8
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|2/2
|53
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|3
|49.0
|2
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Berrios 10 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Berrios
|2
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 20 yards from NYJ 35 to BUF 45. C.Lewis (didn't try to advance) to BUF 45 for no gain.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45(14:58 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs pushed ob at NYJ 13 for 42 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 13(14:21 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to J.Cook.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 13(14:17 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right intended for D.Knox INTERCEPTED by J.Whitehead at NYJ 9. J.Whitehead ran ob at NYJ 14 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 14(14:11 - 1st) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 10 for -4 yards (G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NYJ 10(13:26 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass incomplete deep right to D.Mims.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - NYJ 10(13:17 - 1st) T.Johnson up the middle to NYJ 22 for 12 yards (D.Jackson - D.Hamlin).
|Punt
4 & 2 - NYJ 22(12:33 - 1st) B.Mann punts 63 yards to BUF 15 - Center-T.Hennessy. N.Hines to BUF 33 for 18 yards (J.Sherwood).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 33(12:21 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 34 for 1 yard (S.Rankins; Q.Williams).
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - BUF 34(11:50 - 1st) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 47 for 13 yards (M.Carter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 47(11:09 - 1st) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to J.Kumerow.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 47(11:04 - 1st) D.Singletary left end to NYJ 48 for 5 yards (V.Curry).
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 48(10:18 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary pushed ob at NYJ 37 for 11 yards (L.Joyner).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(9:40 - 1st) J.Cook left guard to NYJ 31 for 6 yards (M.Clemons; D.Reed). NYJ-C.Mosley was injured during the play.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - BUF 31(9:12 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to D.Knox to NYJ 32 for -1 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - BUF 32(8:32 - 1st) J.Allen up the middle to NYJ 25 for 7 yards (A.Gardner; L.Joyner).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(7:48 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to D.Knox to NYJ 16 for 9 yards (J.Whitehead).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 16(7:00 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to NYJ 12 for 4 yards (J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 12(6:24 - 1st) J.Allen to NYJ 19 for -7 yards (S.Rankins). FUMBLES (S.Rankins) - and recovers at NYJ 18. J.Allen sacked at NYJ 14 for -2 yards (sack split by J.Sherwood and K.Alexander).
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - BUF 14(5:36 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to NYJ 12 for 2 yards (J.Sherwood).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 12(4:55 - 1st) J.Allen scrambles right tackle for 12 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Allen scrambles right tackle to NYJ 1 for 11 yards (J.Sherwood - L.Joyner).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 1(4:41 - 1st) J.Allen up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:39 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:39 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to NYJ 4. B.Berrios to NYJ 44 for 40 yards (C.Lewis). PENALTY on NYJ-M.Harris - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 26.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(4:31 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to G.Wilson to NYJ 31 for 15 yards (D.Hamlin - T.Edmunds).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(3:51 - 1st) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 38 for 7 yards (D.Hamlin; T.Johnson).
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 38(3:16 - 1st) J.Robinson right tackle pushed ob at NYJ 43 for 5 yards (J.Johnson). PENALTY on BUF-J.Johnson - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at NYJ 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 42(2:47 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short left to C.Uzomah to BUF 37 for 5 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NYJ 37(2:03 - 1st) J.Robinson left end to BUF 37 for no gain (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 37(1:14 - 1st) Z.Wilson pass short right to G.Wilson to BUF 35 for 2 yards (D.Hamlin; T.Edmunds) [D.Jones]. NYJ-Z.Wilson was injured during the play.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NYJ 35(0:35 - 1st) G.Zuerlein 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(0:31 - 1st) J.Allen pass short left to J.Cook pushed ob at BUF 33 for 8 yards (W.Parks).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BUF 33(15:00 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Cook left end pushed ob at BUF 39 for 6 yards (D.Reed; K.Alexander).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 39(14:15 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to J.Cook (C.Mosley).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 39(14:10 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUF 39(14:05 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to G.Davis. NYJ-D.Reed was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BUF 39(13:59 - 2nd) S.Martin punts 61 yards to end zone - Center-R.Ferguson - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(13:51 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 27 for 7 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+25 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 27(13:05 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left end to BUF 48 for 25 yards (E.Oliver).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(12:17 - 2nd) T.Johnson left end pushed ob at BUF 43 for 5 yards (D.Jackson).
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 43(11:41 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to J.Robinson to BUF 45 for -2 yards (T.Edmunds; J.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYJ 45(10:53 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to D.Mims (T.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 7 - NYJ 45(10:48 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 38 yards to BUF 7 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by N.Hines.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 7(10:42 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 11 for 4 yards (J.Franklin-Myers).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 11(10:10 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to D.Singletary pushed ob at BUF 14 for 3 yards (J.Whitehead) [J.Franklin-Myers].
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - BUF 14(9:34 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs to BUF 21 for 7 yards (D.Reed; C.Mosley).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 21(8:57 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at BUF 35 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(8:24 - 2nd) D.Singletary up the middle to BUF 39 for 4 yards (J.Whitehead - M.Clemons).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 39(7:50 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs ran ob at NYJ 44 for 17 yards (L.Joyner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 44(7:17 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to I.McKenzie (M.Carter).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 44(7:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short left to D.Singletary to NYJ 36 for 8 yards (C.Mosley).
|+36 YD
3 & 2 - BUF 36(6:38 - 2nd) J.Allen left end for 36 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:30 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(6:30 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 34 for 9 yards (C.Benford; T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NYJ 34(5:58 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 34 for no gain (T.Bernard; D.Jackson). New York Jets challenged the short of the line to gain ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands. (Timeout #1.)
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NYJ 34(5:14 - 2nd) Z.Wilson up the middle to NYJ 35 for 1 yard (D.Jones; S.Lawson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(4:29 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right to B.Berrios. BUF-T.Johnson was injured during the play.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 35(4:24 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to G.Wilson to BUF 41 for 24 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 41(3:44 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to BUF 40 for 1 yard (E.Oliver; D.Jackson).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NYJ 40(3:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to G.Wilson to BUF 32 for 8 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 32(2:26 - 2nd) J.Robinson up the middle to BUF 32 for no gain (D.Hamlin).
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - NYJ 32(2:00 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to C.Uzomah to BUF 27 for 5 yards (T.Johnson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 27(1:14 - 2nd) J.Robinson right tackle to BUF 23 for 4 yards (T.Edmunds; D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 23(0:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to T.Conklin to BUF 16 for 7 yards (J.Johnson; T.Bernard).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 16(0:42 - 2nd) Z.Wilson pass short right to Mi.Carter pushed ob at BUF 6 for 10 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 6(0:35 - 2nd) Mi.Carter left guard for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(0:32 - 2nd) J.Allen pass short middle to G.Davis to BUF 40 for 15 yards (D.Reed) [J.Franklin-Myers].
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 40(0:23 - 2nd) J.Allen pass deep right to D.Knox to NYJ 43 for 17 yards (A.Gardner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 43(0:17 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short right to D.Singletary.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUF 43(0:14 - 2nd) J.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Diggs.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - BUF 43(0:10 - 2nd) J.Allen right guard to NYJ 37 for 6 yards (Qu.Williams).
|No Good
4 & 4 - BUF 37(0:04 - 2nd) T.Bass 55 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 63 yards from BUF 35 to NYJ 2. B.Berrios to NYJ 20 for 18 yards (T.Matakevich - S.Neal).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(14:56 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass deep left to G.Wilson to NYJ 39 for 19 yards (J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 39(14:23 - 3rd) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 41 for 2 yards (E.Oliver; T.Edmunds).
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 41(13:39 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short middle to C.Uzomah to NYJ 47 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 47(13:00 - 3rd) Mi.Carter up the middle to NYJ 48 for 1 yard (J.Phillips; J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NYJ 48(12:15 - 3rd) A.Davis up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (T.Bernard; J.Phillips).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(11:26 - 3rd) J.Robinson left end to BUF 49 for 1 yard (E.Oliver - T.Edmunds).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NYJ 49(10:45 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short right.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - NYJ 49(10:38 - 3rd) Z.Wilson scrambles left end to BUF 36 for 13 yards (K.Elam).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(9:55 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short left to J.Smith ran ob at BUF 30 for 6 yards.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NYJ 30(9:22 - 3rd) J.Robinson up the middle to BUF 28 for 2 yards (T.Bernard - S.Lawson).
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 28(8:39 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short right to B.Berrios pushed ob at BUF 22 for 6 yards (J.Johnson). Game delayed by SkyCam malfunction.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 22(8:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYJ-D.Mims - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 22 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - NYJ 27(7:44 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short left to G.Wilson to BUF 19 for 8 yards (K.Elam).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 19(7:10 - 3rd) Mi.Carter left end to BUF 18 for 1 yard (T.Bernard; T.Johnson).
|Fumble
3 & 6 - NYJ 18(6:29 - 3rd) Z.Wilson sacked at BUF 28 for -10 yards (V.Miller). FUMBLES (V.Miller) [V.Miller] - touched at BUF 28 - RECOVERED by BUF-A.Epenesa at BUF 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 29(6:21 - 3rd) J.Allen sacked at BUF 22 for -7 yards (Q.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - BUF 22(5:38 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short left intended for G.Davis INTERCEPTED by A.Gardner at BUF 35. A.Gardner to BUF 19 for 16 yards (G.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(5:30 - 3rd) G.Wilson to BUF 24 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at BUF 12. BUF-K.Elam was injured during the play. Play starts as double reverse #10 Berrios to #17 Wilson
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NYJ 12(4:52 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to G.Wilson.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NYJ 12(4:47 - 3rd) Z.Wilson scrambles right end ran ob at BUF 7 for 5 yards (T.Bernard).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 7(4:10 - 3rd) Z.Wilson pass short right to J.Robinson for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 3rd) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 3rd) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(4:03 - 3rd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. D.Singletary left guard to BUF 29 for 4 yards (N.Shepherd; A.Gardner).
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 29(3:25 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles up the middle to BUF 38 for 9 yards (V.Curry).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 38(2:44 - 3rd) J.Allen scrambles left end ran ob at BUF 47 for 9 yards (A.Gardner).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BUF 47(2:10 - 3rd) D.Singletary left guard to BUF 47 for no gain (M.Clemons).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 47(1:31 - 3rd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen up the middle to NYJ 48 for 5 yards (M.Clemons).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 48(0:52 - 3rd) J.Allen pass short middle to D.Singletary to NYJ 46 for 2 yards (C.Mosley).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 46(0:06 - 3rd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Cook right end to NYJ 44 for 2 yards (J.Franklin-Myers; A.Gardner).
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - BUF 44(15:00 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to J.Cook pushed ob at NYJ 34 for 10 yards (Qu.Williams).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 34(14:28 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Cook left end pushed ob at NYJ 33 for 1 yard (Qu.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BUF 33(13:52 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BUF 33(13:44 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to N.Hines.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - BUF 33(13:38 - 4th) T.Bass 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-S.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 4th) T.Bass kicks 61 yards from BUF 35 to NYJ 4 - out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 40(13:33 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to D.Mims.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 40(13:28 - 4th) Mi.Carter left end to NYJ 42 for 2 yards (T.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYJ 42(12:45 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass incomplete short left to T.Conklin.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 42(12:40 - 4th) B.Mann punts 46 yards to BUF 12 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by N.Hines. PENALTY on NYJ-J.Hardee - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at BUF 12.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 27(12:34 - 4th) I.McKenzie right end to BUF 36 for 9 yards (C.Mosley - J.Whitehead).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 36(11:52 - 4th) J.Allen pass short left to I.McKenzie pushed ob at BUF 39 for 3 yards (A.Gardner).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 39(11:18 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen sacked at BUF 39 for 0 yards (C.Mosley).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 39(10:34 - 4th) J.Allen pass short right to I.McKenzie to BUF 48 for 9 yards (A.Gardner; M.Carter).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BUF 48(9:54 - 4th) B.Hart reported in as eligible. J.Allen up the middle to 50 for 2 yards (K.Alexander).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 50(9:07 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at BUF 46 for -4 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - BUF 46(8:19 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to S.Diggs (J.Whitehead).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - BUF 46(8:13 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to S.Diggs (D.Reed).
|Punt
4 & 14 - BUF 46(8:05 - 4th) S.Martin punts 50 yards to NYJ 4 - Center-R.Ferguson - downed by BUF-S.Neal.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 4(7:53 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to NYJ 13 for 9 yards (D.Hamlin; J.Johnson).
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 13(7:17 - 4th) J.Robinson right guard to NYJ 20 for 7 yards (T.Johnson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(6:40 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to NYJ 36 for 16 yards (D.Hamlin).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 36(5:58 - 4th) Mi.Carter left end to BUF 47 for 17 yards (C.Benford).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 47(5:14 - 4th) PENALTY on BUF-T.Settle - Encroachment - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 47 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - NYJ 42(4:53 - 4th) Mi.Carter left guard to BUF 38 for 4 yards (J.Johnson; T.Bernard).
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - NYJ 38(4:18 - 4th) Mi.Carter left guard to BUF 23 for 15 yards (D.Hamlin). BUF-D.Jackson was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 23(3:38 - 4th) J.Robinson left guard to BUF 20 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 20(2:53 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to BUF 18 for 2 yards (S.Lawson - T.Edmunds).
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 18(2:08 - 4th) Z.Wilson pass short right to D.Mims to BUF 6 for 12 yards (K.Elam).
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 6(2:00 - 4th) J.Robinson up the middle to BUF 8 for -2 yards (V.Miller).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - NYJ 8(1:57 - 4th) Z.Wilson left end to BUF 2 for 6 yards (J.Johnson - C.Basham).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NYJ 2(1:50 - 4th) Z.Wilson sacked at BUF 10 for -8 yards (D.Hamlin).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NYJ 10(1:45 - 4th) G.Zuerlein 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:43 - 4th) B.Mann kicks 65 yards from NYJ 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUF 25(1:43 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep right to S.Diggs to NYJ 49 for 26 yards. PENALTY on BUF-D.Dawkins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 25 - No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 20 - BUF 15(1:37 - 4th) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis to BUF 33 for 18 yards (C.Mosley).
|Fumble
2 & 2 - BUF 33(1:17 - 4th) J.Allen sacked at BUF 24 for -9 yards (B.Huff). FUMBLES (B.Huff) [B.Huff] - touched at BUF 24 - recovered by BUF-R.Bates at BUF 14.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - BUF 14(0:40 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Diggs.
|No Gain
4 & 21 - BUF 14(0:33 - 4th) J.Allen pass incomplete deep left to G.Davis.
